DALLAS—Lone Star entered the week riding a wave of momentum with its seven-game winning streak.
One of the chief reasons for the Rangers’ run has been the defense, which has allowed less than nine points per game during the streak.
But Lone Star understood it was facing its toughest challenge to date in Longview.
The Lobos are ranked No. 1 in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine Class 5A Division I state poll for a reason.
Several of them, in fact.
Among those is a ground attack led by Taylor Tatum the likes of which the Rangers have not seen this season.
Lone Star hung tough for a while, putting itself in position to have a chance to win the game in the second half, but Tatum and the ground game wore the defense down as the night progressed, and Longview pulled away for a 38-17 victory on Friday in a Class 5A Division I area round playoff game at Kincaide Stadium.
The Lobos (12-0) advance to the Region II semifinals where they will take on Port Arthur Memorial, who outlasted Wakeland in a four-overtime thriller, at 7 p.m. Friday at Lufkin’s Abe Martin Stadium, while the Rangers finish with a 9-3 record.
Lone Star was down only 14-10 at halftime and got the ball first in the third quarter.
Though the Rangers were forced to punt, Longview put the ball on the ground and Luke Hudson recovered the fumble at the Lobo 42.
Lone Star quickly moved inside the 10 when Bennett Fryman hit Chris Viveros on a 33-yard gain.
On second-and-goal from the 6, the Rangers took a shot at the end zone, but the receiver fell down, allowing the Longview defensive back to make a clean play on the ball for the interception.
Two plays later, the Lobos went to the air for one of the few times of the night, and they hit the jackpot, as Jalen Hale elevated to grab the deep ball from Jordan Allen, shook one defender and outraced the rest of the secondary to the end zone for a 77-yard touchdown to make it 21-10.
Following a Lone Star punt, Longview went back to Tatum, who finished the night with 24 carries for 234 yards and three touchdowns, as he carried the ball five times for 62 yards to set up a 36-yard field goal by Michael Fields to push the advantage to 24-10.
The Lobo defense continued to bring pressure, which resulted in a interception by Ja’Keyvon Curry.
Facing fourth-and-2 from midfield, Longview gave it to Tatum to move the chains, and a short time later, he broke free for a 32-yard touchdown run as the lead swelled to 31-10 with 7:27 left.
After another quick Lone Star punt, the Lobos put it away, as Alijah Johnson’s 23-yard touchdown run made it 38-10 with 4:14 left.
The Rangers never stopped fighting, and got into the end zone one more time when Fryman hooked up with Viveros on a 14-yard scoring strike to cut it to 38-17, but that was as close as it would get.
Longview held the Lone Star rushing attack to less than three yards per carry, but the Rangers did have success at times.
Late in the first quarter, the duo of Fryman and Davian Groce combined for eight rushes for 44 yards to set up a 33-yard field goal by Chase Lanham to grab a 3-0 lead.
The Lobos needed less than a minute to answer, as Tatum’s first big run of the night, a 55-yarder, set up his 3-yard score to take a 7-3 lead.
The Rangers were forced into a quick punt, and it was partially blocked. Longview needed just one play to take advantage of the short field, with Tatum breaking free for a 30-yard touchdown run to extend the advantage to 14-3.
Lone Star then had an answer of its own, putting together a six-play, 73-yard drive.
Fryman hit Groce for a 31-yard gain and then found Viveros in the corner of the end zone on a 14-yard touchdown pass to close to within 14-10 with 4:37 left in the half.
It stayed that way through the break, and while the Rangers had their chances in the third quarter, it was the Lobos who took advantage of their opportunities to seize control and pull away for the win.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.