FRISCO LONE STAR FOOTBALL BENNETT FRYMAN

Bennett Fryman and Lone Star saw their season come to an end on Friday as Longview claimed a 38-17 victory in a Class 5A Division I area round playoff game at Kincaide Stadium.

 Photo Courtesy of Glenn Gunn

DALLAS—Lone Star entered the week riding a wave of momentum with its seven-game winning streak.

One of the chief reasons for the Rangers’ run has been the defense, which has allowed less than nine points per game during the streak.

