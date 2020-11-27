With Thanksgiving falling on the penultimate week of high school football season for Class 5A, the month of November has been a busy one on the Frisco ISD gridiron.
As teams vie for district titles and playoff berths, players all around the city have taken turns sharing the limelight and posting a litany of statistical campaigns that rank among the best in the area.
A few weeks ago, this space laid out the city’s statistical leaders right around the midpoint of the season. In the weeks since, the pecking order has shaken up a bit but not enough to knock several of the city’s top players off their perches.
Wakeland junior Jared White continues to set the standard for running backs not just in Frisco but the 5A Metroplex as he still leads the area in rushing at 1,022 yards. The only running back among the area’s top 20 in 5A to have eclipsed 1,000 yards, White has been plenty efficient at 7.7 yards per carry and has found the end zone on the ground 14 times — also the top mark among FISD rushers.
He’s likely to nurse that title to the finish line, at least among his Frisco-wide competition. Entering the week, White had a 179-yard lead on Heritage junior Shawn Wara (843).
Liberty junior Evan Stewart maintains his lead for the city’s receiving title at 791 yards but is essentially in a dead heat with Heritage junior Carsten Brewer, who has closed the gap behind 787 yards and a city-best 12 receiving touchdowns. Brewer began the month with a monster game against Centennial, catching five balls for 169 yards and three touchdowns.
Liberty’s offense remains potent at 477.8 yards and 43.9 points per game, but the Redhawks have had to alter their approach a bit in the wake of an injury to sophomore Keldric Luster. The dual-threat signal-caller has missed Liberty’s last two games, slowing one of the breakout years of any underclassman in the state.
Luster entered the month at 1,603 passing yards, 790 rushing yards and 22 total touchdowns — numbers that haven’t budged throughout November as players elsewhere in the city continue to climb.
One of those is Heritage junior quarterback Easton Swetnam, who is making a push for the area’s passing title with 2,090 yards — second among Dallas-area 5A passers to Richland’s Cole Benson (2,189). Swetnam has built a sizeable lead on his FISD bunkmates, with Reedy junior AJ Padgett next in line at 1,612 yards. Luster, despite having not played a game this month, is still third in the city at 1,603.
Lone Star junior Garret Rangel, who entered the month seventh overall among FISD passing leaders, has vaulted up to fourth with 1,569 yards through the air. Rangel is averaging 244.7 passing yards for the month of November.
Defensive Quick Hits
• Heritage senior Norman Nyamandi and Liberty junior Daniel Ajayi continue to stake their claims as the top tacklers in the city. Separated by one at the start of the month — Nyamandi had 67 and Ajayi had 66 — the gap was practically unchanged heading into Thanksgiving week. Both players have eclipsed the 100-tackle mark, with Nyamandi at 102 and Ajayi at 100.
• The month’s most productive tackler, however, may very well be Lebanon Trail senior Roman Knautz. The Trail Blazers’ linebacker has vaulted up to 94 tackles on the year and has already recorded 41 in three games played this month. Chief among those was a dominant effort against Princeton on Nov. 13 where Knautz totaled a season-best 19 tackles in a 47-28 win.
• Reedy senior Brooks Griffith continues to torment opposing backfields. With a four-sack game under his belt earlier in the season against Independence, Griffith has upped his sack count to nine entering the week. He got to Wakeland quarterback Peyton Lewis twice in last week’s big 17-10 win for the Lions.
• Frisco senior Chase Lowery’s four interceptions are still the high mark in the city, but he’s got some company on top. Wakeland junior Davion Woolen and Lebanon Trail senior Zachary Robinson have also been active in the secondary this season, sporting four interceptions each.
Frisco ISD stat leaders
(Entering Friday)
Passing Yards
Easton Swetnam (Her.), 2,090
AJ Padgett (Rdy.), 1,612
Keldric Luster (Lib.), 1,603
Garret Rangel (LS), 1,569
Peyton Wakeland (Wake.), 1,462
Passing Touchdowns
Easton Swetnam (Her.), 20
Garrett Rangel (LS), 19
AJ Padgett (Rdy.), 15
Braylon Braxton (Ind.), 15
Peyton Lewis (Wake.), 13
Rushing Yards
Jared White (Wake.), 1,022
Shawn Wara (Her.), 843
Keldric Luster (Lib.), 790
Jonathan Bone (Lib.), 612
Greg Hatley (LT), 585
Rushing Touchdowns
Jared White (Wake.), 14
Keldric Luster (Lib.), 13
Jaden Nixon (LS), 8
Braylon Braxton (Ind.), 8
Jonathan Bone (Lib.), 8
Receiving Yards
Evan Stewart (Lib.), 791
Carsten Brewer (Her.), 787
Elijah Arroyo (Ind.), 591
Bryce Gilchrist (Her.), 522
Connor Hulstein (Lib.), 498
Receiving Touchdowns
Carsten Brewer (Her.), 12
Elijah Arroyo (Ind.), 10
Evan Stewart (Lib.), 9
Trace Bruckler (LS), 6
Jack Mayer (Wake.), 5
