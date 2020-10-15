When the University Interscholastic League announced the 2020-2022 realignment in February, District 5-5A Division I was one of the races that created the most conversation.
Lone Star and Denton Ryan were on a collision course for much of the season last year before finally bringing identical undefeated records into the Class 5A Division I state semifinals, where it was the Raiders who claimed a 35-7 victory.
This season, fans would not have to wait until the end of the season, as the two powerhouses would meet in the regular season to battle it out for the district crown.
There were other questions that emerged, as well.
Could upstart Independence challenge the top teams for a spot atop the district.
And could Reedy, making the move up from Division II, continue its level of success as a playoff contender, or would another team make a move up into the upper tier.
Of course, in these times, perspective can change in a second with the COVID-19 pandemic, and as the 5-5A Division I race got started last week, the district has already been impacted.
Denton Ryan’s opener against Reedy was cancelled due to a confirmed case within the program and this week’s anticipated game between Lone Star and Independence was also shelved.
There are still questions concerning how the district will handle this situation in regards to the playoff picture, but all sides remain optimistic that the season will go on.
Here is a look at the field:
Lone Star (1-2, 1-0)
Coming off a 14-1 campaign a year ago, the Rangers did not expect to be 0-2 after narrow losses to North Forney and Aledo.
Lone Star did take out some of its frustrations on Heritage last week in a 73-21 rout and there is no reason to believe they will not be a major factor in the district race and beyond.
Junior quarterback Garret Rangel is off to an efficient start, completing 51-of-76 for 695 yards and seven touchdowns with only one interception.
Jaden Nixon has picked up where he left off in the ground game, rushing for 289 yards and five scores.
There were questions on how Lone Star would replace record-setting wide receiver Marvin Mims, but Trace Bruckler (20-233, 3 TDs) and Ashton Jeanty (15-268, TD) have led a committee that has filled the void thus far.
In addition to his work on offense, Jeanty was also the district defensive newcomer of the year last season and the Rangers are also strong in the middle with all-district linebackers Alessio Russolillo and Blake Gotcher.
Wakeland (3-0, 1-0)
The Wolverines have not won more than eight games in any of the last seven seasons, but they have found a way to come through when it has mattered most to make the playoffs every year during that stretch.
Wakeland returned only two starters on defense, but that has not showed during its 3-0 start, as it has allowed a total of 24 points in convincing wins over Sulpher Springs (38-10), Pearce (35-7) and in its district opener over Centennial (35-7).
Running back Jared White showed his promise last season and is set to exceed those numbers. White is averaging better than nine yards per carry, going for 423 yards and eight touchdowns in three games.
Quarterback Peyton Lewis has been efficient, completing 71 percent of his passes for 569 yards and four scores, spreading the ball around to a wide array of receivers.
Reedy (2-1, 0-0)
The Lions felt confident about the jump up in classification with 14 returning starters from last year’s playoff team. Reedy split its first two games against FISD foes (35-27 win over Liberty and 31-0 loss to Frisco), and after its scheduled game against Ryan was cancelled, they were able to play Argyle Liberty Christian on late notice and pick up a 42-13 win.
Quarterback A.J. Padgett has thrown for 689 yards and six touchdowns, completing passes to 12 different receivers, led by Erik Barr (9-167, 3 TDs) and Kaleb Smith (8-81, 2TDs).
They have also spread the wealth in the backfield, with Jacob Smith leading the group with 27 carries for 172 yards and three scores.
Defensively, Ryan Jones leads the team with 23 tackles and four pass breakups, Zion Washington has 21 stops, Jack Jamison has five tackles for loss and Jaylen Fuksa has a team-high six pass breakups.
Independence (0-2, 0-0)
Coming off a trip to the regional semifinals, the Knights’ 0-2 start might be surprising except to note they have two close losses to state-ranked Frisco (17-14) and Wichita Falls Rider (42-35).
Quarterback Braylon Braxton is one of the most dynamic players in the area and has accounted for 513 yards and four touchdowns.
Jaedon Orr is off to a good start on the ground with 25 carries for 157 yards and the Knights feature a good 1-2 punch on the outside with Elijah Arroyo (8-136) and Zhighil McMillan (7-118).
Heritage (2-1, 0-1)
The Coyotes got off to an explosive starts with wins over Prosper Rock Hill (61-45) and Saginaw (42-35) before running into the Lone Star train last week.
Sophomore Bryce Gilchrist has stepped into the starting quarterback role nicely, throwing for 419 yards and four touchdowns with just one interception.
Shawn Wara has already exceeded last season’s number with 59 carries for 421 yards and five touchdowns and several receivers have stepped up, including Carsten Brewer (15-220, 6 TDs), Hunter Smith (13-180, 2 TDs) and Wara (10-218).
Defensively, Heritage has five players who have already recorded at least 20 tackles, including an eye-popping 50 from Norman Nyamandi, while Dylan Doubt has a pair of interceptions.
Centennial (1-2, 0-1)
The Titans have some weapons on offense. Quarterback Grayson Dayries is a solid passer who can also run the ball and Jackson Marshall could be one of the best running backs in the district.
Marshall is also effective in the passing game and they have a gamebreaker with wide receiver Paxson Fletcher.
Centennial did return five starters on defense, led by all-district safety Max Dodson.
Denton Ryan (2-0, 0-0)
Few teams can match the Raiders’ recent five-year run, where they have posted a 70-5 record, but they are still searching for their first state title since 2002.
The pieces are certainly there to make another run. Quarterback Seth Henigan is coming off a 3,000-yard season, running back Ke’ori Hicks is off to a big start and Ryan features a pair of the best two-way players in the state in Billy Bowman, Jr. and Ja’Tavion Sanders.
There is plenty of talent on defense, as well, with seven returning starters, including defensive newcomer of the year Austin Jordan, all-district linebacker D.J. Arkansas and lineman Mason Davis, and Bowman and Sanders.
The Colony (2-1, 1-0)
The Cougars might seem somewhat overlooked, but they have made seven consecutive playoff appearances.
Quarterback Jonathan Roberson is off to a good start, throwing for 469 yards, Kamden Wesley picked up where he left off, with 35 carries for 248 yards and wide receiver Benji Nelson (14-193) has also been productive.
The defense returned only two starters, but they are good ones in all-district lineman Stephen McCollom and defensive back Shafiq Taylor.
Denton (1-2, 0-1)
The Broncos have been overshadowed by city mates Ryan and Guyer, but are looking to make their own mark with 18 returning starters.
They showed some of that potential in a 32-16 win over Saginaw Chisholm Trail, but the offense struggled in losses to Lake Dallas (20-3) and The Colony (31-7).
