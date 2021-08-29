Last weekend was another busy one for area cross country teams, who competed in several meets around the state.
Southlake Carroll XC Invite meet at Bob Jones Park
One of the most competitive fields of the weekend convened in Southlake on Saturday for the Southlake Carroll XC Invite at Bob Jones Park.
The highlight among Frisco ISD runners at the meet took place in the Girls Open Division, where Independence senior Brighton Mooney won the individual championship.
Mooney’s time of 18:07.34 was more than one minute faster than runner-up Bailey Springer of Lubbock Monterey (19:17.57) and it broke the school record.
Host Southlake Carroll earned the team title with a score of 94 to outpace Keller Timber Creek (133) and Coppell (156).
The Knights were 11th in the team standings with 323 points, with Wakeland (376) in 14th, Liberty (404) in 18th and Reedy in 22nd.
Independence’s next best finish came courtesy of sophomore Belle Hinnant, who placed 54th. Emma Korenek was 99th, with Liliana Hunt in 101st and Abigail Garcia in 118th.
The Wolverines were paced by freshman Grace Coghlan and junior Alexa Goldsmith, who crossed 69th and 70th, respectively. Rebekah Gould was not far behind in 77th, with Bree Grzywinski in 91st and Claire Enright in 129th.
The Redhawks had a pair of runners finish in the top 20, as senior Jada Williams placed 14th and freshman Sofia Golladay was right behind her in 15th. Sofia Yu finished 124th, Shiori Harima was 162nd and Kathryn Murphy was 169th.
The Lions were led by the tightly-bunched trio of junior Ella Thompson, sophomore Adrienne Romero and junior Alyssa Thompson who all crossed at the same time. Mila Stamper and Hannah Davidson round out the top five for Reedy.
Southlake Carroll won the Open Boys Division team championship with a total of 45 to easily outpace Rockwall, who took second with 122.
Independence had a strong showing, as its total of 306 was good enough for ninth place. Mesquite (469) finished 18th with Wakeland (487) in 21st, Memorial (520) in 22nd, Reedy (615) in 24th and Liberty (716) in 26th.
Burleson senior Ace Garcia took first place among the individuals in a time of 16:34.39, which was just two seconds ahead of Knights senior Tristen Sabin, who crossed in 16:36.22.
Independence junior Connor Lee placed 22nd, with Dylan Esteron in 59th, Andrew Ohrn in 108th and Ben Cox in 148th.
The Skeeters were led by junior Kevin Garcia, whose time of 17:47.39 put him in 37th. Joenniel Sanchez was 85th, followed by Adrian Moreno in 113th, Alexis Reyes in 143rd and Ricardo Sanchez in 144th.
The Wolverines were paced by freshman Britain Chancellor, who was 36th in a time of 17:47.29. Reese Holt checked in at 102nd, followed by Mikey Winne, John Lensmeyer and Dax Ritchie.
Memorial senior Sawyer Butler had the second-best finish among FISD runners as cracked the top 10 in 10th place in a time of 17:06.49. Adriel Vila finished in the top 100, with Andrew Garner, Roberto Carter, Landon Dye and Zach Torres also scoring.
The Lions were paced by junior Triston Harden, who finished in 89th place. Rounding out the top five for Reedy were Austin Womack, Noah Archer, Najam Hussain and Jacob Rosario.
Liberty’s top five included Garrett Reeves in 73rd followed by Michael Coppinger, Dominic Ward, Brady Kaiser, Eric Corona and Cade Krug.
The host Dragons won the Elite Boys Division team title with 108 points, easily outpacing Denton, who finished with 152.
Wakeland (426) placed 16th, followed by Liberty (432) in 17th, Reedy (517) in 21st and Rowlett (884) in 32nd.
Austin Vandergrift junior Kevin Sanchez won the individual title in a time of 15:05.71.
The Wolverines were paced by senior Natnael Enright, who took 14th in 15:40.15. Hayden Coghlan finished in 51st, with Lukas Vetkoetter in 93rd, Jack Winne in 147th and Zachary Barisa in 150th.
Junior Andrew Jauregui was 52nd in 16:27.34 to lead the Liberty effort. Fernando Leyva crossed in 60th, with Devansh Saxena, Chance Moore and Takumi Harima also scoring.
Junior Garrick Spieler led Reedy as his time of 16:20.53 placed him 40th. Rounding out the top five for the Lions were Matt Starr, Arrell Calo, Keaton Raney and Tej Nagasamudra.
Rowlett was led by senior Jeremiah Evans, who cracked the top 100 with a time of 17:00.54 to finish 99th. Rounding out the top five for the Eagles were Jacob Podowski, Josh Siple, Jackson Dinkins and Luis Moreno.
In the Elite Girls Division, Southlake Carroll claimed first place with a total of 60 points to hold off Austin Vandergrift (86) for the title. Wakeland checked in at ninth with 231, with Reedy in 15th with 347.
Colleyville Heritage junior Gabbie Love earned the individual championship with a mark of 17:23.01.
Though Memorial did not field a full team, they had the top FISD finish as senior Erin O’Brien placed ninth in a time of 18:12.05.
Senior Chloe Smith led the Wolverines as her time of 18:42.50 was good enough for 22nd place. Cori Cochran was 52nd, with Madelyn Schroeder in 58th, Emma Thomas in 75th and Ava Yocum in 87th.
The Lions were paced by freshmen Savannah Gyure and Sahasra Gutta, who crossed 73rd and 74th, respectively. Marisa Jacober cracked the top 100, with Vanessa Gonzalez and Jane Goldberg rounding out the scoring runners.
Denton Ryan Gingerbread Jamboree
A trio of Frisco ISD teams were in action at the Denton Ryan Gingerbread Jamboree on Thursday at Camp Copass in Denton.
In the varsity boys race, Denton Braswell took the team title with a total of 45 points to outpace Hurst L.D. Bell, who was second with78. Lone Star placed sixth with a total of 174, Heritage took eighth with 249, with Frisco in 16th in 447.
L.D. Bell boasted the individual champion, as Evan Ventrca took first place in 17:02.19, which was good enough to hold off the Braswell duo of Aleksandr Acuna and Joseph Arrona.
The Rangers were led by seniors Obrey Minor and Matthew Dominguez, who were 35th and 36th respectively. Aaron Zamora was right behind them in 38th, with Carson Daniel in 47th and Luke Castaneda crossing in 56th.
Junior Mason Dierkes paced the Raccoons as he placed 72nd. Cole Redington, Tyler Nihen, Max Naukam and Weiss Mangal also scored for Frisco.
The Coyotes boasted the top FISD finisher as junior Utkarsh Dubey placed 24th. Centennial, who did not field a full team, was represented by senior Yuval Marom came in shortly after in 33rd place.
Heritage junior Carlos Hofmann crossed the finish line in 55th place, followed by Ethan Crooks in 66th, Connor Gomez in 68th, Josh McCartney in 79th and Aashman Baveja in 98th.
On the girls side, Birdville claimed the team title with 66 points, with White Settlement Brewer and Denton Calvary Christian tied for second with 100.
Frisco was the lone FISD team entry and it fared well by placing fifth with 142.
Lewisville junior Trinity Trotter earned the individual championship with a time of 20:39.06, which was nearly 30 seconds faster than the rest of the field.
The Raccoons got a top-10 finish from freshman Olivia Corocran, who was ninth in a time of 21:50.09. Junior Kaseleigh McCarley came across in 25th place, followed by Emery Wilkerson in 32nd, Jordan Atwood in 63rd and Sienna Dierkes in 77th.
Though they did not field a full team, Centennial was represented by Preesha Manduva in 39th place, Annah Berg in 76th and Lisa Kras in 83rd.
