Ready or not, the 10 Frisco ISD boys basketball teams officially began their pursuit of the playoffs last week with the start of the 9-5A season.
While many districts do not get going until next week, 9-5A, as one of the larger groups, jumped into the fire.
Last season, it was Wakeland who was able to edge Heritage for the district championship, with Frisco and Memorial securing the final two berths and that quartet distancing itself by four games from the rest of the field.
This year could offer a much different ending.
The 2020-2021 all-district team was a senior-laden group, and according to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches preseason poll, Memorial is predicted to rise to the top of the standings, followed by Lone Star, Heritage and Frisco.
Through three games, the Warriors have held up their end of the bargain with a 3-0 start. They are joined atop the standings by Independence, who is also undefeated.
A game back at 2-1 is Heritage and Liberty, with five teams deadlocked at 1-2.
Memorial, for its part, has certainly looked the part of the 9-5A favorite after making the playoffs for the first time in program history a year ago.
The Warriors (3-0, 10-3) are ranked seventh in the TABC Class 5A state poll and sent a message in their district opener with a 74-51 victory over Lone Star and on Tuesday, took down the defending district champion Wolverines, 67-53.
Memorial was the only team to return three all-district performers in first-team junior Drew Steffe and second-team seniors Isaiah Foster and Avery Jackson, Jr.
Last season, Steffe tallied 16.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game last season, Foster recorded 13.8 points and 3.9 rebounds and Jackson averaged 14.2 points and 4.2 rebounds.
In Tuesday’s win, Steffe and Mason Wujek each had 15 points and Foster added 14.
The Rangers (1-2, 1-6), who were 5-13 last year and searching for their first playoff berth since 2019, were picked to finish second, but are off to a slow start.
They did show signs of turning things around on Tuesday in a 59-56 win over Frisco.
Lone Star used a balanced scoring attack, getting 16 points from Bishop Jones, 15 from Jalen Shelley, nine from Kristian Aquino and eight from Devon Craig.
Heritage (2-1, 12-2) bounced back from a district-opening loss to Independence with back-to-back wins, including a 68-60 victory over Reedy on Tuesday.
The Coyotes graduated first-teamer Julian Cleary and all-defensive teamer Zachary Benn, but returned co-offensive player of the year senior Nicholas Jett, who is off to a hot start, averaging 19.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.
Senior Taven Washington, who had 22 in the opener and 19 on Tuesday, has tallied 12.2 points, 5.3 boards, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals per contest.
Senior Mitra Nakka is averaging 11.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and a team-high 4.9 assists, senior Mosa Osagie has recorded 9.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game and juniors Elijah Flowers (7.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.5 spg) and Darien Souter (6.6 ppg, 1.9 apg) Justin Rucker (3.3 ppg, 2.1 apg, 1.2 spg) have been other key cogs.
Frisco (1-2, 4-8) did not have the best run through non-district, opened 9-5A the way it had hoped with a victory, getting 10 points each from senior Rocco Paul, junior Tyler Bozeman and freshman Gabriel Jones, but has since dropped two straight.
The Raccoons have also gotten contributions from Donovan Bonner, who had 15 points on Tuesday, junior Maddox Ferguson and sophomore Treyvon Dancer.
Liberty (2-1, 13-2) got off to the best overall start among FISD teams entered the week ranked 19th in the TABC poll.
The Redhawks won their first two district games, but were knocked off by Independence, 62-39 on Tuesday.
Liberty is not a senior-laden group, but they have had a number of different players step up, including juniors Trenton Walters, who had 19 points on Tuesday, Matthew Bishop, Jonathan Dupree, Tristen Kailey and Jayden Daniels and freshman Jacobe Coleman.
Independence (3-0, 11-3) was not picked to make the playoffs, but has made a statement it wants the third appearance in program history with its hot start.
The Knights, who took third in the Curtis Culwell Invitational, have leaned on several different players on a given night, with seniors Jaxon Copeland, Justin Williams and Tristen Sabin and juniors Elliott Taite, Santana Arroyo, Aiden Leckband and D.J. Wells.
In Tuesday’s win over Liberty, Williams led the way with 20 points, Taite tallied 14 and D.J. Wells added 11.
Wakeland (1-2, 6-8) was thought to be in a rebuilding mode after losing most valuable player Cooper Sisco, defensive most valuable player Drake Kindsvater and all-defensive honoree Xavier Gaffney, but there is a reason the Wolverines have won back-to-back district championships and have made the playoffs in four of the last five seasons and that is the ability to reload.
Wakeland is hoping to make a run at another playoff berth with seniors Michael Niemann, Brandon Cerda and Drew Lastre and juniors Austin Brown, Tyler Tudyk and Luke Lee. In Tuesday’s game, Niemann posted a game-high 16 points, followed by Cerda with 15 and Brown with 11.
Centennial (1-2, 5-6) picked up its first district win on Tuesday with a 58-33 victory over Lebanon Trail.
Junior Nikhil Prabhu paced the Titans with 15 points, junior Rome Watkins had 13 and senior Andy Cho was also in double figures with 10.
In addition to that trio, senior Elijah Conom and junior Holden Patel have been other players to watch.
Lebanon Trail (1-2, 2-4) is in search for the first playoff appearance in program history.
The Trail Blazers will look to seniors Mason Fuller, Caden Reichmut, Jakob Wendt and Kabir Kapai and juniors Jeremiah Roberts, Jordan Ross and Dalton Hammons to try to make history.
Reedy (0-3, 4-11) is another team looking for its first playoff berth.
The Lions graduated first-teamer Cody Opoku-Darko and first-teamer Amaris Fields, but did return all-defensive teamer senior Parker Davidson.
Davidson, along with senior Andrew Knabb has played well alongside a pair of juniors in Elian Santana and James Ambery, as well as sophomores Nolyn Lee and Jackson Langford.
On Tuesday, Knabb posted a team-high 18 points, Davidson scored 16 and Santana added 12.
