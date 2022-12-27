For the first time in several years, a handful of Frisco ISD teams are taking aim at the playoffs, with the ultimate goal not coming at the expense of one of their crosstown rivals.
With the arrival of Emerson and Panther Creek, FISD could no longer include all its schools in one district.
One of the results of this was the new 9-5A, which still features the FISD quartet of Frisco, Lone Star, Reedy and Wakeland, but that group is now joined by a trio of Carrollton ISD schools with Creekview, Newman Smith and R.L. Turner, as well as The Colony.
The new outlook could bode well for FISD, as the Wolverines were the only current member to crack the top four a year ago. But, The Colony and Newman Smith were also playoff teams a year ago and have designs on getting back.
After a month of preparation, teams got a taste of district play with their openers on Tuesday, before taking some more time off for the holidays before resuming the 9-5A slate on Jan. 3.
Here is a look at the field:
Frisco (1-0, 6-8)
The Raccoons had their streak of three consecutive playoff appearances snapped last season, and in fact, finished ninth out of 10 teams.
However, Frisco is looking for a fresh start and it was picked to win the district in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches preseason 9-5A poll.
Senior Tyler Bozeman returns after averaging 14.0 points and 4.1steals as he was named to the 9-5A all-defensive team, and he is joined by fellow seniors Tyson Bozeman, Landry Kendall and Caleb Kendall.
Junior Treyvon Dancer has shown his scoring punch, and the Raccoons have also gotten production from a pair of sophomores in Ambrose Carter and Hudson Ewing.
Frisco endured some ups and downs through the non-district portion of the schedule, but it did open district with a solid 68-35 victory over R.L. Turner.
Wakeland (1-0, 13-3)
The Wolverines have made the playoffs in four straight seasons, and five of the last six, and were picked to finish second in the TABC poll.
Wakeland posted the best non-district record, which boosted them to No. 10 in the TABC Class 5A rankings, and claimed a 64-57 victory over Lone Star in the 9-5A opener.
The Wolverines graduated three all-district performers, but was confident in their returning cast.
Senior Austin Brown made the all-defensive team last season, but also contributed in other areas, where he averaged 6.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
Senior Luke Lee was named honorable mention after tallying 11.1 points and 4.9 boards per game.
Senior Matt Hampton has provided scoring punch, and recently had a 24-point outing, and Wakeland has also gotten production from seniors Tyler Tudyk and Nick Demauro and juniors Nolan Brown, Jed Carter and Kason Mebane.
Lone Star (0-1. 6-9)
The Rangers reached the regional championship game in 2019, but have not been back to the playoffs since.
If the TABC preseason poll is any indication, that will change this season, as Lone Star is picked to claim the fourth and final spot.
The Rangers have relied heavily on newcomers and players who are taking on larger roles, including seniors Randy Fowler, Chris Viveros, Jace Mills and Kristian Aquino, junior Amaru Martin and freshman Trent Perry.
Despite a district-opening loss to Wakeland, Lone Star has faced some tough competition in the early going, which should help prepare them for the stretch run.
Reedy (0-1, 9-6)
The Lions were edged out of the playoffs by Wakeland a year ago, as they continue their pursuit of the first postseason berth in program history.
Senior Elian Santana, an honorable mention all-district pick last year, is off to a good start, averaging 10.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.
Junior Jackson Langford is also a double-digit scorer, tallying 10.3 points per contest.
Senior Ved Bulusu is scoring 7.7 points per game and adding punch on the boards with 5.5 rebounds per contest.
Junior Nolyn Lee and junior Cooper Stevenson are recording 9.4 and 9.0 points per night, respectively, and Reedy is also getting contributions from senior Avin John and junior Rylen Mitro.
Newman Smith (1-0, 11-5)
The Trojans have been a perennial playoff team over the years and the expectation is no different this season, as they are picked third in the TABC poll.
Newman Smith, who defeated Reedy in its district opener, has not leaned on a lot of senior leadership.
Among their top contributors thus far are a trio of juniors Nic Codie, Kevlyn Sanders and Calvin Blue, as well as sophomores Zion Ibekne and Allijah Harrison and freshman TeZhan Francois.
The Colony (1-0, 11-5)
The Cougars were not picked to make the playoffs according to the TABC, but they are coming off a postseason appearance, they posted the second-best record during non-district play, and they posted a 81-67 win over Creekview in their district opener.
The Colony has relied on a mix of experience and youth, with seniors Jaidyn Cotto, Dominick Stevenson and Braden Housewright, sophomore Thor Grissom and a pair of freshmen in Dakari Spear and Xavier Green.
Creekview (0-1, 4-8)
The Mustangs are another team that is relying on a youth movement to get their program turned in the right direction.
During the first month, the most consistent scorers from Creekview have been junior Boston Loughry, sophomores Romiel Carter and Jaden Kelley and freshmen Brendyn Shed and Brandon Stephens.
R.L. Turner (0-1, 1-12)
It has been a tough start for the Lions, but there have been some bright spots.
Senior Javin Johnson is averaging 11.1 points per game, while senior Joseph Benagh is tallying 10.0 points per contest.
R.L. Turner will also look to players such as junior Rodney Gray and sophomores Andy Barnett and Tyrell Jefferson to get things turned around in January.
