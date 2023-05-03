DALLAS--Wakeland entered Wednesday’s Class 5A bi-district best-of-3 opener coming off a playoff appearance two years ago, and this is their sixth trip to the postseason in the last decade, but they had not advanced since 2018.
As for its opponent, West Mesquite, none of its players were alive the last time the Wranglers appeared in 2001.
The game was tight early on, with both teams hoping to make a little history, but the Wolverines got the bats going with a five-run third inning and that would be a springboard to a 15-0 run-rule victory on Wednesday at Lake Highlands High School.
Wakeland takes a 1-0 lead in the series and will try to close it out when the teams return to Lake Highlands at 7 p.m. Thursday for Game 2. West Mesquite is hoping to turn the tables to force a decisive third game which would be played at 7 p.m. Friday at Lake Highlands.
Nerves are always an issue for players making their playoffs debut, and the Wolverines showed patience at the plate in the top of the first, as Kaylee Kinney, Claire Schreiner and Kate Piskor drew walks to load the bases with one out.
Lauren McIllwain then started her big night with a two-run double to left-center field to stake Wakeland to a 2-0 lead it would not relinquish.
With two runners in scoring position, West Mesquite’s Celeste Avila was able to avoid further damage, inducing a pair of pop-ups to get out of the inning without any further damage.
In the bottom of the frame, Piskor would set the tone for the rest of the evening, as she struck out the side on 11 pitches. Piskor would go on to record all 15 outs on strikes, with only a infield single from Lamryia Little in the third inning breaking up the perfect-game effort.
The Wolverines were able to scratch across one run in the top of the second, as Kayla Courcy reached on an error and eventually came around to score on a wild pitch, but Avila was able to escape a jam on a pop-up double play that saw a runner doubled off first base.
After Piskor threw a 1-2-3 bottom of the second, she set the tone for the rest of the night to lead off the third, as she belted a solo home run to left and that ignited the rest of the offense.
Lauren McIllwain was hit by a pitch, Allison Pich singled and Kaitlyn Bower reached to load the bases with no outs.
Courcy singled home a pair of runs, Mia Sanchez plated another with an infield base hit and Riley Langford added a sacrifice fly and it was suddenly a 8-0 game.
Little reached base for the Wranglers with a one-out hit in the bottom of the frame, but Piskor would fan the next two hitters to leave her stranded.
The Wolverines pushed across one more in the top of the fourth, as Piskor had a long single and eventually scored when Sanchez drew a bases-loaded walk to push it to 9-0, but West Mesquite was able to get out of the inning with the bases loaded.
They would not be as fortunate in the top of the fifth, when Wakeland put the run rule into effect.
With one out, Schreiner sent one out over the fence in left for a solo shot and following a base hit by Piskor, Lauren McIllwain, who was 3-for-3 with two runs and five RBIs, put an exclamation point on her big night with a two-run blast that made it 12-0.
The Wolverines were not quite finished, as Pich, Bower and Courcy produced consecutive singles to bring home another run, and they would take on two more to push the advantage to 15-0.
Needing only three more outs to put Game 1 in the books, Piskor finished like she started, striking out the side to put Wakeland one win away from a trip to the area finals.
Get Frisco Enterprise news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.