FRISCO WAKELAND SOFTBALL

Wakeland got the offense rolling and Kate Piskor did the rest on the mound as the Wolverines claimed a 15-0 victory over West Mesquite on Wednesday in the opener of their Class 5A bi-district best-of-3 series at Lake Highlands High School.

 Photo Courtesy of Michael Herbovitz

DALLAS--Wakeland entered Wednesday’s Class 5A bi-district best-of-3 opener coming off a playoff appearance two years ago, and this is their sixth trip to the postseason in the last decade, but they had not advanced since 2018.

As for its opponent, West Mesquite, none of its players were alive the last time the Wranglers appeared in 2001.

