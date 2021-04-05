The Heritage girls and Liberty boys claimed team titles at District 9-5A track and field meet on Wednesday and Thursday at Frisco ISD Memorial Stadium.
The top four finishers in each event qualify for the 9-5A/10-5A area competition, which is scheduled for Apr. 14 back at FISD Memorial Stadium.
The Coyote girls won seven events, including four in the field and a pair of relays.
Senior Kaitlyn Bradford had a huge all-around meet, bringing home four gold medals and a silver.
Bradford won both the long jump (19-01.75) and triple jump (38-01.00) and took second place in the 200. She also joined Kirin Chacchia, Charli Foreman and Brooke Freeman on the winning 4x100 relay (47.41) and tamed with Chacchia, McKenzie Cooley and Ta’Lor Bell on the 4x200 relay (1:43.31), which pulled away to win by more than two seconds.
Chacchia added a third gold medal by winning the 300 hurdles (43.78), while Foreman finished second in the high jump and long jump and third in the triple jump.
Zoe Young led a trio of scorers in the shot put with a first-place throw of 37-10.25, followed by Mitchen Hallie in second and Precious Agugua in fifth. Agugua then took first in the discus with a throw of 124-03, with Young in third.
Heritage’s total of 151 was plenty to pull away from Lone Star, who finished second with 86.
The Rangers were led by junior Kailynn Jackson, who took first place in the 400 in a time of 58.10 seconds, and anchored the winning 4x400 relay along with Autumn Webb, Ja’Miriyha Coleman and Sophia Tijerina, who crossed in 4:01.14.
Kelis Jules placed second in the 100 hurdles, Hannah Forde took second in the triple jump and Gabrielle Miller claimed bronze in both the 100 and long jump.
The Independence girls placed third overall with a total of 65, which was just ahead of Reedy and Memorial, who tied for fourth with 61.
The Knights had one individual champion in Elana Madlambayan, who won the pole vault by clearing 11-00.00. Brighton Mooney placed second in the 800 and 3,200 and third in the mile, while Alauna Richardson earned silver in the discus and bronze in the shot put.
Lions senior Colleen Stegmann is one of the most decorated runners in recent Frisco ISD memory and she added to her gold medal collection by winning the 800 (2:17.04), 1,600 (5:06.58) and 3,200 (11:14.59).
Reedy’s Madison Jeffries also claimed gold as she won the 200 meters in a time of 24.38 seconds.
The Warriors did not win any events, but they had one of the busiest athletes at the meet in freshman Falyn Lott, who took second in the 300 hurdles, third in the high jump, fifth in both the triple jump and long jump and was part of the third-place 4x400 relay.
Liberty (56) placed sixth on the strength of their relays, as they took second in the 4x200 and 4x400 and third in the 4x100.
Wakeand (46) boasted an individual champion in Hannah Pfiffner, who won the high jump by clearing 5-05. The Wolverines also had Ashley Dalleske place second in the pole vault, and Mackenzie Davis and Ashley Heavner took third in the 3,200 and 300 hurdles, respectively.
Lebanon Trail’s (42) Laila Hackett placed second in the 100 and third in the 200, while teammate Taylor Brown earned silver in the 400.
Frisco (40) had an individual champion in Lauren Thompson, who won the 100 hurdles in 15.02 seconds, with teammate Kathryn Kelly taking third in the same event, and Centennial (11) had a bronze medalist in Grace Easley, who was third in the 800.
The Liberty boys ran away with the team title, as their total of 177 was more than double that of runner-up Memorial (75).
The Redhawks swept the three relays and won five individual events.
That effort was led by junior Evan Stewart, who brought home four gold medals and a silver.
Stewart won the 200 (21.53), long jump (24-04.50) and triple jump (46-07.75) and was second in the 100, and he joined William Ashmore, Chris Johnson and Cameron Wooley, who crossed first in the 4x100 relay in a time of 41.70 seconds.
Ashmore and Cameron Wooley were also on the winning 4x200 relay along with Jonathan Bone and Evan Hill, while the 4x400 included Jossiah Lewis, Bryson Wyatt, Preston Urbine and Kendal Wooley.
Wyatt was also an individual champion, winning the 400 in 49.56 seconds, and he added a bronze in the 800.
Prince Ugoh took first in the discus with a throw of 145-10, with teammate Ryan Stulting in second, while Chika Ugoh placed second in the shot put.
Rounding out the Liberty medalists, Connor Hulstein earned silver in the high jump and Preston Urbine claimed bronze in the 400.
The Warriors were unable to catch Liberty, but they did score enough points to finish second.
The Memorial 4x400 relay of Sebastian Pesante, Elijah Burton, Elijah Johnson and Kennedy McDowell placed second.
McDowell also won the 110 hurdles in a time of 15.26 seconds, Pesante placed second in the 400 and Johnson was third in the 300 hurdles.
Ronald De Madet was also a dual medalist, taking second in the triple jump and third in the long jump.
Heritage (62) edged Lone Star (60) for third place in the team standings.
The Coyotes had a pair of individual champions in Soham Patil and Derrick Copeland. Patil won the mile in a time of 4:27.36 and was second in the 800, while Copeland claimed first in the 300 hurdles, crossing in 40.41 seconds, and was second in the 110 hurdles.
The Heritage 4x200 relay also placed third.
The Rangers were led by Jaden Nixon, who was second in the 200, third in the 100 and joined Ashton Jeanty, Bruce Mitchell and JB Reynolds on the runner-up 4x100 relay.
Jeanty also earned silver in the long jump, Zach Mohr took second in the pole vault and Robert Ricks was third in the high jump.
Wakeland (51) finished fifth overall and had an individual champion in Sutter McGinnis, who won the pole vault by clearing 12-00.00.
Natnael Enright took second place in the 3,200, as did Ashdyn Kahouch in the 300 hurdles, while Johnny Kousa was third in the triple jump.
Reedy (48) had a pair of gold medalists, as Aiden Gonzalez-Rodiles won the 3,200 (9:46.67) and was second in the 1,600, while Keaton Raney took first in the 800 (1:58.62). Garrick Spieler was also third in the 1600 for the Lions.
Independence (47) was led by Reggie Bush, who won the high jump after clearing 6-02.00. Bush was also part of the second-place 4x200 relay along with Jaylon Braxton, Sean Avery and Braylon Braxton, and the third-place 4x100 with Jaylon Braxton, Braylon Braxton and Dwayne Orr.
Lebanon Trail (35) featured the fastest athlete of the meet, as senior Thomas Donley won the 100 meters in a time of 10.70 seconds.
The Trail Blazers also earned a trio of bronze medals with Ryan Lamb in the shot put, Chinoso Arinze in the 110 hurdles and Jonah Johnson in the 200.
Frisco’s (33) Josh Johnson had a big meet, earning gold in the shot put with a throw of 50-07.25 and bronze in the discus, while Kevin Curry IV was third in the 3,200.
Centennial’s (31) Travis Gulledge made the medal stand by taking third in the pole vault and the Titans’ 4x400 relay also finished in third place.
9-5A Track and Field Meet
(At Frisco ISD Memorial Stadium)
Girls Team Results
1 Heritage 151
2 Lone Star 86
3 Independence 65
4 Reedy 61
4 Memorial 61
6 Liberty 56
7 Wakeland 46
8 Lebanon Trail 42
9 Frisco 40
10 Centennial 11
Boys Team Results
1 Liberty 177
2 Memorial 75
3 Heritage 62
4 Lone Star 60
5 Wakeland 51
6 Reedy 48
7 Independence 47
8 Lebanon Trail 35
9 Frisco 33
10 Centennial 31
Girls Individual Results
3,200 Meters
1 Colleen Stegmann Reedy 11:14.59
2 Brighton Mooney Independence 11:24.34
3 Mackenzie Davis Wakeland 11:27.67
4 Peyton Benson Memorial 11:36.25
5 Chloe Smith Wakeland 11:53.98
6 Emery Wilkerson Frisco 12:30.09
4x100 Relay
1 Heritage 47.41
(Kirin Chacchia, Kaitlyn Bradford, Charli Foreman, Brooke Freeman)
2 Lone Star 47.56
3 Liberty 48.53
4 Lebanon Trail 49.24
5 Independence 50.24
6 Wakeland 50.28
800 Meters
1 Colleen Stegmann Reedy 2:17.04
2 Brighton Mooney Independence 2:21.01
3 Grace Easley Centennial 2:21.56
4 Erin O’Brien Memorial 2:22.42
5 Isabella Dellinger Frisco 2:27.69
6 Kaseleigh McCarley Frisco 2:30.14
100 Hurdles
1 Lauren Thompson Frisco 15.02
2 Kelis Jules Lone Star 15.29
3 Kathryn Kelly Frisco 15.33
4 Kaylah Braxton Independence 15.34
5 M’Kayla Johnson Lebanon Trail 15.70
6 Falyn Lott Memorial 15.86
100 Meters
1 Madison Jeffries Reedy 12.08
2 Laila Hackett Lebanon Trail 12.16
3 Gabrielle Miller Lone Star 12.21
4 Sydney McCallum Memorial 12.39
5 Lauren Thomson Frisco 12.47
6 Sydney Smoak Liberty 12.52
4x200 Relay
1 Heritage 1:43.31
(McKenzie Cooley, Kirin Chacchia, Kaitlyn Bradford, Ta’Lor Bell)
2 Liberty 1:45.54
3 Lone Star 1:45.76
4 Independence 1:46.12
5 Wakeland 1:46.16
6 Centennial 1:47.68
400 Meters
1 Kailynn Jackson Lone Star 57.32
2 Taylor Brown Lebanon Trail 57.57
3 Brooke Freeman Heritage 58.44
4 Emi Ebiwonjumi Heritage 59.88
5 Ivana Odonkor Liberty 59.89
6 Isabella Dellinger Lone Star 1:00.70
300 Hurdles
1 Kirin Chacchia Heritage 43.78
2 Falyn Lott Memorial 45.58
3 Ashley Heavner Wakeland 45.76
4 Sydney Smoak Liberty 45.98
5 M’Kayla Johnson Lebanon Trail 46.32
6 Kathryn Kelly Frisco 47.71
200 Meters
1 Madison Jeffries Reedy 24.38
2 Kaitlyn Bradford Heritage 24.94
3 Laila Hackett Lebanon Trail 25.04
4 Sydney McCallum Memorial 25.22
5 Lauren Thompson Frisco 25.80
6 McKenzie Cooley Heritage 25.85
1,600 Meters
1 Colleen Stegmann Reedy 5:06.58
2 Erin O’Brien Memorial 5:13.43
3 Brighton Mooney Independence 5:14.81
4 Mackenzie Davis Wakeland 5:17.87
5 Chloe Smith Wakeland 5:27.17
6 Grace Easley Centennial 5:32.31
4x400 Relay
1 Lone Star 4:01.14
(Autumn Webb, Ja’Miriyha Coleman, Sophia Tijerina, Kailynn Jackson)
2 Liberty 4:05.76
3 Memorial 4:05.91
4 Frisco 4:06.37
5 Lebanon Trail 4:08.80
6 Reedy 4:14.07
Shot Put
1 Zoe Young Heritage 37-10.50
2 Mitchen Hallie Heritage 35-09.25
3 Alauna Richardson Independence 35-07.25
4 Tatiyana Guice Memorial 34.07.75
5 Precious Agugua Heritage 34.02.50
6 Alyssa Green Reedy 32-04.25
Discus
1 Precious Agugua Heritage 124-03
2 Alauna Richardson Independence 123-04
3 Zoe Young Heritage 116-06
4 Tatiyana Guice Memorial 115-00
5 Kaitlyn Brown Wakeland 107-06
6 Alyssa Green Reedy 104-04
Long Jump
1 Kaitlyn Bradford Heritage 19-01.75
2 Charli Foreman Heritage 18-08.75
3 Gabrielle Miller Lone Star 18-03.75
4 Laila Hackett Lebanon Trail 18-02.00
5 Falyn Lott Memorial 17-11.00
6 Jada Williams Liberty 17-09.50
Triple Jump
1 Kaitlyn Bradford Heritage 38-01.00
2 Hannah Forde Lone Star 36-05.25
3 Charli Foreman Heritage 36-04.00
4 Myla Canty Frisco 36-01.75
5 Jaiden Hubbard Independence 35-09.00
6 Kaylah Braxton Independence 35-05.75
High Jump
1 Hannah Pfiffner Wakeland 5-05.00
2 Charli Foreman Heritage 5-04.00
3 Falyn Lott Memorial 5-02.00
4 Cori Ross Liberty 5-02.00
5 Madyson Esquevil Frisco 5-00.00
6 Merrit Walker Reedy 4-10.00
Pole Vault
1 Elana Madlambayan Independence 11-00.00
2 Ashley Dalleske Wakeland 9-09.00
3 Lauren Guthrie Reedy 9-09.00
4 Leah Roane Heritage 9-06.00
5 Emma Nelson Centennial 9-00.00
Boys Individual Results
3,200 Meters
1 Aiden Gonzalez-Rodiles Reedy 9:46.67
2 Natnael Enright Wakeland 9:53.94
3 Kevin Curry IV Frisco 9:56.46
4 Garrick Spieler Reedy 10:07.78
5 Luke Lawson Reedy 10:17.58
6 Nicholas Deutsch Frisco 10:20.55
4x100 Relay
1 Liberty 41.70
(William Ashmore, Evan Stewart, Chris Johnson, Cameron Wooley)
2 Lone Star 42.26
3 Independence 42.59
4 Heritage 43.02
5 Lebanon Trail 43.32
6 Memorial 43.35
800 Meters
1 Keaton Raney Reedy 1:58.62
2 Soham Patil Heritage 1:58.72
3 Bryson Wyatt Liberty 2:00.95
4 Tristen Sabin Independence 2:01.54
5 Jotham Asmerom Memorial 2:03.07
6 Allen Vasquez Liberty 2:03.52
110 Hurdles
1 Kennedy McDowell Memorial 15.26
2 Derrick Copeland Heritage 15.64
3 Chinoso Arinze Lebanon Trail 16.03
4 Marco Figueroa Liberty 16.23
5 Matheus Machado Independence 16.45
6 Elijah Johnson Memorial 17.41
100 Meters
1 Thomas Donley Lebanon Trail 10.70
2 Evan Stewart Liberty 10.73
3 Jaden Nixon Lone Star 10.83
4 Noah Mangham Wakeland 10.88
5 Chris Johnson Liberty 11.02
6 Harry Stewart Centennial 11.07
4x200 Relay
1 Liberty 1:29.12
(William Ashmore, Jonathan Bone, Evan Hill, Cameron Wooley)
2 Independence 1:29.13
3 Heritage 1:29.14
4 Memorial 1:30.02
5 Wakeland 1:30.37
6 Centennial 1:31.02
400 Meters
1 Bryson Wyatt Liberty 49.56
2 Sebastian Pesante Memorial 49.67
3 Preston Urbine Liberty 50.40
4 Jack Brooks Centennial 50.58
5 Andrae Gibson Independence 50.88
6 Colin Peek Wakeland 51.79
300 Hurdles
1 Derrick Copeland Heritage 40.41
2 Ashdyn Kahouch Wakeland 41.14
3 Elijah Johnson Memorial 41.36
4 Kennedy McDowell Memorial 41.63
5 Ashton Scott Centennial 41.72
6 Marco Figueroa Liberty 41.78
200 Meters
1 Evan Stewart Liberty 21.53
2 Jaden Nixon Lone Star 22.01
3 Jonah Johnson Lebanon Trail 22.07
4 Chris Johnson Liberty 22.57
5 William Ashmore Liberty 22.87
6 JB Reynolds Lone Star 23.79
1,600 Meters
1 Soham Patil Heritage 4:27.36
2 Aiden Gonzalez-Rodiles Reedy 4:29.08
3 Garrick Spieler Reedy 4:29.35
4 Kevin Curry IV Frisco 4:30.01
5 Natnael Enright Wakeland 4:33.53
6 Nicholas Deutsch Frisco 4:36.09
4x400 Relay
1 Liberty 3:26.54
(Jossiah Lewis, Bryson Wyatt, Preston Urbine, Kendal Wooley)
2 Memorial 3:27.28
3 Centennial 3:27.34
4 Reedy 3:28.48
5 Heritage 3:33.47
6 Lebanon Trail 3:36.91
Shot Put
1 Josh Johnson Frisco 50-07.25
2 Chika Ugoh Liberty 47-05.00
3 Ryan Lamb Lebanon Trail 45-08.50
4 Logan Butler Memorial 45-00.00
5 Victor Akwa Heritage 43-08.00
6 Prince Ugoh Liberty 42-04.50
Discus
1 Prince Ugoh Liberty 145-10
2 Ryan Stulting Liberty 133-09
3 Josh Johnson Frisco 131-00
4 Cade Myer Wakeland 128-06
5 Cole Hohne Wakeland 127-01
6 Cole Hutson Frisco 118-05
Long Jump
1 Evan Stewart Liberty 24-04.50
2 Ashton Jeanty Lone Star 23-03.75
3 Ronald De Madet Memorial 22-05.00
4 Chris Johnson Liberty 22-00.75
5 Noah Mangham Wakeland 21-08.25
6 Jordyn Tyson Independence 21-04.25
Triple Jump
1 Evan Stewart Liberty 46-07.75
2 Ronald De Madet Memorial 45-07.25
3 Johnny Kousa Wakeland 44-03.75
4 Devin Turner Lone Star 43-05.75
5 Marquise Herron Lone Star 43-03.25
6 Chinoso Arinze Lebanon Trail 43-00.75
High Jump
1 Reggie Bush Independence 6-02.00
2 Connor Hulstein Liberty 6-01.00
3 Robert Ricks Lone Star 6-00.00
4 Jordon Hamilton Frisco 5-10.00
5 Jonathan Depree Liberty 5-08.00
6 Kami Muvunyi Lone Star 5-08.00
Pole Vault
1 Sutter McGinnis Wakeland 12-00.00
2 Zach Mohr Lone Star 11-09.00
3 Travis Gulledge Centennial 11-09.00
4 Xavier Ayala Centennial 11-03.00
5 Samuel Wenaas Liberty 10-06.00
