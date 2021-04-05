HERITAGE GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD KAITLYN BRADFORD

Heritage senior Kaitlyn Bradford had a huge performance at the 9-5A track and field meet, winning four gold medals and a silver to help the Coyote girls claim the district team championship.

 Photo Courtesy of @Friscoisdsports

The Heritage girls and Liberty boys claimed team titles at District 9-5A track and field meet on Wednesday and Thursday at Frisco ISD Memorial Stadium.

The top four finishers in each event qualify for the 9-5A/10-5A area competition, which is scheduled for Apr. 14 back at FISD Memorial Stadium.

The Coyote girls won seven events, including four in the field and a pair of relays.

Senior Kaitlyn Bradford had a huge all-around meet, bringing home four gold medals and a silver.

Bradford won both the long jump (19-01.75) and triple jump (38-01.00) and took second place in the 200. She also joined Kirin Chacchia, Charli Foreman and Brooke Freeman on the winning 4x100 relay (47.41) and tamed with Chacchia, McKenzie Cooley and Ta’Lor Bell on the 4x200 relay (1:43.31), which pulled away to win by more than two seconds.

Chacchia added a third gold medal by winning the 300 hurdles (43.78), while Foreman finished second in the high jump and long jump and third in the triple jump.

Zoe Young led a trio of scorers in the shot put with a first-place throw of 37-10.25, followed by Mitchen Hallie in second and Precious Agugua in fifth. Agugua then took first in the discus with a throw of 124-03, with Young in third.

Heritage’s total of 151 was plenty to pull away from Lone Star, who finished second with 86.

The Rangers were led by junior Kailynn Jackson, who took first place in the 400 in a time of 58.10 seconds, and anchored the winning 4x400 relay along with Autumn Webb, Ja’Miriyha Coleman and Sophia Tijerina, who crossed in 4:01.14.

Kelis Jules placed second in the 100 hurdles, Hannah Forde took second in the triple jump and Gabrielle Miller claimed bronze in both the 100 and long jump.

The Independence girls placed third overall with a total of 65, which was just ahead of Reedy and Memorial, who tied for fourth with 61.

The Knights had one individual champion in Elana Madlambayan, who won the pole vault by clearing 11-00.00. Brighton Mooney placed second in the 800 and 3,200 and third in the mile, while Alauna Richardson earned silver in the discus and bronze in the shot put.

Lions senior Colleen Stegmann is one of the most decorated runners in recent Frisco ISD memory and she added to her gold medal collection by winning the 800 (2:17.04), 1,600 (5:06.58) and 3,200 (11:14.59).

Reedy’s Madison Jeffries also claimed gold as she won the 200 meters in a time of 24.38 seconds.

The Warriors did not win any events, but they had one of the busiest athletes at the meet in freshman Falyn Lott, who took second in the 300 hurdles, third in the high jump, fifth in both the triple jump and long jump and was part of the third-place 4x400 relay.

Liberty (56) placed sixth on the strength of their relays, as they took second in the 4x200 and 4x400 and third in the 4x100.

Wakeand (46) boasted an individual champion in Hannah Pfiffner, who won the high jump by clearing 5-05. The Wolverines also had Ashley Dalleske place second in the pole vault, and Mackenzie Davis and Ashley Heavner took third in the 3,200 and 300 hurdles, respectively.

Lebanon Trail’s (42) Laila Hackett placed second in the 100 and third in the 200, while teammate Taylor Brown earned silver in the 400.

Frisco (40) had an individual champion in Lauren Thompson, who won the 100 hurdles in 15.02 seconds, with teammate Kathryn Kelly taking third in the same event, and Centennial (11) had a bronze medalist in Grace Easley, who was third in the 800.

The Liberty boys ran away with the team title, as their total of 177 was more than double that of runner-up Memorial (75).

The Redhawks swept the three relays and won five individual events.

That effort was led by junior Evan Stewart, who brought home four gold medals and a silver.

Stewart won the 200 (21.53), long jump (24-04.50) and triple jump (46-07.75) and was second in the 100, and he joined William Ashmore, Chris Johnson and Cameron Wooley, who crossed first in the 4x100 relay in a time of 41.70 seconds.

Ashmore and Cameron Wooley were also on the winning 4x200 relay along with Jonathan Bone and Evan Hill, while the 4x400 included Jossiah Lewis, Bryson Wyatt, Preston Urbine and Kendal Wooley.

Wyatt was also an individual champion, winning the 400 in 49.56 seconds, and he added a bronze in the 800.

Prince Ugoh took first in the discus with a throw of 145-10, with teammate Ryan Stulting in second, while Chika Ugoh placed second in the shot put.

Rounding out the Liberty medalists, Connor Hulstein earned silver in the high jump and Preston Urbine claimed bronze in the 400.

The Warriors were unable to catch Liberty, but they did score enough points to finish second.

The Memorial 4x400 relay of Sebastian Pesante, Elijah Burton, Elijah Johnson and Kennedy McDowell placed second.

McDowell also won the 110 hurdles in a time of 15.26 seconds, Pesante placed second in the 400 and Johnson was third in the 300 hurdles.

Ronald De Madet was also a dual medalist, taking second in the triple jump and third in the long jump.

Heritage (62) edged Lone Star (60) for third place in the team standings.

The Coyotes had a pair of individual champions in Soham Patil and Derrick Copeland. Patil won the mile in a time of 4:27.36 and was second in the 800, while Copeland claimed first in the 300 hurdles, crossing in 40.41 seconds, and was second in the 110 hurdles.

The Heritage 4x200 relay also placed third.

The Rangers were led by Jaden Nixon, who was second in the 200, third in the 100 and joined Ashton Jeanty, Bruce Mitchell and JB Reynolds on the runner-up 4x100 relay.

Jeanty also earned silver in the long jump, Zach Mohr took second in the pole vault and Robert Ricks was third in the high jump.

Wakeland (51) finished fifth overall and had an individual champion in Sutter McGinnis, who won the pole vault by clearing 12-00.00.

Natnael Enright took second place in the 3,200, as did Ashdyn Kahouch in the 300 hurdles, while Johnny Kousa was third in the triple jump.

Reedy (48) had a pair of gold medalists, as Aiden Gonzalez-Rodiles won the 3,200 (9:46.67) and was second in the 1,600, while Keaton Raney took first in the 800 (1:58.62). Garrick Spieler was also third in the 1600 for the Lions.

Independence (47) was led by Reggie Bush, who won the high jump after clearing 6-02.00. Bush was also part of the second-place 4x200 relay along with Jaylon Braxton, Sean Avery and Braylon Braxton, and the third-place 4x100 with Jaylon Braxton, Braylon Braxton and Dwayne Orr.

Lebanon Trail (35) featured the fastest athlete of the meet, as senior Thomas Donley won the 100 meters in a time of 10.70 seconds.

The Trail Blazers also earned a trio of bronze medals with Ryan Lamb in the shot put, Chinoso Arinze in the 110 hurdles and Jonah Johnson in the 200.

Frisco’s (33) Josh Johnson had a big meet, earning gold in the shot put with a throw of 50-07.25 and bronze in the discus, while Kevin Curry IV was third in the 3,200.

Centennial’s (31) Travis Gulledge made the medal stand by taking third in the pole vault and the Titans’ 4x400 relay also finished in third place.

9-5A Track and Field Meet

(At Frisco ISD Memorial Stadium)

Girls Team Results

1        Heritage      151

2        Lone Star    86

3        Independence       65

4        Reedy         61

4        Memorial    61

6        Liberty        56

7        Wakeland   46

8        Lebanon Trail       42

9        Frisco         40

10      Centennial  11

Boys Team Results

1        Liberty        177

2        Memorial    75

3        Heritage      62

4        Lone Star    60

5        Wakeland   51

6        Reedy         48

7        Independence       47

8        Lebanon Trail       35

9        Frisco         33

10      Centennial  31

Girls Individual Results

3,200 Meters

1        Colleen Stegmann Reedy         11:14.59

2        Brighton Mooney Independence       11:24.34

3        Mackenzie Davis  Wakeland   11:27.67

4        Peyton Benson     Memorial    11:36.25

5        Chloe Smith         Wakeland   11:53.98

6        Emery Wilkerson Frisco         12:30.09

4x100 Relay

1        Heritage      47.41

(Kirin Chacchia, Kaitlyn Bradford, Charli Foreman, Brooke Freeman)

2        Lone Star    47.56

3        Liberty        48.53

4        Lebanon Trail       49.24

5        Independence       50.24

6        Wakeland   50.28

800 Meters

1        Colleen Stegmann Reedy         2:17.04

2        Brighton Mooney Independence       2:21.01

3        Grace Easley        Centennial  2:21.56

4        Erin O’Brien        Memorial    2:22.42

5        Isabella Dellinger  Frisco         2:27.69

6        Kaseleigh McCarley       Frisco         2:30.14

100 Hurdles

1        Lauren Thompson         Frisco         15.02

2        Kelis Jules  Lone Star    15.29

3        Kathryn Kelly      Frisco         15.33

4        Kaylah Braxton   Independence       15.34

5        M’Kayla Johnson Lebanon Trail       15.70

6        Falyn Lott   Memorial    15.86

100 Meters

1        Madison Jeffries   Reedy         12.08

2        Laila Hackett        Lebanon Trail       12.16

3        Gabrielle Miller    Lone Star    12.21

4        Sydney McCallum         Memorial    12.39

5        Lauren Thomson  Frisco         12.47

6        Sydney Smoak     Liberty        12.52

4x200 Relay

1        Heritage      1:43.31

(McKenzie Cooley, Kirin Chacchia, Kaitlyn Bradford, Ta’Lor Bell)

2        Liberty        1:45.54

3        Lone Star    1:45.76

4        Independence       1:46.12

5        Wakeland   1:46.16

6        Centennial  1:47.68

400 Meters

1        Kailynn Jackson   Lone Star    57.32

2        Taylor Brown      Lebanon Trail       57.57

3        Brooke Freeman   Heritage      58.44

4        Emi Ebiwonjumi  Heritage      59.88

5        Ivana Odonkor     Liberty        59.89

6        Isabella Dellinger  Lone Star    1:00.70

300 Hurdles

1        Kirin Chacchia     Heritage      43.78

2        Falyn Lott   Memorial    45.58

3        Ashley Heavner    Wakeland   45.76

4        Sydney Smoak     Liberty        45.98

5        M’Kayla Johnson Lebanon Trail       46.32

6        Kathryn Kelly      Frisco         47.71

200 Meters

1        Madison Jeffries   Reedy         24.38

2        Kaitlyn Bradford  Heritage      24.94

3        Laila Hackett        Lebanon Trail       25.04

4        Sydney McCallum         Memorial    25.22

5        Lauren Thompson         Frisco         25.80

6        McKenzie Cooley Heritage      25.85

1,600 Meters

1        Colleen Stegmann Reedy         5:06.58

2        Erin O’Brien        Memorial    5:13.43

3        Brighton Mooney Independence       5:14.81

4        Mackenzie Davis  Wakeland   5:17.87

5        Chloe Smith         Wakeland   5:27.17

6        Grace Easley        Centennial  5:32.31

4x400 Relay

1        Lone Star    4:01.14

(Autumn Webb, Ja’Miriyha Coleman, Sophia Tijerina, Kailynn Jackson)

2        Liberty        4:05.76

3        Memorial    4:05.91

4        Frisco         4:06.37

5        Lebanon Trail       4:08.80

6        Reedy         4:14.07

Shot Put

1        Zoe Young  Heritage      37-10.50

2        Mitchen Hallie      Heritage      35-09.25

3        Alauna Richardson        Independence       35-07.25

4        Tatiyana Guice     Memorial    34.07.75

5        Precious Agugua  Heritage      34.02.50

6        Alyssa Green        Reedy         32-04.25

Discus

1        Precious Agugua  Heritage      124-03

2        Alauna Richardson        Independence       123-04

3        Zoe Young  Heritage      116-06

4        Tatiyana Guice     Memorial    115-00

5        Kaitlyn Brown     Wakeland   107-06

6        Alyssa Green        Reedy         104-04

Long Jump

1        Kaitlyn Bradford  Heritage      19-01.75

2        Charli Foreman    Heritage      18-08.75

3        Gabrielle Miller    Lone Star    18-03.75

4        Laila Hackett        Lebanon Trail       18-02.00

5        Falyn Lott   Memorial    17-11.00

6        Jada Williams       Liberty        17-09.50

Triple Jump

1        Kaitlyn Bradford  Heritage      38-01.00

2        Hannah Forde      Lone Star    36-05.25

3        Charli Foreman    Heritage      36-04.00

4        Myla Canty Frisco         36-01.75

5        Jaiden Hubbard    Independence       35-09.00

6        Kaylah Braxton   Independence       35-05.75

High Jump

1        Hannah Pfiffner    Wakeland   5-05.00

2        Charli Foreman    Heritage      5-04.00

3        Falyn Lott   Memorial    5-02.00

4        Cori Ross   Liberty        5-02.00

5        Madyson Esquevil         Frisco         5-00.00

6        Merrit Walker      Reedy         4-10.00

Pole Vault

1        Elana Madlambayan      Independence       11-00.00

2        Ashley Dalleske   Wakeland   9-09.00

3        Lauren Guthrie     Reedy         9-09.00

4        Leah Roane Heritage      9-06.00

5        Emma Nelson       Centennial  9-00.00

Boys Individual Results

3,200 Meters

1        Aiden Gonzalez-Rodiles Reedy         9:46.67

2        Natnael Enright    Wakeland   9:53.94

3        Kevin Curry IV    Frisco         9:56.46

4        Garrick Spieler     Reedy         10:07.78

5        Luke Lawson        Reedy         10:17.58

6        Nicholas Deutsch Frisco         10:20.55

4x100 Relay

1        Liberty        41.70

(William Ashmore, Evan Stewart, Chris Johnson, Cameron Wooley)

2        Lone Star    42.26

3        Independence       42.59

4        Heritage      43.02

5        Lebanon Trail       43.32

6        Memorial    43.35

800 Meters

1        Keaton Raney      Reedy         1:58.62

2        Soham Patil          Heritage      1:58.72

3        Bryson Wyatt      Liberty        2:00.95

4        Tristen Sabin        Independence       2:01.54

5        Jotham Asmerom Memorial    2:03.07

6        Allen Vasquez      Liberty        2:03.52

110 Hurdles

1        Kennedy McDowell       Memorial    15.26

2        Derrick Copeland Heritage      15.64

3        Chinoso Arinze    Lebanon Trail       16.03

4        Marco Figueroa    Liberty        16.23

5        Matheus Machado         Independence       16.45

6        Elijah Johnson     Memorial    17.41

100 Meters

1        Thomas Donley    Lebanon Trail       10.70

2        Evan Stewart       Liberty        10.73

3        Jaden Nixon         Lone Star    10.83

4        Noah Mangham   Wakeland   10.88

5        Chris Johnson      Liberty        11.02

6        Harry Stewart      Centennial  11.07

4x200 Relay

1        Liberty        1:29.12

(William Ashmore, Jonathan Bone, Evan Hill, Cameron Wooley)

2        Independence       1:29.13

3        Heritage      1:29.14

4        Memorial    1:30.02

5        Wakeland   1:30.37

6        Centennial  1:31.02

400 Meters

1        Bryson Wyatt      Liberty        49.56

2        Sebastian Pesante Memorial    49.67

3        Preston Urbine     Liberty        50.40

4        Jack Brooks         Centennial  50.58

5        Andrae Gibson     Independence       50.88

6        Colin Peek  Wakeland   51.79

300 Hurdles

1        Derrick Copeland Heritage      40.41

2        Ashdyn Kahouch Wakeland   41.14

3        Elijah Johnson     Memorial    41.36

4        Kennedy McDowell       Memorial    41.63

5        Ashton Scott        Centennial  41.72

6        Marco Figueroa    Liberty        41.78

200 Meters

1        Evan Stewart       Liberty        21.53

2        Jaden Nixon         Lone Star    22.01

3        Jonah Johnson     Lebanon Trail       22.07

4        Chris Johnson      Liberty        22.57

5        William Ashmore Liberty        22.87

6        JB Reynolds         Lone Star    23.79

1,600 Meters

1        Soham Patil          Heritage      4:27.36

2        Aiden Gonzalez-Rodiles Reedy         4:29.08

3        Garrick Spieler     Reedy                   4:29.35

4        Kevin Curry IV    Frisco         4:30.01

5        Natnael Enright    Wakeland   4:33.53

6        Nicholas Deutsch Frisco         4:36.09

4x400 Relay

1        Liberty        3:26.54

(Jossiah Lewis, Bryson Wyatt, Preston Urbine, Kendal Wooley)

2        Memorial    3:27.28

3        Centennial  3:27.34

4        Reedy         3:28.48

5        Heritage      3:33.47

6        Lebanon Trail       3:36.91

Shot Put

1        Josh Johnson       Frisco         50-07.25

2        Chika Ugoh          Liberty        47-05.00

3        Ryan Lamb Lebanon Trail       45-08.50

4        Logan Butler        Memorial    45-00.00

5        Victor Akwa        Heritage      43-08.00

6        Prince Ugoh         Liberty        42-04.50

Discus

1        Prince Ugoh         Liberty        145-10

2        Ryan Stulting       Liberty        133-09

3        Josh Johnson       Frisco         131-00

4        Cade Myer  Wakeland   128-06

5        Cole Hohne Wakeland   127-01

6        Cole Hutson         Frisco         118-05

Long Jump

1        Evan Stewart       Liberty        24-04.50

2        Ashton Jeanty      Lone Star    23-03.75

3        Ronald De Madet Memorial    22-05.00

4        Chris Johnson      Liberty        22-00.75

5        Noah Mangham   Wakeland   21-08.25

6        Jordyn Tyson       Independence       21-04.25

Triple Jump

1        Evan Stewart       Liberty        46-07.75

2        Ronald De Madet Memorial    45-07.25

3        Johnny Kousa      Wakeland   44-03.75

4        Devin Turner        Lone Star    43-05.75

5        Marquise Herron  Lone Star    43-03.25

6        Chinoso Arinze    Lebanon Trail       43-00.75

High Jump

1        Reggie Bush         Independence       6-02.00

2        Connor Hulstein   Liberty        6-01.00

3        Robert Ricks        Lone Star    6-00.00

4        Jordon Hamilton  Frisco         5-10.00

5        Jonathan Depree  Liberty        5-08.00

6        Kami Muvunyi     Lone Star    5-08.00

Pole Vault

1        Sutter McGinnis   Wakeland   12-00.00

2        Zach Mohr  Lone Star    11-09.00

3        Travis Gulledge    Centennial  11-09.00

4        Xavier Ayala        Centennial  11-03.00

5        Samuel Wenaas    Liberty        10-06.00

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

