The Lake Dallas finished the season on a positive note.
Falcon senior quarterback Brendan Sorsby accounted for 415 total yards and six touchdowns, leading Lake Dallas to a 48-38 win over Frisco Memorial at Falcon Stadium on Friday night.
Sorsby, playing in his second straight game after a return from injury, threw for 238 yards on 16-of-29 through the air and rushed for a game-high 177 yards.
Sorsby’s favorite target in the passing game was Javaan Evans, who caught eight passes for 145 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Evan Weinberg also caught a touchdown pass. Keonde Henry finished with four grabs for 50 yards.
Brandon Tullis was the workhorse of Memorial’s offense, rushing 18 times for 112 yards and one score. Quarterback Braeden Mussett completed 15-of-27 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns as well as two interceptions.
Memorial led the game 17-14 after an 11-yard touchdown pass from Mussett to Jaxson Davis with 7:14 left in the second quarter.
Lake Dallas answered with a 46-yard field goal by Preston Gregg and a 1-yard touchdown run by Sorsby with 20 seconds left in the second quarter, giving the Falcons a 24-17 lead.
Memorial came out of the locker room looking to restore momentum, and got just that with a 100-yard kickoff return by RJ DeMadet, which tied the score at 24-all.
The two teams proceeded to trade touchdowns – a 17-yard pass from Sorsby to Evans followed by a 15-yard run by Xavier Brown to knot the score at 31-all. But Lake Dallas took the lead for good after a 3-yard run by Sorsby with 4:35 left in the third quarter.
Lake Dallas finished the season with an overall record of 4-6, 2-6 in district play – an improvement of three wins over the previous season, when the Falcons went 1-8. Memorial (4-5, 2-5), meanwhile, closes out the season Thursday against Frisco.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.