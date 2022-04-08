CARROLLTON—Though neighboring programs in Frisco ISD, Wakeland and Lone Star’s boys soccer history on the pitch could not be more different.
In a relatively short time, the Wolverines have carved out a place among the state’s elite.
Since 2009, Wakeland has not only never missed the playoffs, they have advanced to 10 regional tournaments and made it state on seven occasions, bringing home four state championships.
Though much younger, this year marked only the Rangers’ fourth playoff appearance, and they have already made history by winning a postseason game for the first time and they have added a new chapter with each game since.
Despite those different pedigrees, Wakeland and Lone Star will be competing for the same prize on Saturday, as each advanced to the Class 5A Region 2 title match with victories on Friday at Standridge Stadium.
The Wolverines claimed a 3-0 victory over Mount Pleasant in the first semifinal, with the Rangers following that up with the 2-0 win against Highland Park.
The regional final is slated for 1 p.m. at the same site.
In the playoffs, Wakeland has developed this aura that even if it doesn’t get a team right away, it is only a matter of time.
That was the case once again in its semifinal against Mount Pleasant, as though the game as tied at halftime, the Wolverines looked as if they were in control the entire time.
While Wakeland did hold the first-half edge in shots on goal, corner kicks and scoring chances, it was the Tigers who had the best opportunity early on.
In the 17th minute, a Mount Pleasant forward got loose in the box to fire off a 12-yard shot. It nearly gave the underdogs a lead and an enormous boost of confidence, but instead, not only did keeper Brad Shreve turn that shot aside, he blocked the rebound attempt, as well, keeping it a 0-0 game.
With the wind at their backs, it did not take the Wolverines long to break through in the second half, and when they did, Mount Pleasant had no answer.
Less than five minutes in, William Heidman put a shot on goal that Brennan Bezdek followed up the rebound that deflected off the keeper and off the defender and into the net for a 1-0 lead.
Just over two minutes later, Ryan Greener slid a pass across to Bezdek, who knocked it into the net for another score and a 2-0 advantage.
The onslaught was not quite over, as Greener again crossed toward Bezdek, who this time let the ball pass through him to a wide-open Kyle Davis, who put it in the back of the net to make it 3-0 with 29:21 left.
Though that would be the end of the scoring for Wakeland, it was not giving anything else up, either, as the 3-0 margin stayed up until the end.
While the Wolverines scored in a bunch in the second half, the Rangers did their damage earlier in the match.
Though each team had their share of chances during a back-and-forth second half, both goals came within a span of a little more than five minutes in the first.
After a play in the box resulted in a penalty kick, J.J. Hernandez calmly converted the penalty kick to take a 1-0 lead with 21:08 left in the half.
A short time later, a loose ball found its way to Hernandez’s foot and he again came through, drilling the 18-yarder past the keeper to make it 2-0 with 16 minutes left before the break.
From there, the Rangers stood up to every challenge Highland Park threw their way, setting the stage for an all-FISD final.
