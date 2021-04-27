This was anything but a conventional high school wrestling season.
Due to ongoing concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the University Interscholastic League made an early decision to postpone the season, pushing the state meet from its normal date in February to April.
It might have been a little different, but it accomplished its mission, as the season did get completed, culminating in the State Wrestling Championships, which took place on Friday and Saturday at the Berry Center in Cypress.
Frisco ISD is no stranger to the event and a handful of individuals were able to earn a spot on the medal stand.
The Centennial boys had a pair of medalists. John Bray secured silver in the 195-pound division. Bray won his first match by pinfall and then earned a 11-5 decision in the semifinals to advance to the title match.
In the 138-pound class, Centennial’s Tyten Volk claimed a pinfall victory and then was edged in a 1-0 decision in the semifinals. Volk rebounded with another pinfall win to earn third place.
In the girls 119-pound division, Independence’s Tabitha Wood earned a pair of pinfall victories and then was narrowly edged out in the finals, 3-2, settling for the silver.
The girls 128-pound class saw a pair of FISD rivals square off. Frisco’s Belen Rios and Wakeland’s Riley Deckert each picked up two victories to advance to the semifinals, where Rios was able to notch a pinfall win.
Rios came up just short in the finals to finish second, while Deckert bounced back with a pinfall win to take third place.
Overall, FISD had 16 wrestlers competing at the state meet, having earned their spots at the Region 2 Championships the previous week at Prosper Rock Hill.
Bray and Volk had captured regional championships at the event, as the Titans placed fourth in the team standings.
The other boys qualifiers included Centennial’s Joe Stephens (3rd-113 pounds) and Thomas Hernandez (3rd-120 pounds), Lone Star’s Scott Trouy (2nd-170 pounds) and Marcus Moseman (3rd-138 pounds), Independence’s Clyde Bond (2nd-145 pounds) and Heritage’s Cortilius Vann (3rd-160 pounds).
The FISD girls featured three regional champions, with Wood at 119 pounds, Lebanon Trail’s Janay Baeza in the 95-pound class and Liberty’s Stephanie Qiu in the 110-pound division.
The other girls state qualifiers were Independence’s Caelyn Gaddy (2nd-215 pounds), Reedy’s Hadley Snyder (3rd-138 pounds) and Wakeland’s Chloe O’Neal (3rd-185 pounds).
