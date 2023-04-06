FRISCO WAKELAND GOLF

Wakeland swept the team titles at the 9-5A golf tournament and featured the two individual champions, as well, with Luke Colton and Grace Kalina.

 Photo Courtesy of Wakeland_Golf

The 2022-2024 University Interscholastic League realignment opened several new doors for Frisco ISD athletics.

With the dozen campuses now split up into three different districts, it has given even more local athletes a chance to seize a part of the spotlight and that trend continued last week at the district golf and tennis tournaments.

