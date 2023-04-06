The 2022-2024 University Interscholastic League realignment opened several new doors for Frisco ISD athletics.
With the dozen campuses now split up into three different districts, it has given even more local athletes a chance to seize a part of the spotlight and that trend continued last week at the district golf and tennis tournaments.
Wakeland swept the team titles at the 9-5A golf tournament, while Centennial did the same at the 10-5A competition.
The Wolverine boys claimed the top two spots in the team standings, as the A team’s total of 616 was good enough to hold off the B team’s score of 618 to win by two strokes.
Reedy (641) finished third, followed by Frisco Blue (666) in fourth.
Wakeland also swept the top three individual spots, as Luke Colton’s two-day total of 146 edged out teammate Maxton Brown (147) by a single stroke.
Tripp Tuthill (151) placed third with Reedys Ahaan Dhir (152) in fourth.
Led by individual champion Grace Kalina, Wakeland ran away with the girls team title, as its score of 687 was well-ahead of second-place Frisco, which finished with a two-day total of 726.
Lone Star (789) was a ways back in third place with Reedy (819) in fourth.
Kalina’s two-round score of 153 edged out Frisco’s Queenie Guercio, who finished three strokes back.
That duo was 16 stroke ahead of the rest of the field, with Wakeland’s Adelina Toba (172) in third place and Lone Star’s Gabriella Russo (173) in fourth.
The Centennial boys’ two-day total of 604 gave them a comfortable margin of victory over Independence (641), Memorial (645) and Heritage (650).
The Titans took the top two individual spots, as Rishi Matharasi’s total of 147 held off Ratan Matharasi by three strokes.
Heritage’s Anthony Mitsynskyy (151) was third followed by Waase Iqbal of Centennial (152) in fourth and Liam Odell of Lebanon Trail and Luke Wagstaff of Independence in a tie for fifth at 153.
The margin of victory for the Titans girls was even greater, as their total of 635 was 90 strokes better than the remainder of the field.
Liberty (725) edged out Memorial (726) for second, with Independence (742) in fourth.
Centennial’s Alisha Rametra won the individual championship with a total of 151, with teammate Tarini Bhoga in second with 153.
Independence’s Aashna Patl was third with 157, while Centennial’s Kara Kim and Liberty’s Ashley Zhang were tied for fourth with 159.
The Class 5A Region II golf tournament will be held at Rockwall Golf & Athletic Club, with the girls taking the course on Apr. 17-18 and the boys following up on Apr. 19-20.
FISD claimed nine of the 10 regional berths at the 9-5A tennis tournament.
That included a sweep of all six doubles spots.
The Wakeland duo of Emma Lee and Tvisha Yadiki outlasted Wolverines teammates Sophia Luo and Alba Castellano Lopez to claim the girls double title.
The Reedy pair of Emmanuel Antony and Rohan Dravid topped Wakeland’s Andrew Santi and Austin Gray to win the boys double championship.
The mixed doubles was an all-Reedy affair, with Isabella Smith and Max Henderson defeating Rishma Shorne and Arnav Garg.
Wakeland claimed the top regional qualifying spots in girls singles, with Lauren Parrott besting Ella Wertz in the finals.
Newman Smith’s Aditya Gupta prevented a FISD sweep, as he was able to defeat Reedy’s Supash Ramesha in the finals to win the boys singles title.
At the 10-5A tournament, five different FISD programs earned regional qualifying berths.
Liberty’s Sanjheev Rao won the boys singles championship, holding off Lebanon Trail’s Punyae Nagpal in the finals.
Centennial’s Krithika Voruganti secured the girls singles title with a victory over Reema Reddy of Independence.
The Titans also won a district championship in boys doubles, where Shriyan Daggumalli and Aravind Sridhar defeated Memorial’s team of Nico Gentea and Roshan Dhuwaraha.
The Liberty duo of Milla Dopson and Hailey Zhang topped Lebanon Trail’s Caroline Helsel and Addison Rosser to win the girls doubles championship, and the Trail Blazers pair of Aadit Rishi and Asha Potluri earned the mixed doubles title over Centennial’s Aarav Sangani and Noa Kosman.
Panther Creek also had the first regional qualifiers in its program history.
Akhil Repaka and Thomas Luong won the 11-4A championship in boys doubles, while the girls doubles team of Nishita Nekkanti and Aryma Sikri were the runner-up to also earn a spot at regionals.
The 5A Region II tournament is scheduled for Apr. 11-12 at the Z-Plex Tennis Complex in Melissa, while the 4A Region II event is slated for those same days at Longview High School.
