Frisco ISD athletic programs have accumulated a number of regional championships during the 2022-2023 school year and that trend continued on the tennis court and the golf course.
FISD swept all four championships at the Class 5A Region II tennis tournament, which was held last week in Melissa.
Those regional champions came from three different programs.
Wakeland’s Ella Wertz claimed the girls singles championship, while Liberty’s Sanjheev Rao won the boys title.
In doubles, the Redhawks’ pairing of Milla Dopson and Hailey Zhang earned the girls title and the Centennial duo of Shriyan Daggumalli and Aravvind Sridhar nabbed the boys championship.
The top two finishers in each bracket advance to the state tournament, which is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday at the Blosson, Annemarie and Northside Tennis Centers in San Antonio.
The FISD golf teams took center stage this past week, as they swept the titles at the 5A Region II tournaments, which were held at the Rockwall Golf and Athletic Club.
The girls tournament took place on Monday and Tuesday, with Centennial claiming the regional championship.
The Titans finished with a two-day total of 644, holding off Wakeland by nine shots.
That group finished well ahead of the field, which included Liberty and Lovejoy tying for third with a total of 717, and Frisco in fifth with 721.
The individual championship went to Wakeland’s Grace Kalina, who fired a two-day total of 4-over 148.
Kalina’s teammate Kara Lee, finished second with a score of 151, which was one stroke better than Centennial’s Alisha Rametra and Independence’s Aashna Patel, who carded the low round of the tournament with a one-under 71 on Tuesday.
FISD had eight of the top 10 individual performances, with Frisco’s Queenie Guercio in fifth (156), Centennial’s Tarini Bhoga (158) and Kara Kim (160) in seventh and ninth, respectively, and Liberty’s Ashley Zhang (161) in 10th.
On Wednesday and Thursday, it was the boys turn and the tournament followed a similar script, with Centennial taking the title with a two-day score of 622, which was good enough to hold off Wakeland (628) by six strokes.
Independence (646) placed fourth in the team standings, followed by Wakeland’s second team in fifth with 652.
Thomas Curry of Texarkana Texas High won the boys individual title, carding a three-under 69 to finish the tournament at 1-under 143.
That was good enough to hold off Wakeland’s Luke Colton (148) by five strokes.
Centennial landed three players in the top 10, as Ratan Matharasi (153) tied for fourth, Rishi Matharasi was sixth and Waase Iqbal placed 10th.
While the tennis players have a quick turnaround, the state qualifiers in golf have some extra time to prepare.
The Class 5A girls tournament is scheduled for May 15-16 at White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown, with the boys event slated for May 22-23 at the same site.
