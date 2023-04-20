FRISCO CENTENNIAL TENNIS

Centennial’s Shriyan Daggumalli and Aravvind Sridhar won the boys doubles championship at the Class 5A Region II tournament.

 Photo Courtesy of Frisco ISD

Frisco ISD athletic programs have accumulated a number of regional championships during the 2022-2023 school year and that trend continued on the tennis court and the golf course.

FISD swept all four championships at the Class 5A Region II tennis tournament, which was held last week in Melissa.

