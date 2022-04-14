For the second consecutive season, the Wakeland girls and boys soccer teams are returning to their respective state championship games.
Both of the teams earned impressive victories on Thursdays in the Class 5A semifinals at the state tournament at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown.
The Wakeland girls earned a dominant 3-0 victory over Magnolia in their state semifinal match on Thursday morning.
The Wolverines controlled the action from the get-go, finishing the game with a 19-1 edge in shots.
Wakeland started the barrage from the onset and the pressure paid off in the 10th minute when off a corner kick, Sophia Pehr got the ball to Katy Gregson, who then fed off to McKenna Jenkins and she put the ball in the back of the net to take a 1-0 lead.
The Wolverines continued to press the action, getting good chances from Bella James, Gregson and others, and if not for some strong work from Magnolia goalkeeper Taylor Sanderson, Wakeland might have blown it open in the first half.
But because of Sanderson’s work, the Bulldogs were able to hang around ant they nearly evened it in the final two minutes of the half.
In what would be their first, and only, good scoring opportunity, Laney Gonzales finally worked free to unleash a shot from 22 yards out, but Wolverines keeper Drew Stover was able to make a diving save to preserve the lead.
It remained a 1-0 game until the second half, when Wakeland got another chance on a corner kick.
Pehr again sent the ball into the box, as it bounced around in traffic until it came onto the foot of Gregson, who put it in the back of the net to make it a two-goal game.
It did not stay that way for long, as a little more than a minute later, Jenkins made the feed to Dayleigh Bos, who curled a perfect right-footer from 20 yards into the corner of the net to extend the advantage to 3-0 with 28:51 left.
The Wolverines continued to get chances the rest of the way, including getting a penalty kick that was missed, but the defense made sure it would not matter, as they turned their attention to the state championship.
Wakeland (21-1-4) will take on Grapevine (21-2-1), a 6-3 winner over Boerne Champion, in the Class 5A title match at 11 a.m. Saturday back at Birkelbach Field.
The Wolverines, in search of their third state championship, are hoping to reverse their fortunes from a year ago, when they dropped a 2-1 decision to Dripping Springs in the title game.
While the Wakeland girls are hoping for a different fate, the boys are hoping that history repeats itself, as the defending state champions pulled away late for a 3-1 win over Fort Worth Trimble Tech on Thursday night.
The Wolverines looked as if would cruise into the finals early on.
They dictated the pace in the opening minutes and struck first a little more than five minutes into the contest.
One good shot was blocked by a defender, and another was knocked down by the Trimble Tech keeper. But on the second attempt, the ball deflected off another defender and onto the foot of Brennan Bezdek, who deposited the shot in the back of the net to take a 1-0 lead.
Though it had the makings of a blowout at that point, Trimble Tech refused to back down. They mounted their own offense and started creating some scoring opportunities and that paid off when off a long free kick, Daniel Gutierrez recorded the game-tying goal with just 1:50 left before halftime.
Trimble Tech nearly took the lead, ringing a shot off the post just before the break, and as they headed into halftime, they clearly had Wakeland’s attention.
It remained an even match through the first 25 minutes of the second half, but the Wolverines showed their championship mettle down the stetch.
Wakeland picked up the pace and it paid off when William Heidman fed Ryan Greener for the go-ahead goal with 10 minutes left.
The Wolverines added some insurance when after a foul in the box, Bezdek converted the penalty kick to make it a 3-1 game with 4:31 left and that is the way it would end.
Wakeland (22-4-1) advances to the 5A championship match for the sixth consecutive time and will try to earn state title No. 5 when it faces Dripping Springs, a 1-0 winner over Katy Jordan, at approximately 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhesson@starlocalmedia.com.
