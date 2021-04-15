Frisco ISD athletes once again shined on the mat, recording a number of team and individual championships at the 8-5A wrestling meet on Wednesday through Saturday at Lebanon Trail High School.
In the team competition, the Lone Star boys won the district title by the narrowest of margins, their total of 182.5 points was just enough to hold off runner-up Centennial (180).
The battle for the girls team championship was not as close, but still went down to the wire, with Independence winning with 125 points to outdistance second-place Wakeland, who finished with 112.
The Rangers boys won the title on the strength of their overall depth, but they did feature a pair of individual champions with Janick Schwab in the 120-pound division and Scott Trouy at 170.
As a testament to the overall balance in FISD, six different programs featured individual champions, led by Centennial with three winners.
Those included Joe Stephens in the 113-pound class, Tyten Volk at 138 and John Bray in the 195-pound division.
Wakeland joined Lone Star with a pair of individual titlists at opposite ends of the spectrum with Zach Miller at 106 and Burak Cetinkaya at 285.
Liberty also had two individual champions with Mitchell Borynack at 126 and Michael Breslav at 152. Rounding out the titlists were Heritage’s Cortilius Vann at 160 and Lebanon Trail’s Corbin Lyle at 182.
There were also six different girls programs that featured individual champions, including two each for Independence and Wakeland.
The Knights were represented by Tessa Wood at 102 pounds and Tabitha Wood at 119, while the Wolverines boasted Riley Deckert at 128 and Chloe O’Neal at 185.
Rounding out the individual winners were Lebanon Trail’s Janaya Baeza at 95, Liberty’s Stephanie Qiu at 110 Reedy’s Hadley Snyder at 138 and Frisco’s Bryanna Dunn at 148.
The district qualifiers move on to the Class 5A Region 2 competition, which will take place on Friday and Saturday at Prosper Rock Hill High School.
The state meet is right around the corner, as it is set for Apr. 23-24 at Berry Center in Cypress.
