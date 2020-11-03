The 2020 cross country season has seen a number of postponements and cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
So what was holding off one more day for the district meet to wait for the inclement weather to clear up.
The 10 Frisco ISD finally took the stage on Friday and morning and it was worth the wait, particularly for the Reedy and Wakeland teams.
The Lion boys finished with a total of 48, which was just enough to hold off the Wolverines, who had 50, for the team championship.
It was a similar story on the girls side, but a reversal of fortunes, as it was Wakeland (36) who outpaced Reedy (56) for the team title.
Those two teams, as well as the Liberty boys and Independence girls, and the top 10 individuals, qualify for the Class 5A Region 2 meet, which is scheduled for Tuesday at the Jesse Owens Sports Complex.
The girls race featured a familiar face on the medal stand as Reedy’s Colleen Stegmann turned in another dominant performance to win the individual championship.
Stegmann, the reigning Class 5A state champion, finished in a time of 17:56.03, which was one minute and 13 seconds faster than runner-up Brighton Mooney of Independence.
Stegmann was joined in the top 10 by teammate Elise Warhoftig, who placed sixth, but it was Wakeland’s depth that carried them to the team title.
The Wolverines were led by a third-place finish from Mackenzie Davis and Chloe Smith was right on her heels in fifth. Cori Cochran crossed the line in seventh place, with Ashley Dalleske in 10th and Brooke Hartshorn in 11th.
The Lions were still able to secure the runner-up finish behind Lily Powell (12th), Saloni Nehra (17th) and Katelyn Ballentine (22nd).
Mooney’s second-place effort helped lead the Knights to third place overall and a spot at the regional competition.
Camdyn Wood (16th) and Liliana Hunt (19th) also placed in the top 20 for Independence, while Emma Korenek and Montserrat Velasco rounded out the scoring five.
The other girls individual qualifiers were Memorial’s Peyton Benson and Erin O’Brien and Lone Star’s Veronica Ambrosionek.
Curry won the boys individual title in a time of 15:37.73, which was 27 seconds ahead of the field.
The margin was much smaller in the race for the team title.
Though Wakeland had the first runner cross with Natnael Enright in third place, Reedy answered with Aiden Gonzalez-Rodiles, Luke Lawson and Garrick Speiler taking the fourth through sixth spots.
The Wolverines had three runners cross in a pack, as David Corujo, Jack Winne and Hayden Coghlan were 10th, 11th and 12th, and Jacob Geiger rounded out the scorers in 14th.
The Lions had just enough, though, as Emmett Kenney placed 13th and Keaton Raney was 20th to give them the two-point edge.
Liberty’s best finish was not until Andrew Jauregui in 15th, but he was followed closely by Chance Moore, Devansh Saxena, Fernando Leyva and Sumukh Satish, who were all in the top 26.
Joining Curry as individual qualifiers were runner-up Soham Patil of Heritage, Centennial’s Kyler Steele, Independence’s Tristen Sabin and Memorial’s Jotham Asmerom.
Boys Team Standings
1 Reedy 48
2 Wakeland 50
3 Liberty 105
4 Heritage 120
5 Memorial 121
6 Independence 164
7 Frisco 202
8 Centennial 204
9 Lone Star 215
10 Lebanon Trail 217
Boys Individual Results
1 Kevin Curry IV Frisco 15:37.73
2 Soham Patil Heritage 16:05.43
3 Natnael Enright Wakeland 16:11.73
4 Aiden Gonzalez-Rodiles Reedy 16:17.03
5 Luke Lawson Reedy 16:23.63
6 Garrick Speiler Reedy 16:23.83
7 Kyler Steele Centennial 16:47.43
8 Tristen Sabin Independence 16:49.23
9 Jotham Asmerom Memorial 16:53.53
10 David Corujo Wakeland 16:55.93
11 Jack Winne Wakeland 16:56.73
12 Hayden Coghlan Wakeland 16:59.83
13 Emmett Kenney Reedy 17:05.83
14 Jacob Geiger Wakeland 17:14.63
15 Andrew Jauregui Liberty 17:15.43
16 Chance Moore Liberty 17:19.83
17 Gabriel Aguirre Wakeland 17:25.53
18 Lukas Vetkoetter Wakeland 17:32.83
19 Adriel Vila Memorial 17:33.43
20 Keaton Raney Reedy 17:35.13
21 Nicholas Deutsch Frisco 17:37.53
22 Sawyer Butler Memorial 17:38.73
23 Devansh Saxena Liberty 17:41.53
24 Detrek Hansen Independence 17:46.23
25 Fernando Leyva Liberty 17:50.33
26 Sumukh Satish Liberty 17:50.73
27 Allen Vasques Liberty 17:54.73
28 Gannon Hall Heritage 18:02.73
29 Praval Kallipara Heritage 18:05.13
30 Carlos Hoffman Charles Heritage 18:05.13
31 Utkarsh Dubey Heritage 18:06.13
32 Roberto Carter Memorial 18:09.33
33 Obrey Minor Lone Star 18:11.63
34 Brayden Gyure Reedy 18:12.63
35 Grayson Klosowski Lebanon Trail 18:13.23
36 Aaron Zamora Lone Star 18:18.93
37 Franco Alcantera Lebanon Trail 18:26.43
38 Takumi Harima Liberty 18:26.43
39 Hugh Lokar Memorial 18:26.43
40 Connor Lee Independence 18:28.13
41 Prakul Singh Centennial 18:32.33
42 Neeraj Kulkarni Lebanon Trail 18:35.73
43 Jaden Porter Independence 18:39.73
44 Matthew Dominguez Lone Star 18:42.23
45 Ethan Crooks Heritage 18:43.03
46 Luke Castaneda Lone Star 18:44.23
47 Noah Tao Centennial 18:48.13
48 Yuval Marom Centennial 19:01.93
49 Marcus Dougherty Independence 19:03.23
50 Zach Torres Memorial 19:04.03
51 Erik Sanchez Lebanon Trail 19:05.63
52 Zander Clark Lebanon Trail 19:06.13
53 Ben Cox Independence 19:11.13
54 William Spurrier Reedy 19:25.43
55 Aaron Kocurek Independence 19:30.53
56 Jacob Bicoll Lone Star 19:32.53
57 Mason Dierkes Frisco 19:35.13
58 Hunter Solis Lone Star 19:37.63
59 Thomas Wakefield Heritage 19:49.03
60 Diegeo De Leon Frisco 20:01.54
61 Shaik Hatim Centennial 20:07.14
62 Caden Castro Memorial 20:19.64
Girls Team Standings
1 Wakeland 36
2 Reedy 56
3 Independence 84
4 Memorial 109
5 Heritage 159
6 Frisco 161
7 Liberty 180
8 Lone Star 187
9 Lebanon Trail 204
Girls Individual Results
1 Colleen Stegmann Reedy 17:56.03
2 Brighton Mooney Independence 19:09.03
3 Mackenzie Davis Wakeland 19:15.03
4 Peyton Benson Memorial 19:22.93
5 Chloe Smith Wakeland 19:26.93
6 Elise Warhoftig Reedy 19:33.33
7 Cori Cochran Wakeland 19:38.93
8 Veronica Ambrosionek Lone Star 20:04.64
9 Erin O’Brien Memorial 20:11.04
10 Ashley Dalleske Wakeland 20:18.24
11 Brooke Hartshorn Wakeland 20:38.54
12 Lily Powell Reedy 20:40.14
13 Grace Easley Centennal 20:46.74
14 Jada Williams Liberty 20:50.74
15 Katia Loredo Heritage 20:50.84
16 Camdyn Wood Independence 20:51.24
17 Saloni Nehra Reedy 20:55.34
18 McKenna Smith Wakeland 20:59.24
19 Liliana Hunt Independence 21:15.84
20 Emery Wilkerson Frisco 21:16.44
21 Callie McCann Frisco 21:41.44
22 Katelyn Ballentine Reedy 21:49.94
23 Kirin Chacchia Heritage 22:01.94
24 Jane Goldberg Reedy 22:06.94
25 Emma Korenek Independence 22:11.64
26 Montserrat Velasco Independence 22:14.84
27 Alexia Womack Reedy 22:18.14
28 Sheridon Claytor Lebanon Trail 22:27.74
29 Sophie Fernandes Independence 22:28.74
30 Rylie Jaye Frisco 22:31.14
31 Georgia Farrell Memorial 22:39.74
32 Ashlyn Mills Heritage 22:44.54
33 Madison Kimbell Memorial 23:03.44
34 Autumn Miller Lone Star 23:04.24
35 Molly Burgraff Memorial 23:06.94
36 Emma Folkmann Memorial 23:08.24
37 Ashlyn Sterling Lone Star 23:18.24
38 Sheyn Walker Liberty 23:20.94
39 Abigail Garcia Independence 23:24.24
40 Aaliyah Williams Liberty 23:20.94
41 Allana Essenberg Lebanon Trail 23:31.44
42 Peyton Annen Lebanon Trail 23:33.64
43 Kayli Edwards Heritage 23:34.44
44 Hinata Kitahama Lebanon Trail 23:38.24
45 Katie Mills Liberty 23:41.74
46 Rachel Pride Frisco 23:45.74
47 Ashley O’Horo Memorial 23:48.44
48 Alyssa Murphy Liberty 23:48.44
49 Allison Gamble Frisco 23:48.84
50 Doris Naderi Liberty 23:49.64
51 Ashleigh Lawhon Heritage 24:19.74
52 Nelly Hofmann Charles Heritage 24:24.44
53 Rawan Azab Heritage 24:36.24
54 Emma Harrelson Lebanon Trail 25:02.55
55 Annah Berg Centennial 25:09.65
56 Macy Cobb Centennial 25:12.95
57 Kheit-Tam Vuong Lone Star 25:19.75
58 Kathryn Kolb Lebanon Trail 25:21.15
59 Rithika Cheela Lone Star 25:56.25
60 Sofia Rosales-Castillo Frisco 26:09.95
61 Giulia Palti Lone Star 26:36.65
62 Kay Shin Pua Leabanon Trail 27:31.45
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.