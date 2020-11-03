FRISCO CROSS COUNTRY KEVIN CURRY

Frisco’s Kevin Curry claimed the boys individual championship at the 9-5A cross country meet on Friday at Warren Park.

 Photo Courtesy of Frisco ISD Athletics

The 2020 cross country season has seen a number of postponements and cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So what was holding off one more day for the district meet to wait for the inclement weather to clear up.

The 10 Frisco ISD finally took the stage on Friday and morning and it was worth the wait, particularly for the Reedy and Wakeland teams.

The Lion boys finished with a total of 48, which was just enough to hold off the Wolverines, who had 50, for the team championship.

It was a similar story on the girls side, but a reversal of fortunes, as it was Wakeland (36) who outpaced Reedy (56) for the team title.

Those two teams, as well as the Liberty boys and Independence girls, and the top 10 individuals, qualify for the Class 5A Region 2 meet, which is scheduled for Tuesday at the Jesse Owens Sports Complex.

The girls race featured a familiar face on the medal stand as Reedy’s Colleen Stegmann turned in another dominant performance to win the individual championship.

Stegmann, the reigning Class 5A state champion, finished in a time of 17:56.03, which was one minute and 13 seconds faster than runner-up Brighton Mooney of Independence.

Stegmann was joined in the top 10 by teammate Elise Warhoftig, who placed sixth, but it was Wakeland’s depth that carried them to the team title.

The Wolverines were led by a third-place finish from Mackenzie Davis and Chloe Smith was right on her heels in fifth. Cori Cochran crossed the line in seventh place, with Ashley Dalleske in 10th and Brooke Hartshorn in 11th.

The Lions were still able to secure the runner-up finish behind Lily Powell (12th), Saloni Nehra (17th) and Katelyn Ballentine (22nd).

Mooney’s second-place effort helped lead the Knights to third place overall and a spot at the regional competition.

Camdyn Wood (16th) and Liliana Hunt (19th) also placed in the top 20 for Independence, while Emma Korenek and Montserrat Velasco rounded out the scoring five.

The other girls individual qualifiers were Memorial’s Peyton Benson and Erin O’Brien and Lone Star’s Veronica Ambrosionek.

Curry won the boys individual title in a time of 15:37.73, which was 27 seconds ahead of the field.

The margin was much smaller in the race for the team title.

Though Wakeland had the first runner cross with Natnael Enright in third place, Reedy answered with Aiden Gonzalez-Rodiles, Luke Lawson and Garrick Speiler taking the fourth through sixth spots.

The Wolverines had three runners cross in a pack, as David Corujo, Jack Winne and Hayden Coghlan were 10th, 11th and 12th, and Jacob Geiger rounded out the scorers in 14th.

The Lions had just enough, though, as Emmett Kenney placed 13th and Keaton Raney was 20th to give them the two-point edge.

Liberty’s best finish was not until Andrew Jauregui in 15th, but he was followed closely by Chance Moore, Devansh Saxena, Fernando Leyva and Sumukh Satish, who were all in the top 26.

Joining Curry as individual qualifiers were runner-up Soham Patil of Heritage, Centennial’s Kyler Steele, Independence’s Tristen Sabin and Memorial’s Jotham Asmerom.

Boys Team Standings

1        Reedy         48

2        Wakeland   50

3        Liberty        105

4        Heritage      120

5        Memorial    121

6        Independence       164

7        Frisco         202

8        Centennial  204

9        Lone Star    215

10      Lebanon Trail       217

Boys Individual Results

1        Kevin Curry IV    Frisco         15:37.73

2        Soham Patil          Heritage      16:05.43

3        Natnael Enright    Wakeland   16:11.73

4        Aiden Gonzalez-Rodiles Reedy         16:17.03

5        Luke Lawson        Reedy         16:23.63

6        Garrick Speiler     Reedy         16:23.83

7        Kyler Steele          Centennial  16:47.43

8        Tristen Sabin        Independence       16:49.23

9        Jotham Asmerom Memorial    16:53.53

10      David Corujo       Wakeland   16:55.93

11      Jack Winne Wakeland   16:56.73

12      Hayden Coghlan  Wakeland   16:59.83

13      Emmett Kenney   Reedy         17:05.83

14      Jacob Geiger         Wakeland   17:14.63

15      Andrew Jauregui  Liberty        17:15.43

16      Chance Moore      Liberty        17:19.83

17      Gabriel Aguirre    Wakeland   17:25.53

18      Lukas Vetkoetter  Wakeland   17:32.83

19      Adriel Vila  Memorial    17:33.43

20      Keaton Raney      Reedy         17:35.13

21      Nicholas Deutsch Frisco         17:37.53

22      Sawyer Butler      Memorial    17:38.73

23      Devansh Saxena   Liberty        17:41.53

24      Detrek Hansen     Independence       17:46.23

25      Fernando Leyva   Liberty        17:50.33

26      Sumukh Satish     Liberty        17:50.73

27      Allen Vasques      Liberty        17:54.73

28      Gannon Hall         Heritage      18:02.73

29      Praval Kallipara   Heritage      18:05.13

30      Carlos Hoffman Charles          Heritage      18:05.13

31      Utkarsh Dubey     Heritage      18:06.13

32      Roberto Carter     Memorial    18:09.33

33      Obrey Minor        Lone Star    18:11.63

34      Brayden Gyure     Reedy         18:12.63

35      Grayson Klosowski       Lebanon Trail       18:13.23

36      Aaron Zamora      Lone Star    18:18.93

37      Franco Alcantera  Lebanon Trail       18:26.43

38      Takumi Harima    Liberty        18:26.43

39      Hugh Lokar          Memorial    18:26.43

40      Connor Lee Independence       18:28.13

41      Prakul Singh        Centennial  18:32.33

42      Neeraj Kulkarni    Lebanon Trail       18:35.73

43      Jaden Porter         Independence       18:39.73

44      Matthew Dominguez      Lone Star    18:42.23

45      Ethan Crooks       Heritage      18:43.03

46      Luke Castaneda    Lone Star    18:44.23

47      Noah Tao   Centennial  18:48.13

48      Yuval Marom       Centennial  19:01.93

49      Marcus Dougherty         Independence       19:03.23

50      Zach Torres          Memorial    19:04.03

51      Erik Sanchez        Lebanon Trail       19:05.63

52      Zander Clark        Lebanon Trail       19:06.13

53      Ben Cox     Independence       19:11.13

54      William Spurrier  Reedy         19:25.43

55      Aaron Kocurek    Independence       19:30.53

56      Jacob Bicoll          Lone Star    19:32.53

57      Mason Dierkes     Frisco         19:35.13

58      Hunter Solis         Lone Star    19:37.63

59      Thomas Wakefield         Heritage      19:49.03

60      Diegeo De Leon    Frisco         20:01.54

61      Shaik Hatim         Centennial  20:07.14

62      Caden Castro       Memorial    20:19.64

Girls Team Standings

1        Wakeland   36

2        Reedy         56

3        Independence       84

4        Memorial    109

5        Heritage      159

6        Frisco         161

7        Liberty        180

8        Lone Star    187

9        Lebanon Trail       204

Girls Individual Results

1        Colleen Stegmann Reedy         17:56.03

2        Brighton Mooney Independence       19:09.03

3        Mackenzie Davis  Wakeland   19:15.03

4        Peyton Benson     Memorial    19:22.93

5        Chloe Smith         Wakeland   19:26.93

6        Elise Warhoftig    Reedy         19:33.33

7        Cori Cochran       Wakeland   19:38.93

8        Veronica Ambrosionek  Lone Star    20:04.64

9        Erin O’Brien        Memorial    20:11.04

10      Ashley Dalleske   Wakeland   20:18.24

11      Brooke Hartshorn          Wakeland   20:38.54

12      Lily Powell Reedy         20:40.14

13      Grace Easley        Centennal   20:46.74

14      Jada Williams       Liberty        20:50.74

15      Katia Loredo        Heritage      20:50.84

16      Camdyn Wood     Independence       20:51.24

17      Saloni Nehra        Reedy         20:55.34

18      McKenna Smith   Wakeland   20:59.24

19      Liliana Hunt         Independence       21:15.84

20      Emery Wilkerson Frisco         21:16.44

21      Callie McCann     Frisco         21:41.44

22      Katelyn Ballentine         Reedy         21:49.94

23      Kirin Chacchia     Heritage      22:01.94

24      Jane Goldberg      Reedy         22:06.94

25      Emma Korenek    Independence       22:11.64

26      Montserrat Velasco       Independence       22:14.84

27      Alexia Womack    Reedy         22:18.14

28      Sheridon Claytor  Lebanon Trail       22:27.74

29      Sophie Fernandes Independence       22:28.74

30      Rylie Jaye   Frisco         22:31.14

31      Georgia Farrell     Memorial    22:39.74

32      Ashlyn Mills        Heritage      22:44.54

33      Madison Kimbell  Memorial    23:03.44

34      Autumn Miller     Lone Star    23:04.24

35      Molly Burgraff     Memorial    23:06.94

36      Emma Folkmann  Memorial    23:08.24

37      Ashlyn Sterling    Lone Star    23:18.24

38      Sheyn Walker       Liberty        23:20.94

39      Abigail Garcia      Independence       23:24.24

40      Aaliyah Williams Liberty        23:20.94

41      Allana Essenberg Lebanon Trail       23:31.44

42      Peyton Annen      Lebanon Trail       23:33.64

43      Kayli Edwards     Heritage      23:34.44

44      Hinata Kitahama  Lebanon Trail       23:38.24

45      Katie Mills  Liberty        23:41.74

46      Rachel Pride         Frisco         23:45.74

47      Ashley O’Horo    Memorial    23:48.44

48      Alyssa Murphy    Liberty        23:48.44

49      Allison Gamble    Frisco         23:48.84

50      Doris Naderi        Liberty        23:49.64

51      Ashleigh Lawhon Heritage      24:19.74

52      Nelly Hofmann Charles Heritage      24:24.44

53      Rawan Azab         Heritage      24:36.24

54      Emma Harrelson  Lebanon Trail       25:02.55

55      Annah Berg          Centennial  25:09.65

56      Macy Cobb Centennial  25:12.95

57      Kheit-Tam Vuong          Lone Star    25:19.75

58      Kathryn Kolb       Lebanon Trail       25:21.15

59      Rithika Cheela      Lone Star    25:56.25

60      Sofia Rosales-Castillo    Frisco         26:09.95

61      Giulia Palti Lone Star    26:36.65

62      Kay Shin Pua       Leabanon Trail     27:31.45

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

