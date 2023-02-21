FRISCO MEMORIAL VS THE COLONY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Memorial put the clamps on The Colony to claim a 45-32 victory on Monday in a Class 5A Region II quarterfinal playoff game at Plano West Senior High School.

 Photo Courtesy of Shayne Studdard

While many teams have seen their seasons come to an end during the first three rounds of the playoffs, a quartet of local girls basketball teams are still alive and heading to the regional tournament.

Memorial and Liberty, who were expected by many to still be playing, are headed to the Class 5A Region II tournament, which is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.

