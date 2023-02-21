While many teams have seen their seasons come to an end during the first three rounds of the playoffs, a quartet of local girls basketball teams are still alive and heading to the regional tournament.
Memorial and Liberty, who were expected by many to still be playing, are headed to the Class 5A Region II tournament, which is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.
In Class 4A, Sunnyvale is making its fourth trip to the regional semifinals, and first since 2018, where it will be joined by Panther Creek, who continues its surprising run in its inaugural campaign, with the tournament set for Friday and Saturday at the Texas A&M University at Commerce Field House.
The Warriors and Redhawks, who shared the 10-5A championship, could be on a collision course for not only their third meeting of the season, but also a rematch of last year’s regional final, which was won by Memorial.
The Warriors posted a methodical 45-32 victory over The Colony in their regional quarterfinal game on Monday at Plano West Senior High School.
Memorial led 11-5 after one quarter and after maintaining the same five-point advantage at the half, pulled away in the second half.
Makayla Ellison paced the Warriors with 15 points, J.J. Echols had 10 and Angelicia Alexander added nine. The Cougars got nine points from Mayna Williams and eight from Kya Bradshaw.
Liberty is back in the regional tournament for the eighth consecutive season after its 51-24 win over Poteet on Monday at Wylie High School.
The Redhawks grabbed a 14-8 lead after one quarter and then put the clamps on the Pirates, holding them to just three points in each of the next two frames as the stretched the advantage to 41-14.
Jezelle Moreno had 13 points, Keyera Roseby scored 12 and Jacy Abii was also in double figures with 11 for Liberty, while Kalin Bradley and Kya Richardson tallied 11 and eight points, respectively, for Poteet.
Liberty (23-10), ranked 17th in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 5A state poll, will take on undefeated Mt. Pleasant (34-0) at 6 p.m. Friday at the Culwell Center in the first semifinal, while No. 18 Memorial (25-10) will face No. 12 McKinney North (27-6) later that night.
After three consecutive exits in the regional quarterfinal round, Sunnyvale is heading back to the regional tournament after picking up a 52-41 win over Lincoln on Tuesday at Horn High School.
Micah Russell had a big night with 28 points, while Alli McAda was also in double figures with 15.
Panther Creek posted a 53-42 victory against Alvarado on Tuesday at Grand Prairie High School.
The game was tied at 16-16 after one quarter, but the Panthers edged out to a 30-25 advantage at halftime and slowly pulled away from there behind 16 points from Brynn Lusby, 12 from Kiersten Dickson and seven each from Senese Rainey and Torie Massanet.
The Raiders (30-5), the No. 8 team in the TABC Class 4A state poll, will square off with No. 20 Godley (27-7) in one semifinal, with Panther Creek (25-12) meeting Pinkston in the other game of the night.
Sachse was hoping to make its first trip to the 6A Region II tournament since 2018, but Cedar Hill had other ideas, as the Longhorns claimed a 53-42 victory on Monday at Mesquite High School.
Both teams got off to slow starts offensively, but Charish Thompson scored on a putback and hit two free throws and Crislyn Rose knocked down a 3-pointer as the Mustangs took a 8-6 lead with three minutes to go in the first quarter.
Cedar Hill turned up the defensive pressure from there, forcing a variety of turnovers to help spark a 11-0 run to carry them to a 17-8 advantage early in the second quarter.
The Longhorns led 20-11 with 4:16 left in the second, but Sachse used some good defense of its own to get back into it.
The Mustangs did not allow a point for the remainder of the half, George and Thompson converted baskets and Rose splashed a long 3-pointer as time expired to cut it to 20-18 at the break.
Unfortunately for Sachse, that momentum did not carry over, as Cedar Hill came out of the locker room and embarked on a 15-3 run to extend its advantage to 35-22 late in the third quarter.
The Mustangs tried to stage a comeback behind 18 points from Rose and 16 from Thompson, but the Longhorns were able to maintain their advantage and move on to the semifinals.
