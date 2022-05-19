Lone Star and Wakeland took a big step toward advancing in the Class 5A baseball playoffs on Thursday, as each claimed their respective series openers.
The Rangers, the 9-5A champions, doubled up 10-5A champion Lovejoy to earn a 4-2 victory in their Region II quarterfinal best-of-3 series opener at Reedy High School.
The teams return to action on Friday for Game 2, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Lovejoy. The third game, if necessary, is slated for noon on Saturday at McKinney’s Al Alford Field.
Dominick Reid allowed only one hit in six innings of work on the mound, and Tyler Bogusz pitched around some trouble in the seventh to close it out.
Lone Star scratched across a run in the bottom of the first inning. After Owen Peck singled, Teague Rehwald replaced him on the base paths with a fielder’s choice and he scored in unconventional fashion when Reid reached on a dropped third strike.
The Leopards drew even in the top of the second, as Trent Rucker belted a solo home run--their lone hit of the game--to make it a 1-1 game.
It stayed that way until the bottom of the fifth, when the Rangers put together what would prove to be the game-winning rally.
Alec Valverde walked and scored when Peck reached on an error. Rehwald followed with the biggest blow of the night, as he smacked a two-run home run to give Lone Star a 4-1 lead.
Lovejoy made it interesting in the later innings.
A walk and an error put two runners on in the top of the sixth inning, but Reid got out of the jam with his 10th strikeout of the night.
Bogusz came on in relief, but an error and two walks loaded the bases with Leopards.
One run came across on another error to make it 4-2, but Bogusz struck out the next batter and then got a fly out to end the threat and put Lone Star one win away from advancing to the regional semifinals for just the second time in program history.
In an all-FISD battle on the other side of the bracket, Wakeland used strong pitching and a pair of big swings of the bat to claim a 4-0 win over Independence in Game 1 at Deeter Smotherman Field.
The teams will return to action for Game 2 at 7 p.m. Friday at the same site, with the third game, if necessary, at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Holden Yaksick scattered three hits in six innings of work to get the win for the Wolverines, with Jacob Kaczo coming on in the seventh to close it out.
Wakeland did not get a lot off of Hunter Norris, but a pair of clutch hits proved to be the difference.
In the bottom of the second inning, Owen Cassano singled, and then with two outs, Mason Priebe belted a two-run home run to give them a 2-0 lead.
It was a similar story in the bottom of the sixth, as Conner Cassano tripled and Carson Priebe followed with a two-run bomb to give them some insurance and make it a 4-0 game.
The Knights, who are in the third round for the first time in program history, had their chances, as they had runners on base in every inning.
It started in the top of the first inning, as Luke Noack was hit by a pitch and Jackson Parsley walked to start the game. Wyatt Sanford moved them into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt, but Reid retired the next two batters to get out unscathed.
Independence put got a runner into scoring position in the third when Parsley walked and Jake Maroney singled and then again in the sixth on a double by Parker Herlehy, but they were again left stranded.
Perhaps the Knights’ best chance came in the top of the seventh, as Hayden O’Neil walked, Parsley was hit by a pitch and Sanford drew a free pass to load the bases with one out.
But Koczo buckled down and induced a 6-4-3 double play to finish it out and put Wakeland one win away from advancing.
