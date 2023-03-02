Liberty has a very distinctive game plan and it rarely wavers from it.
The Redhawks employ a patient, yet efficient, offense, an unrelenting defense and a knack for coming up clutch in the most important moments.
It is a formula that has established Liberty has arguably the best Class 5A girls basketball program in the state in recent years.
But that does not mean that they are unable to adapt to a different style of game.
Though an underdog on paper, the Redhawks, ranked 17th in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 5A state poll, absorbed an early punch and then took control during the final three quarters to post a 62-51 victory over No. 4 San Antonio Wagner on Thursday in a state semifinal game at the Alamodome.
Liberty (28-10) advances to the 5A championship game to face No. 8 Lubbock Cooper (31-6), a 70-52 winner over Fulshear in the other semifinal, at 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Redhawks advance to the state title game for the fifth time in the last eight years as they try to add another championship trophy to the one they claimed in 2020.
“For a long time 5A basketball has been dominated b the Panhandle, South Plains and that area, so one of the things that was a point of emphasis about a decade ago for us was that when you come down here, you want to have some success,” Liberty head coach Ross Reedy said. “To see North Texas basketball playing the way it has been over the course of the last five or ten years and actually doing it on the big stage, I think we take a lot of pride in it and the fact our district is so tough and the district next to us is so tough, it means these guys are battled tested and ready to be in those moments.”
The biggest stretch of the game took place in the opening quarter.
It looked as if Liberty would impose its will and its style, as it allowed just one field goal in the first five minutes and took a 9-4 lead.
But Wagner, and in particular, Sahvani Sancho, heated up. Sancho scored nine points in the final three minutes of the opening frame, and when she knocked down a 3-pointer to start the second, the Thunderbirds had a 18-14 lead.
The Redhawks defense responded to the challenge.
After allowing six field goals to that point, they did not allow another one for the remainder of the half and surrendered only seven more the rest of the way, as Wagner finished the night shooting just 22 percent (13-of-43) from the field.
“I was real impressed with the group we were playing. We see ourselves as a defensive minded team and to give up 51 points and 15 in the first quarter and 18 if you talk about the first quarter and three seconds, we knew that we were going to have to put up some numbers because they run away from a lot of people,” Reedy said. “The kids were gritty and gutty and I’m really proud of them because it was a different style of game than we’ve played in six or eight weeks and to be able to come out and turn it on in this environment, it was really impressive.”
With the defense doing its job, Liberty got the offensive players it needed to step up.
First, it was freshman Jacy Abii. In her first appearance on the state stage, Abii scored seven of her 19 points in the first quarter and then converted back-to-back baskets early in the second that gave the Redhawks a 20-18 advantage they would not relinquish.
“At first, I didn’t realize how big of a deal it was,” Abii said. “But now it is really kicking in. I’m just really grateful to be here with great people and a great experience.”
Despite its woes from the field, Wagner was able to hang around with some solid defense of its own and was within 26-21 at halftime.
Coming out of the locker room, Liberty tried to open some breathing room, as Keyera Roseby and Za’Naiha Hensley scored inside and Jezelle Jolie Moreno knocked down a 3-pointer to make it 33-25.
The Thunderbirds stayed within striking distance behind LA Sneed and Sancho, but it had no answer for Roseby, who twice scored from close and then hit a 3-pointer with just seconds left in the third quarter to give them a 40-32 lead going to the fourth.
Roseby, who finished the night with a team-high 28 points and nine rebounds, picked up where she left off in the final frame, driving for a layup and hitting a pair of free throws to give the Redhawks their largest lead to that point at 44-33.
“Losing was not an option for us. I really wanted to come out and execute and I knew I had a (smaller) player on me so I wanted to come out and be dominant in the post,” Roseby said.
Added Reedy: “Keyera is not scared of anything, not scared of the moment and it seems like the bigger the moment, the more she is willing to step up and be there. Tonight, was no different.”
Liberty led 46-35 with 5:35 left when the strangest of events occurred. With heavy thunderstorms pounding the area, a leak in the roof resulted in rain and hail falling onto the court.
The game was delayed for a little more than 10 minutes while the leak was tended to and the court was cleaned, but if Wagner had any hopes that this was the break it would need to change the momentum, the Redhawks quickly answered that question.
Roseby knocked down a turnaround jumper, Moreno and Roseby got inside for layups and Abii made a nice move to the basket for two as the lead swelled to 55-39 with 2:45 left.
From that point, it was simply a matter of making free throws and Liberty made 5-of-6 down the stretch to seal the win and put itself on the precipice of winning a state championship.
