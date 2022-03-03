Memorial has found itself in some tight predicaments during its run to the state tournament.
The Warriors are still playing because they have found a way to shine down the stretch in close games and that is a big reason why they will compete for the Class 5A state championship.
Memorial trailed at halftime, but used a huge performance during the final two quarters to claim a 59-48 victory over Amarillo on Thursday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
The Warriors, the No. 3 team in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 5A state poll, improve to 37-5 as they topple their second consecutive top-five opponent, following up their win over No. 4 Liberty with the victory against No. 5 Amarillo.
The capture the ultimate prize, Memorial will have to pass its toughest test of the season when it takes on undefeated No. 1 Cedar Park (30-0) in the 5A state title game at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Alamodome.
The Warriors led 13-11 after one quarter, but the Sandies (32-6) got things going in the second, and for one of the few times this season, Memorial trailed at halftime, facing a 26-23 deficit.
With its season on the line, Memorial responded during the final 16 minutes.
The Warriors regained the lead on a jumper by Jasmyn Lott, who finished with a game-high 24 points.
Though Amarillo hung around, Memorial used a 8-3 push to take a 40-35 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Warriors kept the Sandies at arm’s length down the stretch, and when Jasmyn Lott converted a three-point play to make it 57-46 with only 1:26 left, that started the celebration as Memorial was on its way to the championship game.
