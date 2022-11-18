GARLAND—The dream season continues.
Reedy’s run through the volleyball playoffs has reached the biggest stage, as the Lions will compete for a state championship on Saturday.
Reedy (28-13) seized its spot in the finals on Friday morning with a thorough 25-18, 25-12, 25-12 sweep of Liberty Hill (42-11) in a Class 5A state semifinal match at the Curtis Culwell Center.
The Lions will take on the winner of the Colleyville Heritage/Montgomery Lake Creek match at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Culwell Center.
The match could have served as a microcosm of the season.
Reedy dropped its first two matches of the year, and at one point, sat with a 6-9 record.
But the Lions stayed focused and continued to improve and the results speak for themselves.
In the opening game, Liberty Hill jumped to a 10-6 lead and momentum was on its side.
But that quickly changed, as Reedy began to exert its dominance behind the service line.
The Lions hit the Panthers with eight aces in the opening set and finished with 12 in the match.
Reedy grabbed the lead for good at 14-12 after back-to-back aces by Gracie Cagle and points at the net by Breanna Smith and Taylor Fogliani helped push it to 19-13.
Liberty Hill made a push to get it back to 20-17 after a kill by Giovanna Mason, but Halle Schroder responded with a smash to get the Lions back on track and they went on to the 25-18 win.
“We executed our game plan,” Reedy head coach Katie Rudd said. “We knew the first 10 points were going to be a little crazy for us because we haven’t been here. So we had a game plan for the first 10 points, and after that, we played our game, played great defense, and then turned that into a good offensive hit, and we served pretty well today, as well.”
Reedy kept things going to start the second game, as Fogliani had a kill and then an ace to stake them to a 7-2 lead.
The Lions kept things rolling, as Schroder hammered down one of her team-high 15 kills and an ace from Ella Gamber pushed it to 14-6.
Reedy would keep Liberty Hill at arm’s length the rest of the way as it went on to the 25-12 win.
Knowing that the Panthers would come out firing with their seasons on the line in Game 3, the Lions were up for the challenge.
Reese Miller had two early kills and a block, with Smith and Schroder also tallying points as they jumped ahead 6-3.
Liberty Hill rallied to tie it at 7-7, but Schroder then caught fire, reeling off four kills in a 8-1 run as Reedy opened a 16-8 advantage after a smash by Gracie Cagle.
The Lions did not take their foot off the gas, as Schroder, Miller, Jaclyn Carr and Cagle added points down the stretch and they were able to close out the 25-12 win and the sweep, putting them one win shy of a state championship.
