FRISCO REEDY VOLLEYBALL TAYLOR FOGLIANI

Taylor Fogliani and Reedy advanced to the Class 5A state championship match with a 25-18, 25-12, 25-12 sweep of Liberty Hill on Friday at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.

GARLAND—The dream season continues.

Reedy’s run through the volleyball playoffs has reached the biggest stage, as the Lions will compete for a state championship on Saturday.

