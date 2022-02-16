FRISCO – With berths in the Class 5A state wrestling tournament on the line, Frisco ISD, The Colony and Prosper Rock Hill didn’t disappoint.
When the dust was settled and the awards were handed out for the penultimate event of the UIL high-school season, a total of 37 wrestlers qualified for the state tournament in Cypress with 12 being crowned individual champions.
One wrestler from Frisco High stood out. One year after finishing second in the state, Belen Rios came into the regional tournament, held Feb. 12 at Frisco Memorial, without a loss. She added to that perfect run, capturing first place at 128 pounds and was named the most outstanding wrestler of the tournament. Rios is 37-0 on the season.
The Raccoons earned a total of two superlatives. Kelly Walker was named boys’ assistant coach of the tournament.
Rios was one of four Raccoons that qualified for state. Destiny Sims (138 pounds) and Navaeh Berry (185) both wrestled to fourth place on the girls’ side, while Christian Mizzell (132) added a fourth-place finish of his own on the boys’ side.
Frisco Centennial will take three wrestlers to Cypress. Tyten Volk and Jasin Sejdini were crowned regional champions at 152 and 160, respectively. Volk, who hasn’t been scored on since Jan. 1, is a three-time regional champion and will look to become a four-time state placer. Sejdini is a first-time state qualifier, having served as an alternate his freshman season and was again an alternate last year because of a temporary change in qualifying standards due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hope Elliott earned a spot on the medal stand after earning third place at girls’ 185.
Frisco Heritage’s Alex Zavala improved to 44-1 after winning first place at boys’ 195. Cortilius Vann won his last five matches after losing in the opening round to capture third place at 170.
Frisco Independence had the most number of state qualifiers with six and the Lady Knights took third place in the girls’ standings – the highest finish of any Frisco ISD school in both divisions.
Diana Carreon went 4-0 over the course of two days to earn first place at girls’ 119. She was one of five female wrestlers from Independence that advanced to state. Teresa Wood was the runner-up at 128, Sabrina Lefavour wrestled to bronze at 138, while Cairee Jones and Caelyn Gaddy finished fourth at 165 and 215, respectively. On the boys’ side, Axel Tipton took third at 160.
Frisco Lebanon Trail’s Janaya Baeza dominated the competition to capture the regional title at girls’ 95, while Eva Hampton took bronze at 148. On the boys’ side, Jake Qin qualified for state with a runner-up finish at 160.
Frisco Liberty crowned two regional champions – De’Leon Freeman at boys’ 220 and Mercede Alvarez at girls’ 110. Sarah Ramos will join Alvarez and Freeman in Cypress after wrestling to fourth place at girls’ 102.
Frisco Lone Star’s Janick Schwab and Kayden Knight are bound for state. Schwab took second at 126. Knight took fourth at 170.
Frisco Reedy’s Max Villasana outlasted Schwab by a 6-4 decision to claim the 126-pound title. Reedy got a second regional championship from Hadley Snyder at girls’ 138. Omar Dibou was third at boys’ 132, which qualified him for the state tournament.
Frisco Wakeland’s Zach Miller improved to 49-2 after capturing top honors in the boys’ 106-pound weight division. Miller is one of three Wolverines that will represent Wakeland in Cypress. Kyle Templeton was the runner-up at boys’ 220, while Natali Hatter finished second at girls’ 95.
Prosper Rock Hill, meanwhile, is just in its second season as a program. But the Blue Hawks again showed Feb. 12 that they have far exceeded expectations. Xavier Jukes capped off a dominant run to a regional championship at 145 pounds with a 17-2 technical fall of Midlothian’s Nicholas Celli in the first-place match. Brooke Wieczorak was second at girls’ 119, while Masyn Marble and Logan Sedwick wrestled to third and fourth, respectively, at boys’ 182 and 120.
The Colony will take four wrestlers to the state tournament. Josh Weatherall, who was unable to wrestle in last year’s regional tournament because of injury, punched his ticket to Cypress after he finished second at 113 pounds. Juan Merchan wrestled to bronze at 220 and Elijah Waters took fourth at 182. On the girls’ side, Tabitha Bowden became a three-time state qualifier after she wrestled to third place at 95 pounds.
The state tournament is set for Friday and Saturday at the Berry Center in Cypress.
