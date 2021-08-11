Set-clinching runs were all the rage over the final three frames of the Plano volleyball team’s home opener Tuesday against Frisco Independence.
The last of that lot favored the Lady Wildcats, who opened their 2021 campaign on a winning note after outlasting a game Lady Knight squad for a 3-1 victory (25-22, 19-25, 25-23, 25-19).
“We’ve got some new faces on our team this year. I think sometimes that first time in the jersey can make us a little nervous, so it was good to see them get some of those nerves out tonight,” said Lindsey Petzold, Plano head coach. “One of our best kids went down with a sprained ankle (senior Vidya Mathesh), which definitely changes the dynamic a bit, but I was really proud of the way they stepped up. We know it’s about serve and pass, and we finally cleaned that up a bit at the end.”
So much so that the Lady Wildcats managed to at last get some separation from Independence amid a back-and-forth fourth set. The frame featured nine ties and four lead changes before Plano put away the match by firing off six of the night’s final seven points.
A 19-18 Lady Wildcat lead promptly swelled to 25-19 by set’s end, with senior Mary Gazda chipping in a pair of aces and sophomore Molly Bush hammering down two kills, including the set winner, during Plano’s closing stretch.
Just as those two contributed in their first true action at the varsity level, the Lady Wildcats got a boost off their bench in fourth set from junior Victoria Ragas. The middle hitter had a hand in three consecutive points early in the set, each one drawing a more energetic reaction than the next from both Ragas’ teammates and the home crowd. Ragas chipped in a block later in the frame for Plano’s penultimate point of the match.
“She’s an incoming junior on varsity for the first time,” Petzold said. “Momentum in volleyball can be so huge and we definitely got some energy there and it helped us close it out, for sure.”
Plano’s strong finish to the match was a reversal of fortunes for the visiting Lady Knights, who used a similar run to claim their lone set win of the night during the second stanza. Fittingly enough, it was a 19-18 Independence lead that the Lady Knights managed to boost to 25-19 to draw even at one set apiece. During that stretch, Independence benefited from two aces from junior Sydney Sabin, including set point.
“We have an aggressive serving strategy and it showed in the first set with a few errors early on,” said Stephen Larwa, Independence head coach. “In the second set, we got a bit more comfortable with it. We got away from it a little bit in the third and fourth, but with being aggressive sometimes you take the good with the bad.”
The Lady Knights went on to total 12 aces in the loss, including four from senior Abby Wadas. Arguably Independence’s most emphatic stretch behind the service line came in the third set on a trio of consecutive aces by senior Hayden Hicks — a run that staked the Lady Knights to a 19-13 lead.
Plano’s response was swift, swaying the tide with a 12-4 run to close out the frame for a 25-23 victory and a 2-1 set lead. A kill from Ragas gave the Lady Wildcats a late advantage at 22-21 followed by an Independence error that afforded Plano enough of a cushion to keep the Lady Knights at bay.
“We know we’re small, so we really focus on serving and passing,” Petzold said. “I think our defense got better — we don’t see back-row attacks a lot, and they did a good job with that — so we defended better and were able to execute in system.”
For all the newcomers contributing to Plano’s season-opening win, the team was led by a familiar duo at the net with seniors Brooke McHale and Katie Kemp finishing the night with 10 and nine kills, respectively.
Independence, meanwhile, possessed the two hottest hands in the gym as sophomore Reagan Bedell and senior Skyler Weber cracked double figures in their respective season debuts with 17 and 14 kills, respectively. Bedell, in particular, caught fire with seven kills in the second set — a figure that wound up being just one less than Plano’s team total for the frame.
Behind those two, plus the work of all-district libero Wadas on the back row and the return of Hicks, who missed her junior season with a knee injury, Independence has its sights set on the program’s first postseason berth since 2017.
“I think it’s a group that can get into the playoffs,” Larwa said. “Our setter is just coming back from knee surgery, and this was her first time out. We don’t want to push her a ton early but once she gets back to full speed, it’s going to help us a lot.”
Plano hopes to push for the same in its second year under Petzold. A full offseason was a welcome sight for the head coach, as is a traditional preseason. Last year, the Lady Wildcats were only afforded 16 matches as part of a season riddled with complications brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Plano may very well exceed that game total by the time its District 6-6A opener against Plano West arrives on Sept. 10. The Lady Wildcats continue their preseason Friday-Saturday as part of the Garland ISD tournament.
“We have nine seniors, which is a first for me,” Petzold said. “We have big expectations to really push for the playoffs this year, but I’m really excited that we’ll actually get a preseason to figure out our lineups and get everybody some playing time. I’m excited to have a preseason to work into our very tough district.”
