When she closed the book on a 23-year coaching career with Plano’s girls basketball team back in 2014, Lynn Meger exited her tenure with the Lady Wildcats with 497 wins.
Meger didn’t realize how close she was to 500 career victories — that sort of minutiae is far from top priority for the longtime head coach — and although those elusive three wins didn’t at all factor into her decision to come out of retirement and return to the sidelines at Frisco Legacy Christian this past fall, resuming her career meant eclipsing that milestone likely wouldn’t take long.
It’s a feat that took Meger all of three games to accomplish with the Lady Eagles — winning No. 500 at a tournament game Nov. 14 against Longview Christian, 37-9. Last Friday, the private school celebrated their first-year head coach’s achievement with a ceremony following Legacy’s 35-32 win over Flower Mound Coram Deo.
“I just thoroughly enjoy coaching and helping girls become the best they can be,” Meger said. “The 500 wins aren’t about me — they’re about girls buying in and working hard, and I was fortunate to have some who were very talented. It’s a celebration for everyone that contributed to this.”
Some of those people were in attendance to enjoy the moment with Meger — including family members, former Lady Wildcat players and Rodney Belcher, who was an assistant under Meger for eight seasons before taking over as head coach at Plano from 2014-20.
“As a coach, it’s really about those relationships,” Meger said. “Typically at the end of the year, I have to ask my husband what my record is. I just do what I can do with the kids I’ve got at the time and just let the chips fall where they may.”
Of those first 500 career wins, all but three came while patrolling the sidelines at Plano. One of the longest-tenured head coaches in Plano ISD history, Meger amassed a 497-242 record over 23 years leading the Lady Wildcats. She led the program to the playoffs in 19 of those seasons, including a run to the state finals in 2000.
“My proudest moment of the 500 is getting 497 of them all in one place, which is kind of rare,” Meger said. “I was fortunate enough to get nearly all 500 at Plano. Fortunately, I’ve had a lot of good players and coaches to help me get there along the way.”
Retiring after the 2013-14 season, Meger remained a fixture in the Plano athletics community. She was named to PISD Hall of Honor in 2018 and supported the Lady Wildcats from the stands plenty over the years. That included during the program’s run to its first-ever state championship in 2018 — Meger noted that Belcher saw to it that she was given a state medal following the team’s momentous season.
“Rodney and them were very gracious. They gave me a medal when they won state because I had coached a lot of those kids since they were in kindergarten and attending camps and what not,” Meger said. “It was very special to be involved in something like that.”
After helping mold the Lady Wildcats into a state powerhouse, Meger is finding plenty of success at her new stomping grounds. She has the Lady Eagles at 16-5 overall, second place in their district and preparing for the postseason after missing out last year.
Meger has a young team, rostering only one senior in Kendel Arnold. Meger credited Arnold, along with juniors Kendall Droesch, Katie Pelham and Julia Bowers as players who have helped lead the Lady Eagles to a productive campaign.
“They’ve worked hard, bought into the system and it’s revived me a little seeing them believe in something that’s still pretty new to them,” Meger said. “For the little time we’ve had together, we’ve come a long way.”
It’s a different landscape than what she coached at Plano — Meger has a 10-girl varsity roster and no junior varsity team — against a different level of competition but one she’s plenty familiar with. Prior to moving to Texas, Meger began her coaching career at a private school in Arkansas.
In a roundabout way, it’s back on the private school hardwood where she’ll now wrap up her storied career.
“My only expectation coming in was that we would get better,” Meger said. “They have bought in and worked hard and we’re excited to be where we are and to be in the playoffs.”
