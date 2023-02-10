Bolton.jpg

Frisco Lone Star alum Nick Bolton starts at linebacker for the Kansas City Chiefs. 

The Kansas City Chiefs have several ties to Dallas, dating back to their days as the AFL's Dallas Texans in the 1960s and, of course, the city's longstanding connection with the Hunt family — Lamar Hunt is the franchise's founder and owner, and his sons, Clark and Dan, are continuing the family’s legacy as the helm of the Chiefs and FC Dallas.

And with Kansas City making its third Super Bowl appearance in the past four years, a pair of former local high school stars hope to help the team hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the third time in team history on Sunday when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

McKinney North alum Ronald Jones II is in the fifth year of his NFL career and his first as a running back with the Kansas City Chiefs. 

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

