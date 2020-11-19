This season has been anything but normal for almost every volleyball team due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but few have experienced the roller coaster ride that Reedy has endured.
Because the start of the regular season was delayed due to the pandemic, and the fact that the Lions play in one of the largest districts in the state in the 10-team 9-5A, that left very little time on the court before the results got more serious.
To complicate matters, Reedy had to deal with its own dose of the pandemic close to home, as a bulk of its varsity members were forced to quarantine and it had to start the district slate with primarily junior varsity players.
The Lions dropped their first three matches and stood at 3-5 and in sixth place through eight matches.
But the district committee met and decided that Reedy would be allowed to replay a handful of those matches.
At that point, the focus was on getting back into playoff contention.
The district’s decision allowed Reedy to regroup, even though it meant the prospect of playing three matches every week through the end of the season.
The Lions seized their opportunity, not only getting back into contention, but also climbing all the way up the 9-5A ladder.
Last Thursday, Reedy claimed a 25-13, 27-25, 23-25, 25-13 victory over Memorial to mark its 12th win in a row, which earned them a share of the district championship alongside Lebanon Trail.
The Lions enter the playoffs as the top seed as it prepares to face Princeton/Wylie East in the bi-district round at 7 p.m. Thursday at Plano East.
Reedy boasts one of the most balanced rosters in the postseason field.
The Lions have nine players who average better than one kill per set, led by senior Addison Corley (2.9 kills per game), senior Mak Hill (2.8 kpg), junior Camryn Hill (2.5 kpg) and sophomore Halle Schroder (2.1 kpg).
The defense has been good all-around, as junior Kelsey Perry has a team-high 57 blocks, with sophomore Reese Miller and Hill adding 33 and 32, respectively, and in the back, Hill is averaging 5.5 digs per set, while junior Jordan Chapman and senior Tatum Fouche each tally 4.9 digs per game.
Chapman and Fouche lead the team behind the service line with 27 and 22 aces, and Chapman and sophomore Gracie Cagle are each capable running the offense, with 4.7 and 4.5assists per set, respectively.
Reedy is still a young program, but it has enjoyed some early success. After missing out on the playoffs in their inaugural campaign, the Lions made three straight trips to the regional quarterfinals from 2016-2018 before missing out on the postseason party a year ago.
The team preferred to look at that as an aberration and falling short last season fueled their motivation.
Even with the No. 1 seed, Reedy understands the road through Region 2 is not an easy one, most notably with defending state champion Lovejoy looming in the third round.
But the Lions overcame their early adversity and feel like they are playing their best volleyball of the season at just the right time.
