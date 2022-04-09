CARROLLTON--There were several interesting story lines heading into the Class 5A Region 2 girls soccer tournament.
In what many consider the toughest district in the state, Frisco claimed its first 9-5A title since 2016, which was also the last time it appeared at the regional tournament.
Traditional power Highland Park carried an undefeated record into the week and was, at No. 2, was the highest ranked area team in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A state poll.
And Midlothian was seen as somewhat of a Cinderella story, advancing to the fourth round of the playoffs despite having seven losses on its record.
Oh yeah, the tournament also happened to feature the team that won this same event a year ago in two-time state champion Wakeland.
The Wolverines have been on a mission of their own since being edged by one goal in the 5A state championship game a year ago and they entered the week knowing that there was much more of their story yet to be written.
In its biggest match of the season to date, Wakeland turned in perhaps its best overall performance, claiming a solid 3-1 victory over previously-unbeaten Highland Park on Saturday in the 5A Region 2 championship at Standridge Stadium in Carrollton.
The Wolverines return to the state tournament for the second straight season and the fourth time in program history. They will play at either 9:30 a.m. or noon on Thursday in Georgetown for the right to compete for the 5A title, which is slated for 11 a.m. Saturday.
“We just work to get better every day. We struggled early in the year, but we got a little bit better as we went along,” Wakeland head coach Jimmie Lankford said. “We had some bumps in the road, but this is when you want to be playing your best soccer and we’re playing our best soccer. It’s been a process and they believed in the process. We’re healthy, we’re excited and we have an opportunity to play another week.”
Wakeland was up 1-0 at halftime, but not only did they avoid getting conservative to protect the lead, they continued to dictate the action.
That approach paid dividends less than two minutes into the second half when the Wolverines were awarded a free kick and Sophia Pehr, who also spearheaded the defensive effort, buried the shot from 41 yards out to extend the lead to 2-0 with 38:12 left in regulation.
The Wolverines continued to press the attack, and would have padded their advantage more if not for several nice saves by Highland Park keeper Claire Binns.
But Wakeland’s persistence paid off once again when Pehr lined up to take another free kick from an almost identical spot on the field and in what looked like a replay from her last goal, she once again deposited the ball in the back of the net to make it 3-0 with 11:40 left.
While Kylie Bell scored for Highland Park—the first goal the Wolverines have allowed in more than a month—there was only 1:39 left on the clock and Wakeland was already in celebration mode.
“I’m never one to sit back, we’re going to attack, we’re going to win the way we win, we’re not going to sit back and give a team chances,” Lankford said. “We got to 2-0, it is the worst lead in soccer because you have a tendency to want to let down. I’ve taught them that when we hit 2-0, we turn the pressure on even more. We’ve struggled to score this year, so putting three in against a quality team like Highland Park is huge.”
The start of the game went about as expected, with the teams playing about even for the first 20 minutes.
But Wakeland started exert its control as the half progressed and it finally struck when Bella James got free along the right side and slid a pass across to Cori Cochran, who drilled a shot into the corner of the net to stake the Wolverines to a 1-0 lead with 9:26 left before halftime.
“We knew they would come out hard, we watched some film on them and they always come out strong that first 20,” Lankford said. “We talked about being smart, not making mistakes and feeling the game out. Once we feel the game out, we really grow into it and we started looking for ways we could take advantage of it ... we found some gaps in the defense and took advantage of it and that first goal was big. Once we got that first one you could just see our confidence grow.”
Though the match was far from over, that score marked a turning point. Momentum was clearly on Wakeland’s side and they would ride that wave to a 3-1 victory and a return trip to Georgetown and the state tournament.
“As it went on, I thought we dictated the tempo a lot,” Lankford said. “They are a good team, they were tough to break down and they never gave up, so it is an exciting win for us and now we move on.”
