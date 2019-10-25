With three weeks left on the gridiron in District 5-5A Division I, a plethora of programs remain fighting for the four coveted playoff spots.
No. 1 state-ranked Lone Star is in the driver’s seat for a district title after hanging on last week against The Colony, while Liberty seems to be the only ball club most likely to miss the postseason.
However, the rest of the district is up for grabs with pivotal matchups all across this highly competitive conference. Let’s take a closer look at each of these showdowns tonight in Week 9 that very well could give fans a better grasp of the playoff picture when it’s all said and done.
Wakeland (2-2) versus The Colony (3-1), 7 p.m. tonight at FISD Memorial Stadium
In perhaps the most evenly matched contest out of the four, the winner of this game will be in great shape to finish in the top three.
The Colony is fresh off of its first loss of the season, albeit in a 41-38 loss to a Lone Star squad that had crushed its opponents by double digits in its previous six meetings.
After some lackadaisical performances in victories over teams like Byron Nelson and Centennial, the Cougars proved they can compete with the best in the state last week against the Rangers and should be the favorites heading into tonight.
Nonetheless, Wakeland is hungry to get back into the win column after narrowly falling to Independence last Thursday and gets starting quarterback Dylan Liable back from injury.
Wakeland has had little trouble putting points on the board, but slowing down The Colony’s slew of standout athletes – Myles Price, Keith Miller III and Christian Gonzalez – on offense will be the ultimate test for the Wolverines.
Prediction: The Colony 45, Wakeland 35
Independence (2-2) versus Little Elm (2-2), 7 p.m. tonight at LEISD Athletic Complex
Independence’s brutal stretch of district games continues this week then it takes on another playoff hopeful in Little Elm.
The Knights have already squared off with Lone Star and Wakeland – splitting those games 1-1 – and still have a gauntlet remaining with the Lobos tonight, The Colony next week and Centennial to close out the year.
With that said, this is a must-win for Independence but equally as important for a Little Elm program that has alternated wins and losses throughout district thus far.
The Lobos nearly handed Liberty its first victory since 2017 last week before a Tyler Tipton field goal in the final seconds kept Little Elm’s postseason hopes alive.
Prediction: Independence 48, Little Elm 24
Lone Star (4-0) versus Centennial (2-2), 7 p.m. tonight at Toyota Stadium
Lone Star’s toughest tests of the season appear to be in the rearview mirror after handing Wakeland and Independence blowout losses and then hanging on to avenge last year’s last-minute defeat to The Colony.
The combined record of the Rangers’ final three opponents is 4-17 and they should theoretically cruise to an undefeated district title.
However, Centennial proved earlier this season in a 42-35 loss to The Colony that it can get up for the big games, and head coach Matt Webb will have his team ready to play.
Prediction: Lone Star 63, Centennial 14
Liberty (0-4) versus Heritage (1-3), 7 p.m. tonight at The Star
Although this matchup doesn’t necessarily feature massive playoff implications, this very well could be Liberty’s last chance to avoid back-to-back winless campaigns.
On the other hand, Heritage could potentially avoid a second consecutive seventh-place finish with a win tonight under the bright lights at The Star.
Prediction: Heritage 35, Liberty 21
