Ever since The Colony volleyball team clinched a playoff berth, second-year head coach Rachel Buckley has given her Lady Cougar players inspirational quotes from professional athletes such as Derek Jeter, Scottie Pippen and Steve Nash.
The one that Buckley gave to her players on Monday from Pippen, a seven-time NBA All-Star who won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls, stressed the importance of urgency.
“In the playoffs, it’s win or go home,” Buckley said. “You might not have a chance to look back at the game and say, ‘Hey man, we didn’t box out here.’ You have one night, one game and then you move on. You take it as it comes. It doesn’t matter which team is placed in front of them. It’s anybody’s game.”
And for a team like The Colony that boasts very little playoff experience, the Lady Cougars know that they can lean on their head coach for guidance during Tuesday’s bi-district playoff against District 9-5A champion Frisco Reedy, set for 6:30 p.m. at Hebron.
Buckley has been there and done it before. As a player, she helped to lead Hebron to a state championship in 2010 before guiding North Carolina State’s volleyball team to its first NCAA playoff appearance in more than a half century. And as an assistant coach, she was on the bench when the Lady Hawks captured their fifth overall state title in 2017.
“It’s survive and advance and it’s one game at a time,” she said. “In the playoffs, everybody is good. It’s hot teams that win it. It’s anybody’s game on any given night. For me personally, I think that rankings go out of the window when playoffs arrive. A lot of people read too far into that, and if you do, you’re going to be out if you overlook a team. I’ve been trying to instill that gritty mindset into them.”
Reedy, meanwhile, has been a perennial playoff performer ever since the school opened in 2015 – missing the postseason just once (2019) with three district titles to boot. This season, the Lady Lions are state-ranked and went 17-1 in district play and 28-6 overall.
A big reason behind Reedy’s success has been the all-around play of junior Halle Schroder. She leads the Lady Lions in kills (331) and is second in digs (328).
“Halle has had a tremendous year because she is that athlete that puts in the work every time she laces up her shoes,” said Katie Rudd, Reedy head coach. “It doesn't matter if we are in the weight room, track or on the court she is going to do something that makes her and her team mates better. Halle continues to develop a way to play selfless, consistently and at a high level. Therefore those numbers will continue to rise.”
But it isn’t just Schroder that opponents have to focus on. Reedy is balanced. Schroder is one of seven Lady Lions with at least 100 kills on the season, joining senior Camryn Hill (226), junior Reese Miller (200), senior Sadie Snow (154), senior Kelsey Perry (146), senior Isabella Trujillo (129) and junior Gracie Cagle (118).
Perry and Snow are also two of the premier blocks in all of Frisco ISD, with Perry logging a team-best 79 blocks on the season and Snow with 71. Senior Jordan Chapman runs the offense, having dished out 549 assists in addition to 333 digs.
“This is a special year in the fact that we have many athletes that can do their job,” Rudd said. “Reedy does not have to depend on one person to have their best game to win. This allows us to play comfortable rather than high stressed. Having balance at each position continues to work well for us as everyone takes pride in their role.”
The Colony will look to have that same balance during Tuesday’s playoff. The Lady Cougars had just that in its 3-0 win over Denison (25-11, 25-15, 25-7) last Tuesday. Sophomore outside hitter Josie Bishop had 10 kills to add to what has been an outstanding season for her. Senior Natalie Hawkins had nine kills, followed by six each by seniors Lily Quinones and Melanie Mora.
“The Colony impresses me as they look to be a low-error team which forces their opponents to play clean,” Rudd said. “They also do a great job of using their huddle during games. We will need to be fundamentally sound on our block in order to defend their best hitters.”
The Lady Cougars (25-12 overall, 8-5 district), who finished in fourth place in District 10-5A, got in one final tune-up before the playoffs. The Colony bested Royse City on Friday in four sets.
“I think that we’re exactly where we need to be,” Buckley said. “We played Denison on Tuesday and had a warm-up match against Royse City on Friday at The Colony. I was very pleased with the way that they played. The third set, we were playing some different kids and even came back from a 24-16 deficit. We lost the game 25-23, but just the way that they were working in that warm-up match and at the end of district with Denison, we’re right where we need to be.”
The winner of Tuesday’s match between The Colony and Reedy will face the victor of Lancaster and Creekview in the area round.
