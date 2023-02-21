Frisco ISD has enjoyed success during the swimming and diving season in the past and this year was no exception.

While FISD did not capture any team championships, it came close, as the Wakeland boys and Reedy girls each placed second at the Class 5A state meet, which took place on Friday and Saturday at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson.

