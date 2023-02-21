Frisco ISD has enjoyed success during the swimming and diving season in the past and this year was no exception.
While FISD did not capture any team championships, it came close, as the Wakeland boys and Reedy girls each placed second at the Class 5A state meet, which took place on Friday and Saturday at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin.
The Wolverines, the defending 5A boys state champions, came close to another title, as their total of 184 points finished only behind Georgetown’s 200. Heritage was seventh in the team standings with 112.
Wakeland sophomore Jackson Armour brought home a pair of gold medals.
In one of the tightest races of the meet, Armour and Boerne Champion senior Griff Orloff touched the wall at the same time in the 100 breaststroke, sharing the gold medal in a time of 56.37 seconds.
Earlier in the day, Armour joined junior Jonathan Michaels, junior Brandon Wu and senior Matteo Sanchez Lopez on the winning 200 medley relay. The quartet’s time of 1:32.87 was good enough to hold off Georgetown, which posted a mark of 1:33.21.
The Heritage foursome of juniors Andrew McEachern and Enzo Fiorese, sophomore Trevan Valena and freshman Liam Giles placed fifth.
Armour added a third medal in the 200 individual medley, where he claimed bronze in a time of 1:52.57 in an event won by Friendswood senior Tony Laurito, who set a new 5A record with a mark of 1:47.34.
In that same race, Velena was fifth and Wakeland senior Aidan Tenkhoff took seventh.
Michaels earned bronze in the 100 backstroke in a time of 49.84, finishing behind Laurito’s mark of 48.98, with Centennial senior Kurt Owens placing eighth.
Michaels nearly added another medal with a fourth-place finish in the 200 freestyle, where he was followed by Owens in fifth and McEachern in sixth.
Wakeland had two other relays reach the finals, as the 200 freestyle relay of Sanchez Lopez, Tenkhoff, Wu and Armour was seventh and that same quartet also finished seventh in the 400 freestyle relay.
The Heritage 400 freestyle relay team of McEachern, Valena, Fiorese and sophomore Eshaan Kiran was eighth, Valena finished just off the medal stand with a fourth-place outing in the 500 freestyle and McEachern took eighth in the 100 freestyle.
The Reedy girls finished with a total of 160 points, coming up behind state champion Cedar Park, which posted 194. Wakeland was 11th with 81 points and Liberty took 12th with 75.
The Redhawks featured the best finish on the girls side, as freshman Izabella Oushalkas earned a silver medal in the 10 backstroke, as her time of 56.54 seconds was behind only McKinney North junior Camille Murray, who set a new 5A record with 53.13.
The other individual medal was claimed by Wakeland senior Logan Morris, who touched third in the 500 freestyle in a time of 5:00.02. In that same race, Centennial sophomore Daniela Ferrara placed fifth and Reedy sophomore Isa Henderson took seventh.
The Lions’ 200 freestyle relay team of juniors Lily Powell and Isahbel Krasht, sophomore Riya Gowdy and freshman Lauren Garagiola earned bronze in a time of 1:39.32.
Krasht, Powell, Gowda and freshman Sophia Hirner just missed a medal with a fourth-place finish in the 200 medley relay and Krasht, Henderson, Powell and junior Jade Alvarez were seventh in the 400 freestyle relay.
Among the other top individual finishes for Reedy, Krasht placed fourth in the 100 butterfly, Powell took fifth in the 100 freestyle and junior Camryn Gantzer and sophomore Keira Hodson were fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 1-meter diving.
In addition to bringing home a silver medal, Liberty’s Oushalkas was also fourth in the 200 freestyle and sixth in the 100 butterfly
Wakeland senior Logan Morris was fifth in the 200 freestyle and joined seniors Eleni Simatacolos and Natalie Liu and junior Graycen Hubbard on the seventh-place 200 medley relay.
Centennial had a pair of finalists, as junior Dorothy Shofran finished seventh in the 100 breaststroke and sophomore Daniela Ferrara was eighth in the 200 freestyle.
