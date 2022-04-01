As the calendar turns to April, not only does that mean the weather is heating up, but so too are the area softball and baseball playoff races.
Two of the more interesting in the area are in 9-5A softball, which crossed its halfway point last week, and 9-5A baseball, which hit its midpoint on Friday.
The Heritage softball team remained in first place, remaining undefeated in district with a pair of victories to improve to 11-0.
The Coyotes took care of Independence (2-9) with a 11-2 win last Friday and followed that up with a 10-0 blanking of Centennial (4-7) on Tuesday.
Heritage maintains its two-game cushion over Memorial.
The Warriors met Wakeland on Tuesday in a pivotal game and it was Memorial (9-2) that was able to claim a 1-0 victory to move into sole possession of second place over the Wolverines (8-3) and Reedy (8-3).
The Lions ran their winning streak to five in a row after Tuesday’s 17-1 win over Frisco (4-7).
If the season ended on Tuesday, those would be the four playoff teams, but while there is a definite separation between the top five and bottom five teams in the standings, Lone Star (7-4) will still have something to say in the playoff race.
The Rangers shook off a loss to Reedy last Friday with a 15-0 win over Lebanon Trail on Tuesday to remain one game off the playoff pace.
There are several big games down the stretch, starting with this past Friday, when Memorial was scheduled to host Lone Star and Wakeland traveled across town to take on Reedy to break the third-place tie.
Those are two of eight remaining games between the top playoff contenders, culminating with what could be a battle for the 9-5A championship when Memorial hosts Heritage in the regular season finale on Apr. 22.
While the Coyote softball team sits atop the standings, the Heritage baseball team is also in the driver’s seat in the 9-5A race.
Prior to Friday’s round of games, the Coyotes had used a six-game winning streak to move to 7-1 in district play.
That gave Heritage a two-game lead over the rest of the pack, which happens to be one of the most crowded of any district in the state.
There is a four-team pack tied for second place at 5-3 with Reedy, Wakeland, Lone Star and Liberty. One game back is Independence and Memorial at 4-4, while Lebanon Trail is still very much alive at 3-5.
With that type of competitive balance, every round of games is huge, and the next two weeks will either start to provide some clarity, or it could create a wild two-week final finish.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson
