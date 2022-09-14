FRISCO – The Frisco Reedy volleyball team came into Tuesday’s home match against The Colony with an 11-10 record. But the Lions’ record isn’t a true indicator as to how well they’ve performed this season.
In order to prepare for the grind of District 9-5A, Reedy head coach Katie Rudd loaded the Lions’ preseason schedule with a slate that included opponents such as state-ranked Colleyville Heritage, Highland Park, Plano West (twice) and Sachse.
Although Reedy began conference play with a 25-20, 25-10, 25-19 loss to Frisco Wakeland last Friday, the Lions showed in Tuesday’s 25-18, 21-25, 25-15, 25-11 win against the Lady Cougars that they’re a force to be reckoned with. After all, it’s a Reedy squad that’s determined to build off last year’s historic run to the regional final.
“We intentionally played in strong tournaments and tougher competition to prepare us for district and playing at a high level,” Rudd said.
Tuesday’s match started off with senior outside hitter and Boston College pledge Halle Schroder suffering a bloody nose on the first point. Schroder, who buried a team-high 389 kills last season, received medical treatment before returning to the court later in the first set.
The bloody nose didn’t slow down Schroder, who finished the evening with 20 kills. But Reedy is a deep team. Seniors Gracie Cagle, Jordan Deen and Reese Miller, and Whitney North all had timely kills to get the Lions' offense in a good groove. North also came up with key contributions on the defensive end.
In a rematch of last season’s bi-district playoff – a contest that Reedy rallied from a 19-10 deficit in the first set to rally for a three-set sweep of The Colony – the Lions held a 17-16 lead over the Lady Cougars after a service ace by The Colony senior Marisa Gallardo.
However, Reedy flexed its muscles and received a kill from junior Caitlyn Gantzler on the next point. That jump-started an 8-2 run to end the set for the Lions, who notched the victory after a service error by The Colony.
“Halle is definitely one of our strong offensive players, but we’ve got other people that we can go to,” Rudd said. “We don’t have to rely on one person. We can push the ball around, and our setters do a great job of that.”
But for as well as Reedy started the match, several unforced errors got the better of the Lions in the second set. Reedy missed six serves in that frame in addition to a few hitting errors. And the Lady Cougars made the Lions pay for those miscues.
Senior middle hitters Casey Williams and Miranda Garcia made for a formidable line of defense, with Garcia notching two blocks on the same point to tie the score at 10-10.
The Colony (15-9 overall, 1-1 district) took the lead for good at 15-14 on a service ace by junior Josie Bishop, who later hit the ball past two Reedy defenders on the left side of the court to give the Lady Cougars the victory in set two.
“They played their style of ball,” said Rachel Buckley, The Colony head coach. “They played confidently and had fun. They were aggressive. They executed. They were locked in during the second set.”
But Reedy proceeded to cut down on its errors and also frustrated The Colony at the net. For as much as the Lady Cougars played hard defensively, Deen, Miller and North turned back several hitting attempts by the Lady Cougars.
“I think it frustrated the girls, but we allowed it to frustrate us,” Buckley said. “We’ve seen big blocks. We’ve put up big blocks in practice. They know how to swing against a big block, and I think that we didn’t execute properly.”
Miller was not only delivering defensively for the Lions but offensively as well. The senior recorded four kills during the third set, including back-to-back ones that gave Reedy a 6-5 lead – an advantage the Lions didn’t relinquish.
“The timing of the blocks started to get better,” Rudd said. “Whitney North came in and did an amazing job and came in and couple of quick ones for us. Just the timing started to look a little better in sets three and four.”
