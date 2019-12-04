Pressly lifts Wolves over red-hot Memorial

PLANO – With the score deadlocked at 51 apiece Tuesday night against state-ranked Frisco Memorial, the Plano West basketball team made sure to put the ball into junior guard Chase Ross’ hands.
Ross, who led all scorers on the night with 20 points, was given the reins in the final seconds with the opportunity to win the ballgame but was bombarded with a double team upon entering the lane.
Instead of forcing an ill-advised shot in traffic, Ross kicked the rock out to senior sharpshooter Grant Pressly, who then made a dribble move just inside the arc for a pull-up jumper to put the Wolves up by two with 6.8 seconds to go.
Here’s the game-winning shot by @grant_pressly with 6.8 to go. pic.twitter.com/MZ24bgtCW8— Bryan Murphy (@BryanMurphy_) December 4, 2019
The Warriors had a chance to force overtime moments later and even received a good look on a floater by senior guard Daylen Stewart at the buzzer, but the attempt was no good and West held on for the narrow victory.
“Sometimes you have to get it done without X’s and O’s, and that was a big moment,” said Anthony Morgan, West head coach. “Pressly has the most experience and that was just a great shot.”
The fact that Memorial was even in the thick of things late in this contest was impressive enough after the Wolves raced out to a commanding 17-6 lead in the opening quarter after a 12-2 run late.
Three straight triples from Stewart, who finished with nine points, soon followed, and the Warriors were back within two at 17-15 less than a minute into the second stanza. But Memorial’s youth went on full display soon after, as its starting lineup consisting of one freshman, one sophomore and two juniors gave up another big West run and faced a 31-21 deficit going into the locker rooms.
While Ross and Pressly combined for six 3-pointers in the first half, Wolves junior center Terrance Sanders dominated the paint with seven of his 15 points in the half to go along with 11 total rebounds in the win.
“We finally woke up on the inside, and Terrance did a great job,” Morgan said. “He and [Ross] are going to be the two that make us go, and I see some big things from them down the road.”
The Warriors also woke up in the second half and climbed back within four to close out the third following a 9-2 run spearheaded by junior Shannon Lowery, sophomore Avery Jackson and freshman Drew Steffe.
That momentum carried into the fourth frame, as that same trio of players gave Memorial its largest lead at 45-41 after Steffe’s first make from beyond the arc on the night.
“I’m proud of my guys because we’re never going to fold it up,” said Quinton Gibson, Memorial head coach. “We’re always going to be in every game because they’re competitors. I love them, we love each other, I love where we’re going and I love knowing what we have in that locker room.”
But just as lethal as the 3-ball was for Memorial, it proved just as deadly for West with back-to-back makes shortly after by Ross and Pressly, as the tide turned once again in the Wolves’ favor soon after at 49-45.
A 5-0 run by Plano West’s Chase Ross, including this triple, puts the Wolves back on top, 49-45 with 3:18 left in the game #txhsbb pic.twitter.com/y0nmHiNlio— Bryan Murphy (@BryanMurphy_) December 4, 2019
In the midst of the Wolves’ barrage of baskets, the Warriors were also hitting shots and even had a chance to regain the lead at the line, but four critical missed free throws late left things open for West to win the game with the possession in the final seconds.
“Across the board we missed a bunch of shots we normally make,” Gibson said. “Meanwhile, they knocked down a bunch of shots at home, which they should do. We have to understand where we need to do the little things when we’re not shooting the ball well.”
The loss is just the third suffered all season for Memorial, which entered the week ranked No. 10 in all of Class 5A and will look to bounce back Tuesday against Independence in the 9-5A district opener.
On the other hand, West will compete in multiple tournaments prior to the start of District 9-6A play, including the Lions Club tournament in Cedar Hill this weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.