Price leads Cougars in rout of Wakeland

FRISCO – Many, many teams have found out the hard way what happens when you kick the ball into the hands of The Colony superstar senior Myles Price.
And Wakeland was just another victim of that this week – twice.
The Texas Tech commit returned two kickoffs for touchdowns against the Wolverines, including a 70-yard score on the opening kick of the game and another from 95 yards out late in the first quarter, en route to a dominant 38-14 win Friday.
“We’re always excited when [Price] has an opportunity with the football in his hands,” said Rudy Rangel, The Colony head coach. “He takes advantage of all of those opportunities, and you have to hold your breath every time he touches the ball.”
On top of scoring two electrifying touchdowns in the special teams department, Price also dominated the game on both sides of the ball.
Defensively in the secondary, he helped limit Wakeland senior quarterback Dylan Liable to 168 passing yards on just 10 completions and also intercepted Liable for one of the team’s two takeaways in the triumph.
The reigning District 5-5A Division I MVP also left his mark offensively by hauling in a game-high 11 catches for 119 yards and a 25-yard touchdown snag just before the half that put things out of reach at 31-14.
“I can talk all night about how athletic and special he is, but the thing you have to know about him is he runs this football team,” Rangel said. “When he’s on and at practice, it’s unbelievable — he never comes off the field. When your guy is doing that, everybody sees it, and it’s easy to follow a kid like that.”
The Colony’s two other Division I-bound studs in Colorado commit Keith Miller III and Purdue pledge Christian Gonzalez also shined in the blowout victory by each adding a touchdown catch of their own.
Miller’s came midway through the first quarter on a simple go route in which he burned his defender and cruised to a 37-yard touchdown in stride to give the Cougars a commanding two-score advantage.
Although Wakeland found the end zone on a 21-yard Kevin Rychel touchdown run on the ensuing possession, the Wolverines simply could not recover from the red-hot start by The Colony. In fact, as the Cougars continued to put points on the board throughout the second and third stanzas, the Wakeland offense sputtered and was even held scoreless in the second half.
Containing Rychel was a major point of emphasis, and the dynamic senior wide receiver made a pair of plays in the first half with the rushing touchdown to go along with a 7-yard snag early in the second quarter, but heavy-hitting plays were hard to come by in this one against a stout Cougar defense.
“We finally got some pressure on their quarterback, and once we started winning first downs we started really pinning our ears back and getting them,” Rangel said. “I was excited that we gave up no big plays and made them earn every play that they got.”
The Colony now improves to 4-1 in district action on the season with two games left on the docket, including a pivotal showdown against a high-powered Independence program next week with playoff positioning up for grabs.
“We have to maintain the second seed to have a home playoff game,” Rangel said. “We are a hungry football team looking for a way to win next week.”
Meanwhile, Wakeland drops to 2-3 in district competition with a pair of must-win games remaining on the schedule against Centennial and Liberty.
