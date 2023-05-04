As the third seed coming out of 12-5A, Poteet entered its area-round best-of-3 series opener against state-ranked 10-5A champion Heritage as a heavy underdog.
But the Pirates did not shy away from the moment.
Poteet starter Aaliyah De Jesus challenged the Coyote hitters, and when called upon, her defense delivered several standout plays behind her.
But solving the Heritage puzzle also includes figuring out star pitcher Jensin Hall, and like many teams before them, that was an answer that proved elusive.
Hall was dominant in hurling a complete-game no-hitter, ending it with her 19th strikeout of the night as the Coyotes claimed Game 1 with a 3-0 victory on Thursday at the Mesquite Girls Softball Complex.
Heritage will look to close it out on Friday as the series shifts to Frisco for a 6:30 p.m. start time. If Poteet can force a third game, that would take place at noon Saturday at Pearce.
Leading off in the bottom of the first inning for the Pirates, Faith Ramirez made Hall work on a ground ball, but she was able to make the play at first for the out.
It would be one of just two live balls the Coyotes defense would have to handle, as Hall would strike out the next eight batters she faced, and while she was in her zone, the Heritage offense was creating chances.
De Jesus was able to pitch around a one-out double by Madelyn Garza in the first inning, with Ramirez making a nice diving catch at shortstop to end the frame, but the Coyotes threatened again in the top of the second.
Heritage showed patience at the plate to load the bases without the benefit of a hit, but De Jesus picked up a big strikeout and then a baserunning miscue left the Coyotes coming up empty again.
That changed in the bottom of the third, as Garza singled, stole second, took third on a wild pitch and then scored the game’s first run when Kailey Sweezey ripped a RBI double down the left-field line to take a 1-0 lead.
Entering the fourth inning, Poteet was getting better at-bats with their second look at Hall, but it did not change its fortunes.
Ramirez forced the Coyote defense to make a tough play, but it delivered and De Jesus drew a two-out walk for the first baserunner of the game, but Hall quickly ended the threat with a strikeout.
Heritage added to its lead in the top of the fifth. Garza continued her hot night with a one-out single, Ahna Vanmeter followed by smoking a double into the left-field corner to drive in a run, and Sam Riley continued the rally with a RBI double of her own to extend the advantage to 3-0.
The Coyotes were poised to blow it open, loading the bases with one out, but Poteet was able to get a force out at the plate, and De Jesus followed with a strikeout to strand three runners on base.
Heritage got a one-out single by Hall in the top of the sixth, but catcher Siara Figueroa made a diving catch behind the plate to help end the threat as the Pirates were able to stay within striking distance.
The problem for Poteet at the end of the game was the same one it faced at the start, and that was putting together a rally against Hall.
There was a moment of hope among the Pirates faithful to start the bottom of the seventh when Melanie Valadez drew a leadoff walk, but Hall quickly refocused, striking out the next three hitters she faced as Heritage took the first step toward advancing to the regional quarterfinals.
