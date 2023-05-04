FRISCO HERITAGE SOFTBALL JENSIN HALL

Heritage pitcher Jensin Hall struck out 19 as part of a complete-game no-hitter as the Coyotes claimed a 3-0 win over Poteet on Thursday in the opener of their Class 5A best-of-3 series at the Mesquite Girls Softball Complex.

 Photo Courtesy of Shayne Studdard

As the third seed coming out of 12-5A, Poteet entered its area-round best-of-3 series opener against state-ranked 10-5A champion Heritage as a heavy underdog.

But the Pirates did not shy away from the moment.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments