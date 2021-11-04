LUCAS — With a national audience on ESPNU watching on, the Frisco Liberty and Lovejoy football teams delivered a finish tailor-made for the SportsCenter Top 10.
The highlights came in droves between the Leopards and Redhawks in Thursday’s regular-season finale, and none more emphatic than an end-zone interception by Liberty senior Sam Wenaas with 14 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to seal a 27-24 stunner on the home field of the state’s No. 2-ranked team in Class 5A Division II.
The Redhawks’ upset win, coupled with Frisco’s 27-10 victory over Frisco Memorial earlier in the night, created a three-way tie atop the standings for District 7-5A Division II title at 7-1.
“I’m just so stinkin’ proud of these guys. I don’t know what it is, but we just find ways to get it down,” said Matt Swinnea, Liberty head coach. “These kids have such fight. This one was huge. It’s unbelievable.”
The Redhawks showcased that in droves Thursday opposite a previously unbeaten Lovejoy team that had thrashed its prior opposition to the tune of a 44.1-point margin of victory. Liberty never trailed by more than seven points on Thursday, seizing a 27-24 lead with 2:34 remaining in the fourth quarter after junior quarterback Keldric Luster ran in a 4-yard touchdown.
Lovejoy got a boost on a kick return to midfield from junior Jaxson Lavender, and again moments later after Lavender helped convert a fourth-and-18 with a 24-yard reception that moved the Leopards to the Liberty 13-yard line.
A subsequent sack backed the Leopards to third-and-15 from the 18 inside the game’s final 30 seconds. Lovejoy then dialed up a throw to the corner of the end zone from sophomore Alexander Franklin that led to essentially a 50-50 ball between Lovejoy junior Kyle Parker and Wenaas. Upon hitting the ground, and after some momentary jostling, Wenaas ripped away with the ball in hand.
“It meant everything. I’m so happy for my teammates. We adjusted and I had to play that one perfectly. That’s why I was able to come down with it,” Wenaas said.
WOAH!!! Liberty's Sam Wenaas picks off Lovejoy in the end zone with 14 seconds remaining!! Refs had to confer for a moment but it's ruled a pick and the Redhawks are gonna upset Lovejoy 27-24. pic.twitter.com/5BJoB4Th6R— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) November 5, 2021
After a brief conference between the officials, it was ruled a touchback and a subsequent takeaway for the Redhawks.
“Sam is such a competitor like so many of those guys,” Swinnea said. “After that long kick return, we were in a bind with our backs against the wall. That was just a great job by the entire defense.”
Lovejoy head coach Chris Ross saw the game-deciding sequence differently.
“We come down with the ball, they’re on the ground and the guy takes it from him,” he said. “I don’t know what to say about that. It’s a touchdown. I’ll see it on film, but I don’t know what to say. I’ll always give the official the benefit of the doubt, but if the receiver comes down with the ball and the other guy is with him, the tie goes to the offense. It’s not a wrestling match on the ground to see who wins the wrestling match.
“I could be wrong, but that’s what I saw. And if I had to do it again, I’d throw that one again. It was a great ball, a great route, a great catch. In those positions, we’re going to take a shot.”
It was a freeze-frame finish on a night where neither team was ever able to gain a firm control over the other.
Liberty was content to nickel-and-dime the Lovejoy defense with an array of quick passes — Luster attempted more passes in the first half (29) than the Leopards totaled offensive snaps (26).
That led to a gaudy disparity in time of possession after the Redhawks uncorked drives of 13, 18 and 14 plays over the first two quarters — mixing in stellar marks in both third down (7-of-11) and fourth down (3-of-3) efficiency.
“They did such a good job of getting the ball out and some of the windows [Luster] fit the ball through, what a phenomenal job,” Ross said. “Those were almost all exclusively RPO throws and he did a great job against us.”
Liberty 27, Lovejoy 24 @ 2:34/4QAnd right on cue, Keldric Luster takes a dropped snap and outruns the Lovejoy defense for a 4 yd TD to regain the lead. Unreal stuff from the junior QB tonight. pic.twitter.com/wLKVdZfXnm— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) November 5, 2021
That kept Liberty right on Lovejoy’s heels, seizing a 7-0 lead with 4:43 left in the first quarter after Luster improvised off a broken play and scrambled for a 14-yard touchdown.
The Leopards countered in eight plays, with Franklin hooking up with Livingstone on third-and-goal for a 10-yard touchdown to knot the count up with 1:59 left in the first quarter.
After an 18-play Redhawk drive was scuttled by a missed field goal, senior Noah Naidoo took over for the Leopards on consecutive carries of 40 and 30 yards. Moments later, he was in the end zone on a 2-yard run to put Lovejoy in front 14-7 with 6:31 left in the half.
Liberty responded with a 14-play series that included two fourth-down conversions — ultimately resulting in a 15-yard strike down the right seam from Luster to senior Jack Bryan for a touchdown with 27 seconds remaining for a 14-14 tie that carried into halftime.
Luster shouldered a daunting workload on Thursday, completing 31-of-50 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns and adding 26 carries for 102 yards and two more scores. Bryan caught 11 balls for 114 yards and a score, while senior Lawson Towne logged 10 catches 92 yards and a touchdown.
“I’m so proud of [Luster] — just the person that he is and his leadership on the field and in the locker room,” Swinnea said. “He deserved this one tonight, just like everyone else.”
The Redhawks came out of the half and authored another grinding drive of 14 plays, regaining the lead on a 4-yard throw from Luster to Towne with 7:41 remaining in the third quarter.
The extra point was blocked, however, and Lovejoy didn’t wait long to capitalize. The Leopards were back in front just over three minutes later after Franklin and Livingstone connected once again for an 11-yard touchdown and a 21-20 edge.
The Leopards were paced by 133 rushing yards and a score from Naidoo, while Franklin completed 10-of-22 balls for 132 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Lovejoy 21, Liberty 20 @ 4:21/3QLeopards work an 11 play series and retake the lead on an 11 yd TD from Alexander Franklin to Parker Livingstone for the 2nd time tonight. pic.twitter.com/l0vCr0TYTK— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) November 5, 2021
Retaking the lead with 4:21 left in the third quarter, neither team had punted up to that point. Fittingly enough, neither Lovejoy nor Liberty produced points over the next four drives — the Leopards wouldn’t next crack the scoreboard until 6:17 remained in the fourth quarter on a 27-yard field goal by junior Caden Carlock for a 24-20 lead.
Liberty countered with a nine-play drive — its shortest scoring series of the night — that included two more third-down conversions by Luster accounted for his fourth touchdown of the game and what would ultimately be the contest’s final lead change.
“We started thing three years with the hashtag ’Let it begin,’” Swinnea said. “This was what we had in mind and to see it play out the way it has is such a storybook.”
With a three-way share of the district title with Frisco, the Leopards and Redhawks now look towards next week and the start of the 5A Div. II playoffs. Due to points, Lovejoy will still be the No. 1 seed, with Frisco slotted No. 2 and Liberty at No. 3.
The Leopards managed to parlay a first-place finish last season into a run to the regional finals and a 52-48 loss to eventual state champion Aledo but will enter the postseason coming off just their second-ever loss under Ross.
“Little things turn into big things. Little things win big games and tonight there were too many ‘almosts,’” Ross said. “We almost made the tackle or almost made the touchdown catch. They have to understand that if you want to get to where we want to go, you have to make those chances count.”
