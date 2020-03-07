Q&A with Lebanon Trail’s Lueders

Don’t look now, but the Lebanon Trail girls soccer team has not only already clinched a playoff spot in District 9-5A, but is also vying with powerhouse Independence for a district title as well.
Making this feat even more impressive is the fact that the Lady Trail Blazers are in just their second-ever season in Class 5A competition.
The Frisco Enterprise caught up with Lebanon Trail head coach Caitlin Lueders this week on her team’s early success and much more as the postseason looms right around the corner.
How has this team been able to become so successful in such a short period of time?
Lueders: It started from the bottom with our first freshmen that worked hard and built that foundation for every class after them. We have had a unique ability to build as a unit through multiple hurdles. The diversity we experienced at the beginning brought us closer as a team, and we also wanted to prove ourselves because we were so new.
With you guys and Independence neck and neck at the top standings, how good has that rivalry been this year?
Lueders: It’s very frustrating because we let up a lead against them in the last game that we should have finished. I’m hoping that just fuels our fire and hopefully we will be able to see them later in the playoffs.
What does having high-quality teams like Independence and the rest of Frisco ISD do for the drive of this team?
Lueders: It’s awesome and everyone in Frisco is good. Every game is a competition and that really helps us grow. There are no easy games and that’s a huge advantage for us to help us improve or work on something each game. Whereas, other districts walk their way through some of their games, but we know we have earned every part of where we are now.
What did making the playoffs a year ago do for this young team’s confidence going into this season?
Lueders: It excited them and allowed them to experience it. The adrenaline rush and attention they got was really good for them as a first-year in the district team. It was great for them to get those nerves out of the way so we can be ready to roll this year.
With a postseason spot locked up, what are expectations now for the Lady Trail Blazers?
Lueders: I try to take things game by game. Every team wants to go to state, and that’s our big goal. But before our big goal we have a lot of small goals we want to accomplish and make sure we’re staying healthy and smart. We’re just trying to be the best version of our team that we can because we know when we are the best version of our team we are able to compete and beat anyone we face.
