Frisco amassed 535 yards of total offense, including 381 yards on the ground, as they cruised to a 48-28 victory over Royse City in the bi-district round of the Class 5A Division II playoffs Friday night at The Ford Center at The Star.
Coming into the game, Frisco (10-1) led all area 5A teams averaging over 330 yards per game. Royse City (8-3) wasn’t too far behind, ranking second with 295 yards on the ground paced by Ahmon Dozier’s 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns.
With Frisco’s stout rushing defense, ranking eighth in the area in yardage allowed, something had to give.
The Raccoons forced a punt on the game’s opening possession, and wasted little time capitalizing after driving the length of the field and taking a 7-0 lead after Brandon Miyazono’s 25-yard touchdown run at the 4:10 mark in the first quarter.
Miyazono finished with 97-yards on just six carries.
Frisco went into cruise control after that, outscoring the visiting Bulldogs 27-7 to take a 34-7 lead at the intermission.
Royse City’s lone score in the first half came on Dozier’s 1-yard plunge on fourth-and-goal at with six minutes left in the half to cut the lead to 20-7.
Early in the third quarter, Frisco took a 41-7 lead when Wyatt Carson found A.J. Yasilli for a 10-yard touchdown pass with 7:32 left in 3rd quarter.
Carson threw for 154 yards and two touchdowns on the evening.
The Bulldogs answered with a long drive of their own and made it 41-14 after Dozier’s 4-yard run with just under a minute left in the third quarter.
The Raccoons responded immediately, sustaining 62-yard drive capped by Yasilli’s 4-yard touchdown run to increase the lead to 48-14.
Yasilli finished with 50 yards on six carries.
Miyazono and Jordan Hamilton combined for 178 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Raccoons.
Sam Mitchum rushed for 60 yards on nine carries for the Bulldogs.
