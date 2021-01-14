The 9-5A boys basketball season made the turn for home on Tuesday with the start of the second half of the district season.
According to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches preseason poll, Frisco was not picked to make the playoffs.
The Raccoons have been the story of 9-5A thus far, running the table for a perfect 9-0 start through the first half.
Of course, going through this district unscathed would have been quite the feat, and to add to the drama going forward, Frisco suffered its first loss on Tuesday.
Frisco has not been the only team to rebuke the early predictions.
That same poll had Wakeland winning the district, followed by Independence, Memorial and Lone Star.
If the season ended today, the Wolverines would be the runner-up and the Warriors would be a playoff team, but they would be joined by Heritage.
Still, there is a long way to go and a lot can happen between now and the end of the season.
Here is a look:
Frisco (9-1, 12-5)
Though Frisco dropped its first district game on Tuesday with a 56-50 setback to Heritage, it is still in good position to make a run at the 9-5A title.
Some might have thought the Raccoons would endure some growing pains with the graduation of three all-district performers, as well as the abbreviated non-district slate, but that has not been the case.
Frisco, who is ranked No. 9 in the TABC Class 5A state poll, has featured reliable scoring from 6-4 senior Jovani Benae, 6-4 junior Rocco Paul and 6-8 junior Mason Wujek.
Micah Robinson and Daniel Meneses have been solid of late and the Raccoons also got a boost from the end of football season with the addition of Chase Lowery.
One key to Frisco’s continued success will be its ability to navigate close games, as six of its first nine victories were decided by eight points or less.
Wakeland (8-1, 14-2)
The Wolverines are currently in second place by just a one-half game after Tuesday’s 66-46 win over Reedy and the defending district champions are not going to let their title go quietly.
While Frisco has made a habit of pulling out tight games, Wakeland has dominant through a majority of the season, winning its district contests by an average of 22.7 points.
The Wolverines’ lone two losses of the season were the four-point setback to Frisco and a close 76-71 defeat at the hands of Class 5A No. 1 Lancaster.
Reigning most valuable player Cooper Sisco, a 6-4 senior who has signed with VMI, has picked up where he left off.
Drake Kindsvater, a 6-5 senior, was the defensive most valuable player a year ago and also adds punch on the other end of the floor.
Junior Quincy Adams has emerged as another top-line scorer, Wakeland has a presence in the middle with 6-9 senior Keynan Russell, and senior Xavier Gaffney and Michael Niemann have been among the other players to watch.
Heritage (7-3, 13-4)
Heritage has been right on the heels of the leaders since the opening day and made a statement by handing Frisco its first loss, getting 24 points from Julian Cleary and 15 from Nicholas Jett in the 56-50 victory.
The Coyotes put together one of the best non-district runs of any FISD team and its first three district losses against the top tier of 9-5A were by a combined total of 17 points.
Jett, a junior, has developed into a top scorer, and had 29 points in a win over Independence last week, but he is not alone.
Heritage has also gotten scoring punch from senior Cleary, junior Taven Washington, senior Blake Benn, senior Zachary Benn and senior Cayden Disarro.
Memorial (6-3, 9-7)
Memorial took a step toward separating itself from the pack with a 59-53 win over Lone Star on Tuesday.
The Warriors are another team who are a few plays away from being in a different position in the standings, with all three losses coming last week by eight points or less.
Coming close and falling just short should take on added motivation after Memorial was the odd man out in last year’s down-to-the-wire playoff race.
The Warriors feature two of the best scorers in the district thus far in 6-5 sophomore Drew Steffe, last season’s co-newcomer of the year, and junior Isaiah Foster and that duo combined for 35 points in Tuesday’s 59-53 win over Lone Star.
Independence (4-6, 7-10)
The Knights were picked to finish second, but will need to turn things around in a hurry to make that happen. They took a positive step toward doing that on Tuesday with their 55-43 win over Centennial, getting 15 points from Rhino Hernandez, 14 from Tristen Sabin and eight each from Jaxon Copeland and Jacob Millhouse.
Millhouse, a senior, had a 30-point outing early in the season but it is generally the balance they showed on Tuesday.
Senior Hernandez was a first-team all-district selection last season who averages double figures in points and leads the team in assists.
Tristen Kailey has come on strong and recently had a 25-point performance, while Copeland, Sabin, senior Jett Russ and Justin Williams have also contributed.
Reedy (4-6, 6-8)
The Lions are on the outside looking in at this point, but they do have the potential to make a run, as they showed in a two-point loss to Memorial and a four-point setback to Frisco.
Reedy has a pair of scores who can hit 20 or more on a given night in 6-3 senior Amaris Fields and 6-2 Cody Opoku-Darko.
Junior Andrew Knabb scored 16 points against Frisco last week and they have also gotten contributions from sophomore Elian Santana and juniors Ryan Mosier and Parker Davidson.
Centennial (3-5, 7-7)
The Titans were a playoff team a year ago, but have work to do if they want to return to the postseason. They did take a positive step forward with Tuesday’s 55-43 win over Independence and Centennial does have a couple of extra chances, as they are two games behind due to earlier postponements.
Reigning 9-5A offensive most valuable player senior Xavier Savage is putting up similar numbers as a year ago.
Senor Myles Watkins, junior Elijah Conom and sophomore Nikhil Praphle are double-figure scorers, and junior Yuval Marom and sophomores Rome Watkins and Holden Patel have also been part of the rotation.
Lone Star (3-7, 4-9)
The Rangers were picked to make the playoffs in the TABC preseason poll, but lost their first six district games.
Lone Star has started to click of late, though, winning three in a row until Tuesday’s setback to Memorial, and if this trend continues, it can become a factor in the playoff race.
Sophomore Jayce Spann, last year’s co-newcomer of the year, has emerged as a team leader and is averaging 13.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
Lone Star has a go-to player in sophomore Jayce Spann. Last year’s co-newcomer of the year leads the team in scoring and also ranks among the team leaders in rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.
Spann is part of a talented sophomore class that includes Bishop Jones (8.7 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 1.2 pg), Garrett Smith (4.8 ppg) and Jack Fankhauser (3.8 ppg) and seniors Jordan Cole, Kaleb Herrera and Tamerrion Hart provide veteran experience.
The Rangers recent surge has also been boosted by junior Ashton Jeanty, who is averaging nearly 10 points per game since joining the squad after football season.
Liberty (3-7, 4-11)
The Redhawks have had their chances, but several close losses have put them in the bottom tier in the standings at this point. They did pick up a 67-48 win over Lebanon Trail on Tuesday, getting 13 points each from James Hussey and Jalen Abii and 12 from Trey Walters.
Liberty’s depth has been a strength and they had a game earlier this season in which 13 different players scored.
Of late, the scoring load has been taken on by the likes of Hussey, 6-4 senior Abii, 6-3 senior Myson Huff, senior Trey Walters and sophomore Trenton Walters.
Lebanon Trail (1-9, 2-10)
The Trail Blazers have not had things go their way, and unfortunately, they are likely left to play the role of spoiler in the second half in terms of this year.
But for a program that has never made the playoffs, they can also tried to build a foundation for the future.
Among the steady contributors thus far are Jackson Theole, Caden Reichmuth, Blake Richardson, Mason Fuller, Khalib Jackson-Wright and Saketh Parvathaneni.
