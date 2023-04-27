As has been the case in all sports since the start of the school year, the University Interscholastic League’s decision to split Frisco ISD team up into different districts has only given FISD more opportunities to shine
That was true once again last week, as FISD dominated the action at the 9-5A/10-5A area track and field meet at Lobo Stadium in Little Elm.
While nearly every local program had its share of highlights, it was Heritage that took center stage, with the boys and girls sweeping the team competitions.
The top four finishers in each event advance to the Class 5A Region II meet, which is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Maverick Stadium on the campus of The University of Texas at Arlington.
The Coyote boys finished with a total of 103 points to outdistance runner-up Reedy, which had 77, and newcomer Emerson, who tallied 70.
Heritage laid the groundwork for the meet victory in the field events.
Kam Franklin cleared 7-00.00 to claim gold in the high jump, and Cordial Vann did the same in the long jump with a top mark of 23-02.25.
The Coyotes added a third gold medal in the field when Gaurav Nair cleared 13-06.00 to win the event.
In addition to that trio, C.J. Williams finished second in both the discus (151-06.00) and the shot put (46-01.75).
On the track, sophomore Josiah Sapp took center stage, as he won the 100 meters in 10.55 and the 200 in 21.54, both of which came by one-hundredth of a second.
Sapp also ran a leg on the 4x100 and 4x200 relays, each of which picked up big points with runner-up finishes.
The Lions were led by a pair of individual champions.
Marcus Finney won the 110 hurdles in a time of 10.90 seconds, and was also third in the 300 hurdles.
Garrick Spieler outraced the field in the 800 meters, crossing the finish line in 1:55.79.
Max Anderson won the shot put with a throw of 46-03.75, Ethan Hunter took second in the pole vault by clearing 13-03.00, Dennis Moody was third in the triple jump was a mark of 44-05.50, and the 4x400 relay also claimed the bronze.
Emerson had a strong showing in its 5A area debut with its third-place finish.
One of the highlights came courtesy of the 4x200 relay, as the quartet of Michael Hawkins, Jr., Kylen Evans, Ty Williams and Kameron Lockhart won in a time of 1:27.57.
The Mavericks also captured individual gold when Cameron Newborn won the triple jump in 45-07.50, Jayson Williams claimed silver in the 100 meters, and their 4x400 relay team earned the bronze.
Wakeland finished fourth in the team standings led by Ashdyn Kahouch, who won the 300 meters in a time of 39.18 seconds.
Dylan Grzywinski, just a freshman, finished second in the 800 meters and fourth in the 1,600, Osawese Agbonkonkon cleared 7-00.00 to place second in the high jump, Matt Hampton was second in the triple jump with a best of 45-07.00, just one-half inch off the winning mark and Aiden Maricle placed third in the 800.
Lone Star was fifth overall and showed off its team speed as the quartet of Dylan Thompson, Alexander Adiguin, Trent Howard and Eugene Bynum won the 4x100 relay in a time of 41.46, while the 4x200 took third, and Eugene Bynum was the runner-up in the 400.
Independence had a gold medalist with Makenden Brown winning the 400 in 48.75 seconds, while Ude Enyeribe took silver in the long jump with a mark of 21-05.75.
Lebanon Trail fared well in the distance events, as Neeraj Kulkarni won the 3,200 in a time of 9:38.82 and was second in the 1,600, and teammate Nathanial Guajardo was second and third, respectively, in those races. The Trail Blazers also got a third-place finish from Tim Madi in the 200 meters and from Nathaniel Guajardo in the 1,600
Liberty was led by Ryan Stulting, who won the discus with a throw of 164-04.00, Jace Johnson was second in the 110 hurdles and Jossiah Lewis took third in the 400.
Memorial’s highlight came courtesy of the 4x400 relay as the quartet of David Wilson, Kolby Frimpong, Julian Wreh and Ja’ir Pearson won in a time of 3:22.12.
The Warriors also had a pair of bronze medalists with Michael Lathan in the long jump and Jackson Jennings in the discus.
Rounding out the medalists, Frisco’s Jordon Hamilton was third in the high jump and Centennial’s Brett Eskildsen took bronze in the 100 meters.
The Heritage girls followed suit by winning the area title with a total of 102 points, which was enough to hold off Lone Star (88) and Independence (66).
The Coyotes’ depth showed as they swept the three relays. The foursome of Cherie Neal, Brooke Freeman, Kaylah Braxton and Kirin Chacchia won the 4x100 in 46.63 seconds, the 4x200 group of Ta’Lor Bell, Grace Chacchia, Braxton and Neal crossed in 1:40.89 and the 4x400 quartet of Grace Chacchia, Bell, Kirin Chacchia and Freeman posted a winning time of 3:53.71.
Kirin Chacchia added a third gold medal by winning the 300 hurdles in a time of 42.24, as did Braxton in the 100 hurdles in 13.67 seconds and Freeman in the 400 meters in 55.15.
Lone Star senior Veronica Ambrosionek claimed gold in the 1,600 in a time of 5:10.85 and was second in the 3,200, while Autumn Miller claimed silver in the 800 and Kelis Jules did the same in the 100 hurdles, while in the field, Edidiong-Abasi Gabriel was second in the discus with a throw of 33-03.50.
The Rangers also picked up points in the relays, as the 4x100 and 4x200 each placed third.
The Knights featured the 1-2 punch of Caitlyn Johnson and Payton Guye in the jumps and sprints.
Johnson won the long jump with a distance of 19-05.75, with Guye in second at 19-02.50, and that duo took third and fourth, respectively, in the triple jump.
Guye was second in both the 100 and 200 meters, with Johnson right behind her in third in the 200, and they helped the 4x200 relay to a runner-up finish.
Lebanon Trail senior Laila Hackett was one of the stars of the meet with a pair of blistering performances in the sprints.
Her winning time of 11.46 seconds in the 100 was a half-second faster than the field, and her 23.88 in the 200 was seventh-tenths of a second ahead of the pace.
Hackett also helped the Trail Blazers to a runner-up finish in the 4x100 relay.
Taylor Brown stood out in the middle distances for Lebanon Trail, winning the 800 in 2:18.01 and finishing second in the 400.
Liberty’s Sydni Wilkins won the 3,200 meters in a time of 11:25.35.
Liberty senior Isabella Copeland finished second in the triple jump with a mark of 39-00.75 and was also third in the long jump, MacKenzie Raymond won bronze in the high jump and Sofia Golladay also claimed two medals, finishing second in the 1,600 and third in the 3,200.
Wakeland senior Hannah Pfiffner defended her gold medal in the high jump, clearing 5-07.00 and teammate Kacey Johnson was third in the discus.
Memorial also featured a breakout freshman as Pressley Powell won the shot put with a throw of 33-04.76 and was second in the discus, as her mark of 115-10.00 was just one inch off the winning pace.
Frisco’s Myla Canty took gold in the triple jump with a mark of 41-04.75. Her teammate Kathryn Kell had a big all-around meet, claiming the silver medal in the high jump and 300 hurdles and the bronze in the 100 hurdle, while Juliette Terry was third in the pole vault.
Centennial’s Emma Nelson won the pole vault by clearing 11-01.00, with Emerson’s Raven Johnson in second at 9-09.00 and Reedy’s Vanesa Gonzales-Rodiles was third in the 1,600 and teammate Kayden Deflanders finished the same in the 300 hurdles.
