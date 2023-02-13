Sunnyvale is a familiar face when it comes to the playoffs, while Panther Creek is a newcomer as it competes in its first varsity season.
But both teams carry high hopes as they head into the Class 4A playoffs this week.
The Raiders can lay claim to having won a state championship, having brought home the 3A title in 2015.
But that is just part of Sunnyvale’s success, as it has made 13 straight playoff appearances since its inaugural campaign, and this year’s district title was its seventh in a row.
The Raiders (27-5), ranked eighth in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 4A state poll, will meet Roosevelt in the bi-district round at 7 p.m. Monday at Mesquite High School.
Sunnyvale has been simply dominant since the calendar turned to 2023, winning every game by at least 25 points.
“I feel like our team has really grown and developed since Christmas,” Sunnyvale head coach Jill McDill said. “The girls have worked extremely hard in practices, and they really do love each other. I loved that we were undefeated district champions. (Seniors) Sarah Griffin and Micah Russell were undefeated in district play over the last four years.”
Russell is one of the top scorers in the area, recording 20.7 points per game, and Griffin also provides valuable senior leadership.
The Raiders also feature a pair of key sophomores in Alli McAda and Nilaya Gordon.
McAda, who scored 55 points in the final two games, is averaging 17.3 points and also leads the team with 8.1 rebounds per game. Gordon is also a double-digit contributor, registering 10.9 points per contest.
Sunnyvale has advanced at least three rounds deep in five of the last six seasons, and they have designs on another long run starting on Monday.
“We want to win the next game in front of us,” McDill said. “We need to focus on playing sound defense and giving the other team one opportunity to score on each possession. I love this team, and expect for them to fight for 32 minutes each night.”
The Panthers have hit the ground running in their inaugural season and are flying high after not only making the playoffs, but capturing the 11-4A championship.
They will meet Arlington Summit Prep at 6:3 p.m. Tuesday at Carrollton Creekview High School.
“This year has far exceeded my expectations. Of course, I have always believed in my girls and their abilities but opening a new school, starting a new program, meshing together girls from several different schools and also not having seniors is very challenging,” Panther Creek head coach McKenzie Adams said. “Reflecting on the year and where our group started, we have improved immensely. It has been exciting to say the least. We've faced a lot of adversity as a program but also in my personal life; my mother passed away December 15th from breast cancer so this year has been difficult in general. That being said, I think the adversity really gave us a "why" and pushed us a little harder to succeed.”
The Panthers made a strong surge as the season progressed, winning seven of their final eight games to secure the district title and top seed in the playoffs.
“Every single night our crew got better in some form or fashion,” Adams said “When they were faced with adversity, they handled it with so much grace. Having a young crew with little experience, all I can ask is that they continue to improve every single day. I am very pleased with how well they have been playing as a unit as of late.”
Though Panther Creek lacks senior leadership, there is experience on the roster with junior Brynn Lusby and sophomore Senese Rainey, who were both key players on last year’s Memorial team that advanced to the Class 5A state championship game.
Lusby is one of the top scorers in the area, averaging 18.2 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, while Rainey is recording 13.2 points and 6.7 boards per contest.
While that duo handles much of the scoring load, the Panthers can also look to freshman Kiersten Dickson and sophomores Torie Massanet and Dany Anguiano Lopez.
The start of the playoffs might be venturing into uncharted waters, but that has not slowed Panther Creek down thus far.
“The goal is to take advantage of every opportunity. I don't want the girls to take any moment of this for granted or to get complacent,” Adams said. “Winning first in district as a brand-new school with no seniors has been an amazing accomplishment but I want them to continue to strive for more. The girls have made it their goal to not only make it to playoffs but to make a run in play-offs. We do this by getting better every single day and continuing to grow as a team. We are the best version of ourselves when we play together.”
