FRISCO REEDY VOLLEYBALL HALLE SCHRODER

Halle Schroder and Reedy are coming off a history-making season and they are looking to add a new chapter this year.

 Photo Courtesy of Mark Porter

Many volleyball teams take their share of jumps early in their history, especially being thrown into the highly-competitive gauntlet in Frisco ISD.

But Reedy is one of the few that hit the ground running.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments