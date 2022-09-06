Many volleyball teams take their share of jumps early in their history, especially being thrown into the highly-competitive gauntlet in Frisco ISD.
But Reedy is one of the few that hit the ground running.
The Lions not only qualified for the playoffs in their inaugural campaign in 2016, they advanced to the regional quarterfinals.
They followed that up by capturing their first district championship the following year and have made the playoffs in five of their six varsity seasons.
Last year, not only did the run away from the field with a 17-1 record en route to the district crown, they made their first trip to the regional tournament.
After the center of that run was senior Halle Schroder, who did a little of everything for Reedy, recording 389 kills, an average of 3.2 per set, 364 digs, which was 3.0 per game, to go along with 54 aces and 40 blocks as she was voted as the 9-5A most valuable player.
This season she has picked up where she left off as the Lions look to not only match what it accomplished a season ago, but to raise the bar even higher.
In this week’s student-athlete profile Schroder discusses what the team has been able to accomplish recently, how she has grown as a player and this year’s expectations.
SLM: Reedy is coming off a history-making season in winning district and advancing to the regional finals. Does that put any pressure heading into this season?
HS: I think last year's season does put some pressure on our team this year. Especially having seven seniors leave last year there are new roles for our team to fill. With this comes higher expectations for our team, but I don't think it will negatively impact our season.
SLM: You have been a key part of the team since you joined the program. How have you grown as a player and as a person during the last four years?
HS: From freshman year to now, this program has really helped me develop my game and relationships with others. Now as a senior I have learned how to be a better teammate and leader on and off the court.
SLM: Now as a senior, you have younger players looking up to you. How would you describe yourself as a leader.
HS: I strive to work my hardest and set a good example for those around me. I hope to show others that it is ok to make mistakes because mistakes are opportunities to grow and learn.
SLM: How long have you been playing volleyball and what got you into the sport?
HS: I have been playing volleyball since I was 10 years old. My teammate, Reese, introduced me to volleyball and we have played every year together since.
SLM: Have you played other sports in addition to volleyball?
HS: Yes, I tried almost every sport there was. Track and field, basketball, and mainly soccer were the ones I stayed with for a while. Before volleyball, I thought I was going to continue playing soccer till high school, but obviously, that didn't happen.
SLM: Who have been some of your biggest influences on your growth as a volleyball player?
HS: All the coaches I've had, whether in club or school, have all helped me grow in some way to become more successful as a player. As well as past and current teammates who have increased my love for the sport.
SLM: What kind of goals and expectations has the team set for this season?
HS: As a team, we want to win district, win the 5th round of playoffs, and grow even closer as a team/program.
