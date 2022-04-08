CARROLLTON--Friday featured the full range of emotions that sports can elicit as four teams converged on Carrollton for the Class 5A Region 2 girls soccer tournament at Standridge Stadium.
First up was elation, which the Wakeland girls felt when they used a second-half goal to propel them to a 1-0 victory over Midlothian and a spot in the regional championship game.
Unfortunately for Frisco, next up was the opposite end of the spectrum, as Highland Park was able to edge the Raccoons in penalties to claim the shootout victory and end Frisco’s dream season.
The Wolverines and Scots will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday to determine a spot at the state tournament in the regional championship match.
Wakeland (20-1-4) and Midlothian (18-8-1) engaged in a defensive battle for much of the morning as they kicked off a quadruple-header of regional semifinals.
The Wolverines defense was the first to combat a strong, gusty wind that would impact every match on Friday.
The Panthers had the wind at their backs in the first half, but the Wakeland defense rose to the challenge, as backs Brooke Hartshorn, Ana Carrera, Olivia Bos, Sophia Pehr and Bella James did their jobs, and keeper Drew Stover came up huge when needed, including saving a penalty kick to keep it scoreless at halftime.
With the teams flipping sides for the second half, the Wakeland offense started to pick up the attack.
Midlothian was up to the challenge for more than 25 minutes until the Wolverines finally struck, as James assisted on a goal by Katy Gregson with only 12 minutes left and the defense made sure that would stand up until the end to put the finishing touches on the 1-0 victory.
Wakeland, the state runner-up a year ago, returns to the regional championship game for the third time in its last four postseason trips.
It was nearly an all-FISD title match, but it was Highland Park who would have the final answer in a back-and-forth heavyweight fight in the other semifinal.
While the wind was once again a factor, it did not affect Frisco as it got off to a fast start.
Going into the breeze, the Raccoons needed less than three minutes to get on the scoreboard, with Alex Terrell drilling a shot from 18 yards out to stake them to a quick 1-0 lead.
Possession was relatively equal for the remainder of the first half, but while Frisco had the advantage in the number of scoring chances, it was the Scots who made the most of theirs.
In the ninth minute, Elise Borders sent a 25-yard shot on net that somehow found its way through a hole and into the back of the net to tie it at 1-1.
A short time later, Borders took a free kick from 38 yards and sent a rocket into the top corner of the net to give Highland Park a 2-1 lead with 20:49 left in the first half.
Each team had some chances during the final 20 minutes, but it would stay 2-1 into the break.
Frisco came out with a renewed focus after the break and it paid off when Luci Rodriguez curled a corner kick into the net to tie it at 2-2 with 32:10 left.
The Raccoons controlled the action for much of the second half, as Kori Ballard made several nice runs and Lexi Lee and Kat Campbell got looks, but Scots keeper Claire Binns and the Highland Park defense were up to the task, keeping it a 2-2 game through the end of regulation.
It stayed that way through the two 10-minute overtime periods. Frisco had shots from Terrell and Campbell turned aside and Raccoons keeper Ariana Anderson made perhaps the biggest stop when she blocked a close blast from Parker Hart.
One hundred minutes was not enough to determine a winner, so it went to a shootout.
Frisco went first and got things started with a conversion from Lee, with Kylie Bell matching for Highland Park.
Binns made a big save to allow the Scots to take a lead on Ella Weathersby’s goal. Campbell and Borders each made their attempts, but after Ballard converted for the Raccoons, the next Highland Park attempt rang off the post, leaving them tied at 3-3.
The teams would trade conversions for the next three rounds. Anderson, Kara Campbell and Terrell were successful for Frisco, with Hattie Patterson, Hattie Speicher and Chloe Sanders countering for the Scots.
But in the eighth round, Binns made her second big save of the shootout to give Highland Park a chance, and it seized it when Parker Buckroyd slid her shot into the back of the net, giving her team the decisive 7-6 advantage, to set off a Scots celebration.
The Raccoons, the 9-5A champions, come up one shot short of their first trip to the regional championship since 2016, and instead, it is the Scots who are back in the finals for the 10th consecutive season.
