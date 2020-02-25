Rangers rally to reach regional tournament

PROSPER – Despite a new head coach and almost entirely new starting lineup from a year ago, the Lone Star girls basketball team is headed back to the regional tournament for a third consecutive season.
It required a ferocious fourth-quarter rally from the Rangers, who outscored Denison Tuesday night by 15 points in the final frame to escape with a 41-33 comeback victory.
“Our principal gave us a challenge as teachers this year to have one word that we focus us,” said Todd Monsey, Lone Star head coach. “Our team took that idea, and our word was ‘rise.’ Most of these kids have not been in this position before, and we were going to have to rise as a group to make this happen.”
And that’s exactly what Lone Star did when it turned up the intensity on the defensive end heading into the fourth down, 30-23. In fact, the Rangers forced six turnovers in the final eight minutes, which led to easy buckets in transition, including a quick steal and score on a fast break by sophomore Kyla Deck to cut the deficit to five at 30-25.
Deck tacked on a pair of free throws moments later followed by a mid-range jumper from senior Victoria Gooden to get within one and force a Denison timeout just two minutes in.
“At that timeout we talked about how important it was that we made the right play to open everything else up,” Monsey said. “I told them I believed in them, and that’s why we’re here where we are — because we believe in each other.”
That motivation trickled through to the entire team, which had trailed all game long until the first offensive possession after the Denison timeout. That’s when Deck drew two defenders and kicked the ball out to a wide-open Reagan Irby, who splashed in a 3-pointer from the corner to give her squad a 32-30 lead it would not relinquish.
“That play showed trust, belief and our commitment to each other,” Monsey said.
The Irby triple opened up the floodgates offensively for the Rangers, who went on an 18-0 run down the stretch and allowed just one make in the fourth on a Denison 3-pointer with 20 seconds to go and the outcome already decided.
Deck scored nine of her game-high 28 points in the fourth, but most of her brilliance came in the first half with Lone Star struggling to find a groove on offense.
The Rangers were held to just three points in the first quarter, trailing 11-3 going into the second stanza before Denison blew things open to begin the quarter to take a daunting 20-8 advantage. Lone Star then closed out the half on a 10-3 run, eight of which came from Deck, as she finished with 16 of Lone Star’s 18 points heading into the locker rooms.
“Every night it’s somebody’s turn, and right now it’s Kyla’s,” Monsey said. “We put her in a position to be successful, and in doing so she helped us and gave us a chance to win.”
The sophomore sensation then opened up the second half with her second make from downtown, but Denison answered right back with a pair of 3-pointers from Maliyah Butler and Taryn Gaines to regain control.
However, Butler’s shot from beyond the arc proved to be the last made field goal for almost an entire quarter for the Lady Yellow Jackets, as the Rangers punched their ticket once again to the regional tournament at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland and will take on the winner between Jacksonville and Midlothian Friday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.