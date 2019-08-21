Rangers ready for season opener

The Lone Star football team has posted a winning record each season since 2011, and that streak seems to remain intact with a promising 2019 campaign looming ahead.
This program, which has been the class of Frisco ISD for the majority of the decade, has high expectations surrounding it with a plethora of standout players back from last year’s 10-win ballclub.
The Rangers now have nearly two full weeks of official practices under their belts this season, and many players and position groups have impressed head coach Jeff Rayburn and his staff tremendously here in the early goings.
Let’s take a look at some of these spots on both sides of the football for this year’s Lone Star squad that enters the new campaign as the No. 4-ranked unit in Class 5A Division I, according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football rankings.
Running backs
There isn’t a Kirby Bennett on this team, or even a Darrin Smith, but the Rangers do have a unique talent starting at running back this season in senior Jake Bogdon.
Bogdon spent the last few seasons out wide at the slot position but takes over lead duties in the backfield and has received high praise from Rayburn after what he has seen from him this summer.
“He’s kind of like our Christian McCaffrey-Swiss army knife,” Rayburn said. “He can do it all and can line up in any spot on offense and really help our team.”
Another player out of the backfield to keep an eye on is sophomore Fogo Sokoya, who was bumped up this summer from the freshman team and ended Tuesday’s practice with some nifty moves in live action against the Lone Star defense.
Wide Receivers
Senior Marvin Mims has once again headlined this group and been a dominant force thus far in practice.
His recent verbal commitment to Stanford exemplifies what kind of talent he is and big things are expected from him in his senior season, as well as some other wideouts on the roster.
Junior Trace Bruckler missed most of last season with a nagging hamstring injury, and Rayburn said he would have been a starter and heavy contributor a year ago had he not been hurt.
“Bruckler is going to be an absolute stud,” Rayburn said. “He’s a big, strong fast kid and is a guy that everyone will know at this time next year.”
Quarterbacks
Most squads across the state don’t have the luxury of possessing two highly capable quarterbacks, but that’s what Rayburn and his staff are experiencing now with the Rangers’ first game just a week away.
The same program that has produced Division I talent at the position in Utah’s Jason Shelley and Illinois dual-threat gunslinger MJ Rivers now has one future Division I passer in Nevada commit Chandler Galban and potentially another future college quarterback in sophomore Garret Rangel.
As of now, neither player has cemented themselves as the Week One starter and this next week of practice could determine a lot as to who we will see come out onto the field to start the first game against Richland.
“We couldn’t be excited to have both guys because they are both elite quarterbacks,” Rayburn said. “They’re both great kids and great leaders. Every single day each rep matters, and they treat it like that but both really support each other.
“It’s like splitting hairs because every coach in the state would love to have either Chandler Galban or Garrett Rangel. It’s not a problem; it’s more of a luxury to have two stud quarterbacks.”
Linebackers
Some of the greatest linebackers to come out of Frisco ISD over the last decade hail from Lone Star with the likes of Missouri’s Nicholas Bolton and Oklahoma Baptist’s Noah Velicer.
The new wave of standout linebackers has arrived with senior Jaylan Ford and junior Alessio Russolillo, who have thrived so far through the first few practices.
The dynamic duo were key pieces to Lone Star’s suffocating defense from a year ago that stifled high-powered offenses such as The Colony, Highland Park and Mansfield Legacy, and the pair has already displayed strong leadership characteristics over the first few weeks that could signify this unit not taking a step back in 2019.
“Our kids are so bought in, and Ford and Russolillo are phenomenal leaders on that side of the ball,” Rayburn said. “They won’t allow us to take a dip on defense.”
Secondary
Despite being strong at the linebacker position once again, Rayburn believes the secondary could be the ultimate strength of the defense due to the immense depth in that department.
“We probably have more depth across the board than we have ever had, and I know in the 5A level depth is what separates a lot of teams,” Rayburn said. “I’m really happy about the depth we have because it gives us so much competition every day. There may be a cornerback starting one day and then the next day it’s another corner.”
Over the summer, senior Toren Pittman made the move from outside linebacker to safety to take over the vacancy left behind by Air Force freshman Trey Taylor.
Alongside Pittman at the other safety position is Montrice Warren, and the two have shined in their new roles. On top of that, Warren stands at 6 foot 2 and Pittman is even taller at 6 foot 4, and Rayburn is excited about the size and length the two bring to the table in the secondary.
