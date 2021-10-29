After rushing for more than 900 yards over their two previous games, The Colony ran into a buzz saw on Friday.
Frisco Lone Star’s defense stuffed The Colony to the tune of 119 yards as the Rangers overcame a slow start before cruising to a 49-6 victory at Tommy Briggs Stadium on Friday night.
The Colony (4-5 overall, 4-3 District 5-5A Division I) looked strong on its opening drive. The Cougars got to the Ranger 18-yard line on the power of a 15-yard run by Kamden Wesley and a 14-yard drive by Davonta Dunn. Edwin Lopez converted a 38-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead for The Colony with 5:40 left in the first quarter.
Dunn carried 17 times for a team-high 73 yards.
But the rest of the game belonged to Lone Star.
The Rangers proceeded to reel off 42 unanswered points with Lone Star taking the lead for good on a 17-yard pass from Garret Rangel to Evan Stein with 14 ticks remaining in the first quarter. Stein had two pass receptions – both for touchdowns.
Rangel completed 14-of-19 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns.
It wasn’t just Rangel that was on fire for Lone Star.
There was no stopping Ashton Jeanty on Friday. Jeanty carved up the Cougar defense to the tune of 224 yards on 25 carries – an average of 8.96 yards per tote – with three touchdowns.
Lone Star outgained The Colony on the night, 507 yards to 119 yards.
The Colony will play its biggest game of the season next Friday against Frisco Reedy (4-5, 4-3). The winner of that game will clinch a playoff berth with the loser missing out on the postseason. The contest kicks off at 7 p.m. at David Kuykendall Stadium.
Lone Star (8-1, 7-0) hosts Denton Ryan (8-1, 7-0) at the Ford Center at the Star on that same night with the winner clinching the outright district title.
