Rapid Reaction Podcast: Frisco Lone Star vs. Denton Ryan Matt Welch mwelch@starlocalmedia.com 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Denton Ryan's Drew Sanders (16) and the Raiders had their way with Frisco Lone Star in the Class 5A Division I state semifinals. Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Frisco Enterprise To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Podcast SLM HS Sports Podcast: Lone Star vs. Denton Ryan Preview, Local Girls Basketball Storylines Matt Welch mwelch@starlocalmedia.com Dec 12, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Most Popular Mesquite ISD’s new middle school named after retired educator New Allen rec center, park receives longtime mayor’s moniker Monarch butterflies find new refuge at Allen golf course One injured in Mesquite shooting, suspect wanted McKinney officer struck while working highway crash Coppell, Lewisville enter agreement for badminton facility Rowlett City Council approves rezoning request for mixed-use development First flu-related death in Dallas County McKinney mompreneur’s foodie tours showcase hidden gems of downtown Rowlett’s Main Street reconstruction project What do you think? Due to their hot start, what are your expectations now for the Mavericks this season? You voted: Miss the playoffs Make the playoffs Win a playoff series Make the Western Conference Finals Vote View Results Back
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.