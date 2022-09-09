When the University Interscholastic League announced its biennial reclassification and realignment, there were a handful of changes for Frisco ISD teams.
But in the new 6-5A Division I, there will be plenty of familiar faces, as eight FISD teams—Centennial, Frisco, Heritage, Lebanon Trail, Liberty, Lone Star, Reedy and Wakeland—will be joined by lone outsider Sherman to determine the district title and four playoff spots, a battle that began this past Thursday and Friday.
The early favorite is likely the Rangers, who have made the playoffs in nine of the last 10 seasons and are coming off a 10-2 campaign.
Lone Star entered Friday’s district opener against Reedy with a 2-0 record after picking up an impressive victory over Texarkana Texas High and a blowout of Burleson.
Junior Collin Blackstock has emerged as the primary quarterback and he has been effective, completing 24-of-35 passes for 277 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Blackstock has turned to perhaps the Rangers’ most dangerous player in senior Jaylon Braxton, who already has 10 receptions for 150 yards and a score, and Jaiden Burnett also has a pair of scoring grabs.
Braxton also already has four pass breakups from his role in the secondary, and Lone Star has a pair of active players in the middle in Blake Fann, who has 25 tackles, with three for loss, and Massimo Russolillo, who has 22 stops with three behind the line of scrimmage.
Wakeland has made nine consecutive playoff appearances and is expected to extend that streak, but it will have to overcome a 0-1 district start, as it was a 19-13 upset victim to Heritage in the opener on Thursday.
The Wolverines have a reliable passing game under quarterback Brennan Myer, who has thrown for 705 yards and five touchdowns in three games, and Cooper Snyder has stepped up in the ground game, averaging nearly 100 yards per game with three touchdowns.
The defense features several active playmakers, with linebacker Barrett Kennedy, Steel Littlejohn and Campbell Martin each averaging better than 10 tackles per game.
As for the Coyotes, who have made just one playoff appearance in their history, Thursday’s win over Wakeland was a huge step toward returning for the first time since 2014.
Quarterback Devan Calvin has made a big impact early on, completing 61-of-98 passes for 818 yards and five touchdowns.
Calvin has a variety of different options on the outside, led by seniors Bryce Gilchrist and Houston Brookshire.
Heritage expected to be solid defensively with the likes of lineman Matthew Reed and defensive back Dylan Doubt, but it was gotten a nice boost early with the play of sophomore Sean French II, who entered the week leading the team in tackles.
Although it finished with a losing overall record last season, Reedy still found a way to return to the playoffs for the fourth time in five years and took a 2-0 record into district play, defeating Azle and Denison by a combined score of 110-34.
The Lions have featured one of the most balanced offenses in the area.
Quarterback Caleb Deal has completed 88 percent of his passes (22-of-25) for 438 yards and five touchdowns without an interception, with the favorite target being A.J. Jayroe, who has nine receptions for 159 yards and a score.
But Reedy has also been formidable on the ground, led by Dennis Moody, who in just two games has 34 carries for 364 yards, an average of 10.7 yards per tote, and five touchdowns.
Frisco has split its first two games, but has high hopes, as it boasts a streak of four straight playoff appearances and its 29-6 record during the last three seasons are the best of any three-year stretch in a history that dates back to 1923.
There has been a transition for senior Brandon Miyazono, last year’s district all-purpose most valuable player, as he made the shift to quarterback, but he has completed 50 percent of his passes thus far with a pair of touchdowns.
He is also a threat in the running game, where he had almost 1,000 yards last season, and Jordon Hamilton currently leads the team in rushing and receiving.
Liberty is off to a 0-2 start, which might be expected after moving up in classification, returning only two starters from a senior-laden team, and having to cope with the transfer of district most valuable player Keldric Luster.
But the Redhawks have been able to put up points thus far behind quarterback Will Jackson, who has thrown for 519 yards and four touchdowns and also leads the team in rushing.
Liberty also features several playmakers at receiver, including Davion Dixon, Cam Gibbs, Josh Kabongo and Amarean Porter.
Centennial has split its first two games as it searches for its first playoff berth since 2017.
The Titans feature one of the best running backs in the district in junior Harry Stewart, III, who is averaging better than 100 yards per game with a pair of touchdowns.
Centennial also has a pair of quarterbacks who have each been effective at times with Jace Patton and Naman Goyal and Trey Herbert and Brett Eskildsen are off to good starts on the outside.
Lebanon Trail has never made the playoffs in its four seasons as a varsity program and this is a tough field to break that streak against.
The Trail Blazers have shown promise through the air with quarterback Matthew Robison, who has thrown for 313 yards and spread the ball around to 11 different receivers.
With nine teams in the district, it makes it one of the largest in the area, which means for a long grind, and this weekend was only a sneak peak at what lies ahead.
