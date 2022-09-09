LONE STAR VS REEDY FOOTBALL

Lone Star and Reedy are expected to be among the challengers for the 6-5A Division I title, which got started this past weekend.

 Photo Courtesy of Glenn Gunn

When the University Interscholastic League announced its biennial reclassification and realignment, there were a handful of changes for Frisco ISD teams.

But in the new 6-5A Division I, there will be plenty of familiar faces, as eight FISD teams—Centennial, Frisco, Heritage, Lebanon Trail, Liberty, Lone Star, Reedy and Wakeland—will be joined by lone outsider Sherman to determine the district title and four playoff spots, a battle that began this past Thursday and Friday.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments