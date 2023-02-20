This has been a banner season for several local boys basketball markets.
With realignment expanding their opportunities, Frisco ISD is sending a record seven teams into the playoffs.
Mesquite ISD has four postseason representatives for the first time since 2010 and Rowlett and Sachse both qualified in the playoffs in the same season for the first time since 2016.
Many of the aforementioned teams are likely to cross paths in the opening rounds of the playoffs, which get underway on Monday and Tuesday.
Here is a look at the field:
Class 6A
Sachse (24-7) vs. Horn (17-14)
7 p.m. Tuesday at Richardson Berkner High School
The Mustangs are flying after defeating rival Rowlett on Tuesday to earn a share of the 9-6A championship, the first in program history. Wylie won the coin clip, putting Sachse as the No. 2 seed.
That earns them a date with the third-seeded Jaguars, who are back in the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.
Sachse is led by senior point guard R.J. Chatman, a four-year starter who holds nearly every school record. This season, Chatman is averaging 15.9 points and 6.7 assists per game, and also leads the team in steals.
Senior Trey Wright is recording 11.7 points per game and junior Daniel Gete is tallying 9.9 points and a team-high 6.1 rebounds per contest.
Seniors Trae Brown (7.9 ppg) and Carson McRae (6.2 ppg) had additional scoring punch, Keyven Lewis and Jayden Lewis have provided some big play down the stretch and Zach Moore brings a 6-6 presence to the interior when called upon.
They will face a Horn team that has taken on a scoring-by-committee approach, with different players stepping up on various nights.
That wide range of contributors includes seniors Jalen Bowie, Justin Underwood and Isaiah Olushola, juniors Spencer Mozee, Geoffrey Ojeh, Jordan Vasquez, Kris Williams, Cedric Lott and Jeremiah Banks and sophomores Montreal Chalmers, Lamont Rogers and Zaedyn Owens.
The winner of this game will face either Killeen Harker Heights, the No. 7 team in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 6A state poll, or Waxahachie.
Rowlett (15-13) vs. Rockwall-Heath (19-12)
The Eagles are back in the playoffs for the first time in five years and they will take on the 10-6A co-champion Hawks.
Rowlett is a gritty team that is no stranger to close games, with 11 contests being decided by seven points or less, including its last three.
Senior Matthew Ellis leads the team in scoring, as he can get to the basket and is also a clutch shooter from the outside.
Senior Dre Polk and junior Devin Murray are capable shooters who can also penetrate to create shots for themselves and for others.
Senior Elijah Jennings gives the Eagles an athletic presence on the inside and senior Deshon Mustafa and junior Nathaniel Banks are other versatile players.
Rockwall-Heath is led by junior Cooper Smith, who is averaging 11.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game.
Senior Nathan Fleming is another double-digit scorer at 10.6 points per night, senior Kyler Courtney (9.7 ppg0 is a solid offensive threat and leads the team in steals and senior Christian Vann, junior Garrison Dorsey and sophomores Kaiden Adams and Parker Ivy are other players to keep an eye on.
The area round match-up will feature the winner of the Mansfield Lake Ridge/Temple game.
Class 5A
West Mesquite (18-9) vs. W.T. White (15-12)
7 p.m. Tuesday at Forester Field House
The Wranglers are back in the playoffs for the first time in three years and they captured a share of the 12-5A title, their first since 2016, a season in which they advanced to the regional championship game.
West Mesquite has a dynamic scorer in sophomore Demetris Ballard, who poured in 26 points in his last outing against Poteet.
Senior Isaiah Martin has provided scoring punch, as have junior Marvin McGee and sophomores Da’Myuis Williams and Victor Dimas.
Other contributors for the Wranglers include seniors Aiden Olivarez and Mekhi Hedge and junior Jaylen Givens.
While this is a No. 1 seed against a No. 4 seed, this should be one of the more competitive bi-district games.
The Longhorns have some size with 6-7 junior Ben Price, who is averaging 10.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game, and 6-7 junior John Price, who is recording 8.6 points and 6.5 boards.
Isaiah Kalala, a 6-9 junior, is tallying 9.9 points and 8.7 rebounds per game, and versatile junior Khadim Diongue is averaging 10.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.7 steals.
This will be the second meeting between the teams, as West Mesquite pulled out a 51-47 victory back on Nov. 29.
The winner of this game will face the winner of the Frisco/Independence contest in the area finals.
Frisco (19-12) vs. Independence (19-15)
7 p.m. Tuesday at Frisco Panther Creek High School
The Raccoons are back in the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons, while the Knights are making their first appearance since 2020.
Frisco made a strong surge down the stretch, winning six of its last seven games to capture the second seed out of 9-5A.
The Raccoons do have senior leadership to lean on and that showed in their 69-63 overtime victory over Lone Star in the regular season finale.
In that game, senior Tyson Bozeman scored a team-high 15 points, while seniors Tyler Bozeman, Caleb Kendall and Landry Kendall each added 11.
Independence features several players capable of big offensive nights.
Senior Aiden Leckband is averaging 13.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, while senior Santana Arroyo is tallying 13.2 points and 6.1 boards per contest.
Senior D.J. Wells is a double-digit scorer at 11.2 points per game, senior Kyle Trevor is recording 8.2 points and 4.9 boards, and seniors Jordan Artis and Luke Wagstaff are other key contributors.
Heritage (23-8) vs.Wakeland (25-9)
7 p.m. Tuesday at Independence High School
This is one of the more intriguing match-ups of the bi-district round, between the 10-5A runner-up Coyotes and the third-seeded Wolverines.
This is the third consecutive trip to the playoffs for Heritage, and while it does have experience from those teams, young players have emerged as well.
Freshman Cameron Lomax leads the team in scoring at 16.4 points per game, to go along with 4.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.2 steals, and fellow freshman Jden Shields is recording 10.6 points and 4.6 boards per contest.
Senior Elliott Taite has been reliable all season, tallying 13.8 points and 2.3 steals per game. Seniors Darien Souter and Elijah Flowers have been consistent contributors, and junior Obi Udom provides a presence in the middle.
Wakeland is making its fifth straight trip to the postseason after finishing in a tie for third in 9-5A.
In their last game, the Wolverines pushed district champion Carrollton Newman Smith to the limit before falling in overtime, 69-63, with senior Luke Lee scoring 27 points and senior Matt Hampton tallying 19.
While that duo has shouldered the scoring load, seniors Austin Brown, Nick Demauro and Tyler Tudyk have also been steady contributors.
The winner of this game will likely face a huge challenge in the area round against Kimball, the No.1 team in the TABC Class 5A state poll.
Poteet (13-18)/Bryan Adams vs. Kimball (26-2)
The Pirates and Cougars were scheduled to meet in a play-in game on Friday to determine who gets the fourth seed out of 12-5A.
Poteet has a nice young nucleus with sophomores Bradin Hejny, who is averaging a team-high 10.6 points per game, J.J. Lewis and Dwayne Moten.
Senior Preston Conlee is recording 8.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game and they have also gotten scoring punch from senior Jeremiah Taylor and junior Josh Hobbs.
It the Pirates can get past Bryan Adams, the Knights await.
Senior T’Johnn Brown is one of the top all-around players in the area, with 18.3 points, 5.1 assists and 3.1 steals per game.
Brown is one of five Kimball players who average double figures along with senior Barack Holland (12.5 ppg), senior R.J. Osborne (11.8 ppg), senior DaCannon Wickware (11.2 ppg, 7.7 rpg) and junior Tylar Kankamer (10.9 ppg).
No. 15 Liberty (24-6) vs. Lone Star (16-14)
The Redhawks, the only FISD team in the TABC Class 5A state rankings, enter the playoffs having won seven consecutive games and 11 of their last 12.
Liberty has one of the more dynamic scorers in the area in sophomore Cobe Coleman, who is not only averaging 20 points per game, but is also pulling down a team-best 6.7 rebounds per contest.
The Redhawks are far from a one-player show, through.
Seniors Jayden Daniels and Matthew Bishop are double-digit scorers, averaging 10.5 and 10.0 points, respectively.
Seniors Tristen Kailey (9.9 ppg) and Jon Jon Dupree-Buford (6.5 ppg) are solid offensive threats and senior Kaden Groom adds strength on the boards.
Liberty is hoping to advance in the playoffs for the first time in four seasons and it will try to do so against a Rangers team making their first postseason appearance since 2019.
Lone Star has been a little up and down through the course of the year, but is hoping it saved its best for last.
Junior Amaru Martin leads the team in scoring at 12.1 points per game. Freshman Trent Perry has made an immediate impact, tallying 10.3 points and a team-high 6.7 rebounds per contest.
Seniors Randy Fowler (9.2 ppg) and Kristian Aquino (6.9 ppg) are solid offensive threats and senior Chris Viveros provides additional help on the boards.
The winner of this game will take on South Oak Cliff (22-7), the No. 14 team in the TABC Class 5A poll or Spruce (15-13) in the area round.
North Mesquite (21-12) vs. Woodrow Wilson (25-10)
7 p.m. Tuesday at Forney High School
It has been a history-making season for the Stallions, who are not only back in the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time ever, they captured the first district title in program history.
Now, North Mesquite is seeding its first playoff win since 2004 to add to its list of accomplishments.
The Stallions have a number of seasoned seniors who are consistent contributors in Ty Woodson, T.J. Jones, Dalan Hicks, Jaylen Epps, Dakota Meza and Josh Seifert.
That group has been bolstered by the emergence of freshman Micah Vaughn who leads the team in scoring at 10.3 points per game.
North Mesquite has also gotten good production from juniors Dmetrik Ockleberry and Kaden Barnett.
The Stallions should get a good challenge from the Wildcats, who have several solid performers with seniors Jamel Toney, Isaac Onuoha, Hudson Wooten and Brian Kirby, junior Wglen Rodriguez and sophomore Jackson Townsend.
Memorial (18-17) vs. Carrollton Newman Smith (22-7)
7 p.m. Tuesday at Plano West Senior High School
The is another of the more interesting No. 1 vs. No. 4 seed match-ups.
The Trojans navigated their way through a tough 9-5A field to capture the district championship and will be the favorites on paper.
But the Warriors are a dangerous team who are just one season removed from advancing to the Region II championship game.
Newman Smith features a number of scoring threats, including 6-8 junior Nic Codie, who had 28 points in his last game against Wakeland.
Memorial will also have to be aware of juniors Calvin Blue and Kevlyn Sanders, sophomore Zion Abekwe and freshman TeZhan Francois.
The Warriors can counter with plenty of firepower of their own.
Drew Steffe, a 6-5 senior, and Leon Horner, a 6-4 senior, can fill up the stat sheets both scoring the ball and on the boards.
Senior guard Brycen Perry has been steady, as has junior Javaun Henderson, and Memorial has also gotten good contributions from a pair of freshmen in Caden Deffebaugh and Seven Spurlock.
