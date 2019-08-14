Ready to rumble: Reedy kicks off first week of practice on gridiron

The Reedy football team is no longer flying under anyone’s radar, and head coach Chad Cole is fully aware of that.
Less than a year after Cole’s crew finished with a 13-1 record, which ended in a 26-16 fourth-round loss to state-champion Aledo, the Lions officially took the field for the first time in 2019 in preparation for the season opener just two weeks away against Plano West.
One of the first things Cole told the team Monday morning as his team kicked off its first practice before the sun came up was simply that Reedy is overrated.
He knows that although many players return from last year’s stellar squad that took the state by storm, there are plenty of fresh faces that have plenty left to prove with expectations through the roof.
“It makes you uncomfortable because you don’t know how a 16 year old is going to react to these expectations,” Cole said. “I would prefer to be on the other end, but these kids have earned it. I don’t know if the young guys comprehend it, but I know the veterans understand what’s at stake.”
A pair of those veterans ready to lead the way in year No. 4 of the program’s existence is two highly recruited players in senior guard Nate Anderson and senior linebacker Will Harbour.
Anderson is currently ranked as one of the top guards in the country after making various position changes that took him from being a tight end and a tackle before moving to guard. He is also committed to play at Oklahoma and is expected to anchor an offensive line that graduated many key pieces from a year ago.
Harbour is coming off of a District MVP season in which he impacted the game from all three phases. The Navy commit led the way in tackles, served as the starting kicker and also made countless big-time plays as the Lions’ wildcat quarterback.
More importantly, Anderson and Harbour have fully embraced leadership roles going into 2019.
“Guys like [Anderson] and [Harbour] know there is some pressure put on the team, and there is a sense of urgency,” Cole said. “You can see by their leadership early that they know what it’s going to take to get us where everyone says we need to be and have seen it from day one in guys like them.”
Heading into the first few days of practice, a quarterback battle rages on for the first time in three years following the departure of Josh Foskey.
According to Cole, junior transfer Jalen Kitna, son of Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks coach Jon Kitna, and sophomore AJ Padgett are splitting first-team reps. For now, the coaching staff is looking for a quarterback that can do what Foskey did best – protect the football.
Last year’s offense was one of the more explosive in the district with its balanced passing and rushing attack, but the 2018 unit took pride in rarely giving away the ball and that will be a point of emphasis with whichever young gunslinger takes the reins this fall.
“We’re not asking them to go win football games, we’re just asking them not to give the football away,” Cole said. “We’re looking for the guy that makes the least mistakes and takes care of the football.”
Cole and his staff are excited about what they have at the running back position, where two new names will lead the way.
Sophomore Jacob Smith has shown promise and is expected to provide a home-run threat any time he touches the pigskin with his breakaway speed. Alongside Smith getting touches with the first-team was senior running back and Prestonwood Christian transfer Tim Taylor, who Cole expects to complete a lethal one-two punch out of the backfield if things go according to plan.
As official practices began this week, Reedy has little time to get ready for its first scrimmage slated for Aug. 22 against Independence.
The Lions then must gear up for Week One the following Thursday against the Wolves before a marquee matchup with District 5-5A champion The Colony on Sept. 6.
After just two non-district matchups, Reedy begins district play earlier than most others, due to the nine-team district in 7-5A Division II, which should be a much tougher road ahead with more experienced teams this time around.
The Lions experienced a massive leap in their second-ever season in 2017, and Cole expects the same from up-and-coming programs and district foes Memorial and Lebanon Trail, which will both have seniors on its respective rosters for the very first time.
“You have to expect a big jump from them,” Cole said. “There are no more first-year programs in our district. It is going to be a really tight dog fight, and I’m excited about the level of competition we’re going to have to play in this year.”
